Lovell Homes has appointed Sally Brookes as regional sales manager, placing her in charge of three major residential developments across the East Midlands. With 22 years of experience, she will play a key role in driving growth across sites in Burton on Trent, Newark, and Coalville.

Brookes will oversee St Aidan’s Gardens, Balderton Rise, and Swinfen Vale, all central to the company’s expansion plans in a highly competitive market. Her responsibilities include managing sales teams, coordinating launches, and guiding developments from early stages through to final completion.

A career that began in 2002 as a sales administrator has taken Brookes through every rung of residential property sales. Two decades of progression—from admin desks to sales manager roles—gave her what Dawn Bennett, Lovell’s regional sales director, calls “deep understanding of the customer journey.”

That journey matters in an industry where customer satisfaction scores increasingly determine which developers win repeat business and referrals. For Lovell, part of the Morgan Sindall Group empire that reported £5bn in revenues last year, the East Midlands represents a key growth corridor requiring experienced leadership.

“I’m delighted to be joining Lovell Homes and a company where the ethos and customer mission is to create a place for everyone,” Brookes said. “The business doesn’t just build homes, it is passionate about building long-lasting communities, which is something I was very attracted to.”

Her remit extends beyond hitting sales targets. Brookes will implement policies across the regional sales operation, develop team members and maintain what the company describes as its commitment to building communities rather than simply shifting units—a positioning that reflects broader industry pressure to demonstrate social value alongside profit.

“My ambition is to expand on the success in the East Midlands and drive sales performance while developing and growing the sales team, ensuring we stay ahead of our competitors and deliver excellence for our customers,” Brookes added.

The appointment comes as Lovell reinforces its presence in a region where national and regional housebuilders jostle for market share. Morgan Sindall Group, which employs over 8,500 people across five divisions including Partnership Housing and Construction, has flagged residential growth as a strategic priority.

Bennett framed the hire as essential infrastructure for expansion plans. “Sally’s appointment is a key part of our strategic growth plans for the East Midlands,” she said. “Her extensive experience, leadership skills and deep understanding of the customer journey make her a fantastic addition to the team.”

The three developments under Brookes’s watch represent different market segments and buyer demographics—a deliberate spread that requires nuanced sales approaches tailored to each location’s character and demand profile.

Lovell operates as the partnership housing specialist within Morgan Sindall’s portfolio, delivering what it terms “multi-tenure communities” across England, Scotland and Wales. The business model blends private sales with affordable housing and regeneration work, demanding sales leaders who can navigate complex stakeholder relationships beyond traditional housebuilding.

“As we continue to expand our presence across the region, strengthening our sales function is critical to delivering our targets and maintaining the high standards our customers expect,” Bennett noted. “We are very pleased to have Sally on board to help us achieve this.”

The focus on team development and customer excellence reflects competitive dynamics in regional housebuilding, where buyers increasingly compare experiences across developers and where sales staff retention determines operational consistency. Brookes inherits teams whose performance will directly influence whether Lovell meets its East Midlands growth projections.

For a sales manager who started answering phones and processing paperwork 24 years ago, the role represents both validation of gradual progression and a test of whether experience across multiple housing market cycles translates into regional leadership success.

The Burton, Newark and Coalville sites will provide the proving ground. Whether Brookes can outpace competitors while building what Lovell calls “long-lasting communities” will become clear as those developments move toward completion over the coming months.