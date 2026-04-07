Why Manchester Is Beating London in Crypto Adoption Per Capita

Somewhere around MediaCityUK or the new glass towers rising close to Circle Square, it begins to feel more like a pattern than a coincidence. Manchester has been quietly, almost obstinately, constructing something. And it turns out that part of what it has been developing is one of the most conducive environments for the adoption of cryptocurrencies anywhere in the United Kingdom—possibly surpassing London when you take away population size and examine what’s truly occurring per capita.

When you consider who has been moving in, it’s difficult to ignore this. Thousands of jobs in software, AI, data, and fintech have been created in Greater Manchester over the last five years by businesses like Roku, Booking.com, IBM, and Accenture. These placements are not arbitrary.

Category Details City Manchester (Greater Manchester, UK) Population (City Region) ~2.9 million Key Economic Sectors Tech, Fintech, AI, Cyber, Healthtech, Creative Digital Digital & Tech Companies 10,000+ (including 1,500 high-growth firms) AI Sector Valuation $4.2 billion AI & Tech Employment 13,500+ in AI alone Economy Growth Rate ~3.1% per year since 2015 (approx. double the UK average) Crypto Awareness (UK) 95% of UK consumers (joint highest in Europe) UK Crypto Holders 19% of UK consumers currently hold crypto Notable Inward Investors IBM, Roku, Booking.com, Accenture, Starling Bank Regulatory Body CryptoUK, FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) Reference Website Invest Manchester

Businesses follow ecosystems, and Manchester’s digital ecosystem has developed to the point where serious financial technology, including crypto infrastructure, is comfortable here. In five years, forty-one businesses from outside the UK moved or expanded into the city area. It is not a trend. That’s a claim.

The larger picture of cryptocurrency adoption in the UK offers crucial background. 95% of UK consumers are aware of cryptocurrencies, according to research presented by Web 3.0 advocacy group Adan, hosted by CryptoUK and BCB Group. Only Italy in Europe has a higher percentage. Approximately 23% of UK consumers have purchased cryptocurrency assets at some point, and 19% currently own them.

These figures are significantly higher than those in France, Germany, and Belgium. In other words, the UK is currently Europe’s most crypto-engaged major economy. Where that energy is concentrated within the United Kingdom is an intriguing question. More and more, London isn’t the only solution.

Manchester’s advantage isn’t coincidental. Diversity has repercussions, and the city has spent the last 20 years developing an economy that is not reliant on any one industry. People who work in the tech, health, fintech, and creative industries are more likely to come into contact with digital financial tools sooner rather than later. Residents of Manchester, especially younger professionals who are moving from other parts of the UK, seem to be accustomed to digital risk.

They were drawn to the city because it provides both serious career opportunities and affordable living, which London does not always offer. Additionally, the most likely early adopters of cryptocurrencies are generally those with disposable income and a digital native mentality.

The environment in the city, according to Joseph Beadon, Head of Inward Investment for Creative, Digital, and Technology at Invest Manchester, is one in which “skills, capital and innovation feed into one another.” More than most people realize, this self-reinforcing loop is important for the adoption of cryptocurrencies. Digital financial assets cease to feel marginalized when a city fosters a culture of fintech experimentation, as Manchester now has a fintech cluster alongside GCHQ’s strategic cyber hub and more than 176 cybersecurity companies. They begin to feel normal.

If you stroll through the coworking spaces around Oxford Road or attend a founders’ event in Ancoats, you’ll notice that the discourse surrounding cryptocurrency is different from what it might be in London. less dramatic. more useful. When discussing Manchester’s business culture, David Taylor, co-founder of the cybersecurity company Aruga Cyber, put it simply:

“There’s less friction than you would find in other places.” Beyond conventional technology, that observation holds true. Manchester has a collaborative openness that London’s density and competitive noise can actually work against, according to cryptocurrency founders and DeFi developers who have tested both cities.

As regulations tighten throughout the UK and more institutional cryptocurrency players inevitably gravitate toward London’s financial infrastructure, it remains unclear whether Manchester will maintain this advantage. The managing director of BCB Group, Jerome Prigent, has stated that UK policy development and EU regulation will “undoubtedly help build awareness and confidence among consumers.” In the end, London might gain disproportionately from more structure. However, at this specific moment, the energy is located further north.

Greater Manchester’s AI and tech sector employs 13,500 people in businesses valued at $4.2 billion, but the numbers don’t tell the whole story. They highlight a working population that is well-versed in token economies, digital systems, and the kind of serious yet speculative thinking that cryptocurrency demands.

Due to investments made in AI and data science research groups by the University of Manchester and Manchester Metropolitan University, the knowledge pipeline is truly local rather than imported. When Manchester-based businesses like Matillion become unicorns, it sends a message to the entire tech community: scale is possible here.

The quality-of-life dynamic is also noteworthy. By 2026, Manchester’s city center population is predicted to reach approximately 100,000. These newcomers are typically more youthful, well-educated, and financially independent. They are the group most likely to own cryptocurrency, interact with DeFi platforms, and work for businesses creating the infrastructure needed for any of it to work.

In absolute terms, London has more of them, but Manchester is drawing from a smaller base as the adoption curve continues to rise. That math begins to look intriguing per capita.

There’s a chance that the true explanation is more straightforward than any structural argument. Manchester has always harbored resentment; it doesn’t fully think that the world is aware of it, so it continues to develop. Before the mainstream catches up, cryptocurrencies may be taken seriously by people with the same restless, prove-it mentality that transformed post-industrial decline into a sustained tech boom. There is less waiting for authorization. More of just moving forward. It’s a culture, and cultures influence adoption more quickly than laws.