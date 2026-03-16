I am not a morning person. I never have been. And for most of my adult life I’ve managed this fact reasonably well — late nights, slow mornings, an alarm set with enough buffer that the transition from horizontal to vertical doesn’t feel like a personal assault.

Then I moved into a flat with east-facing bedroom windows and no curtains, and June arrived, and my body decided that 4:47am was now an entirely reasonable time to be awake.

The Problem With British Summer Mornings

The UK sits far enough north that summer sunrise times are genuinely extreme by the standards of most places people have experience living. London sees first light before 4am at the peak of June. Edinburgh is earlier still. The sky doesn’t go properly dark until nearly midnight, and by the time it does, it’s already thinking about brightening again.

This wouldn’t matter if human biology were indifferent to light. It isn’t. The circadian system that regulates sleep is exquisitely sensitive to even low levels of morning light — the kind that doesn’t register consciously as bright but is more than sufficient to start suppressing melatonin and pulling you toward wakefulness. You don’t need to be in direct sun. You need to be in a room where the sky outside has gone from black to deep blue, which in a British June happens well before five in the morning.

I was waking up at 4:47 because that was when enough light was entering the room to tell my brain the night was over. My brain was not wrong. It was just on a schedule I had no interest in keeping.

The Thin Curtain Failure

The flat came with curtains. This felt like a solution until I tried them.

The fabric was a mid-weight cotton in a pale grey — the kind of thing that looks appropriate in a letting agent’s photographs and provides approximately no meaningful light blocking in practice. Light came through the weave. More light came around the sides, where the curtain panel didn’t quite reach the wall. The most light came through the gap in the middle where the two panels met, which created a bright vertical stripe across the room that my sleeping brain apparently interpreted as a searchlight.

I tried pinning the curtains together. I tried pushing the poles as close to the wall as the brackets allowed. I tried an eye mask, which worked until I turned over at 5am and displaced it, and then didn’t work at all. None of these were solutions. They were negotiations with a problem that required a different approach entirely.

What Actually Changed

A colleague who works night shifts and sleeps during the day mentioned, in the way that people who have actually solved a problem mention things, that she used blackout blinds fitted within the window frame rather than curtains in front of it. No gap at the sides. No gap at the top. No light path for the morning sun to find its way through.

The specific product she described was a no drill blackout blind — important for a rented flat where drilling into the window frame wasn’t something the tenancy agreement encouraged. The blind clipped directly into the glazing bead on the inner edge of the UPVC frame, covering the glass edge to edge, with no visible gap and no permanent fixings.

I ordered two. I fitted them in about fifteen minutes on a Saturday morning, which felt appropriate — one last early start before the problem was resolved.

The First Night

The bedroom with the blinds fitted was a different room. Not in any dramatic sense — the furniture was the same, the walls were the same, the persistent smell of the previous tenant’s cleaning products was sadly also the same. But at eleven o’clock at night, with the blinds closed, the room was dark in a way it hadn’t been since I moved in. Not dim. Dark. The kind of dark that used to require heavy curtains, lined and interlined, hung on a pole mounted close to the ceiling and swept well past the window on either side.

I slept until my alarm.

This sounds like a modest achievement. It didn’t feel like one. After six weeks of waking progressively earlier as the mornings brightened — 6am in April becoming 5:30 in May becoming 4:47 in the third week of June — sleeping an uninterrupted night to a chosen waking time felt disproportionately significant.

Why the Fit Matters as Much as the Fabric

The thing I hadn’t understood before fitting a blackout blind properly was that the darkness isn’t primarily about the material — it’s about the gaps.

A blackout fabric, technically defined, blocks 99% or more of light transmission through the weave. That’s the easy part. The hard part is the edges. Any gap between the blind and the window frame becomes a light source in a dark room because the contrast is so high — even a few millimetres of uncovered frame at 5am in June admits enough light to register.

This is why curtains consistently underperform for blackout purposes even when they’re made from genuinely dark fabric. A curtain that hangs in front of a window has unavoidable gaps at the top, sides, and centre. Reducing those gaps requires elaborate hardware — ceiling-mounted tracks, side returns, weighted hems — that most rental properties don’t have and most curtain budgets don’t accommodate.

A blind fitted within the window frame eliminates the gap problem structurally. There’s nowhere for the light to enter because the blind occupies the same space as the glass. The honeycomb blackout blind format adds a secondary benefit here: the cellular structure traps a layer of air between the glass and the room, which reduces not just light transmission but also the radiated heat from a sun-warmed window — something that matters in a bedroom during a British heatwave, which is to say: more often than it used to.

The Shift Worker Dimension

My problem was seasonal — bad in June, irrelevant by October. For shift workers, the problem is year-round and more acute.

A nurse finishing a night shift at 7am in February is arriving home in full daylight. A security guard who works four nights on, four nights off, has a body clock that never fully synchronises with the world outside their window. These aren’t minor inconveniences — chronic sleep disruption of this kind has documented effects on physical health, cognitive function, and mood that accumulate over years.

For people in this situation, a blackout blind isn’t a comfort upgrade. It’s a functional necessity, and the quality of the seal around the frame matters considerably more than it does for someone who just wants to sleep until eight on a Saturday.

The no-drill format matters here too, for a reason beyond renting. Shift workers often live in ordinary houses with ordinary windows, and the ability to fit an effective blackout system without specialist installation — without waiting for a joiner, without committing to permanent changes — means the solution is accessible and immediate rather than something that requires planning and scheduling at a point when you’re already exhausted.

What I’d Tell Someone Starting From the Same Problem

Skip the eye mask stage. I lost three weeks to incremental adjustments that didn’t address the actual issue, and the actual issue was always the same thing: light was entering the room through paths that soft furnishings couldn’t seal.

The blind needs to sit within the frame rather than in front of it. For UPVC windows — which is the majority of rental properties in the UK — a no-drill option that clips into the glazing bead is both the easiest installation and the best performing solution because it removes the gap problem entirely.

Blackout lining in the fabric matters, but it’s secondary to fit. A perfect-fitting blind in a good blackout fabric will outperform an expensive blackout fabric with poor edge coverage every time.

And if the bedroom faces east in the UK and you’re reading this in April, don’t wait for June to find out how bad it gets. The mornings are already getting earlier. The problem is coming, and it has a straightforward solution.

I still live in the same east-facing flat. June came around again, the mornings got aggressive again, and this time I slept through all of it. The blinds are still clipped into the same frames, exactly where I put them on that Saturday morning eighteen months ago, and they have not moved, drooped, or given me any reason to think about them at all.

Which is, when you think about it, exactly what a good blind is supposed to do.