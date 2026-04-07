Wall Street’s Quiet Panic: Is Gen Z Done With Stocks?

There is something subtly unsettling going on in lower Manhattan’s glass towers, but no earnings report mentions it. An entire generation has looked at the stock market, really looked at it, and decided they would prefer to put their money somewhere else. This realization is slowly permeating boardrooms and trading desks alike. Not because they’re careless. since they’ve given it some thought.

You could be interrupted in mid-sentence by the starkness of the numbers. 73% of Gen Z said they owned stocks in 2022. That percentage fell to 41% by 2024. It’s not a dip. It’s not a correction. Wall Street still appears to be considering the implications of that generation’s conscious decision for its future.

Category Details Topic Gen Z & Millennial Investment Behavior Key Statistic Stock ownership among Gen Z fell from 73% (2022) to 41% (2024) Primary Research Source World Economic Forum – 2024 Global Retail Investor Outlook Average Age Gen Z Starts Investing 19 years old Crypto Portfolio Share (Gen Z) Over 14% vs. 1% for older generations Trust Gap ~20% of non-investing Gen Zers cite distrust of financial institutions Key Platforms Referenced StartEngine, Republic, WeFunder Private Equity AUM Growth $4.5 trillion (2015) → $9.8 trillion (2022) Reference Website World Economic Forum – Global Retail Investor Outlook

You must comprehend what these investors were exposed to as children in order to comprehend why. They weren’t teenagers full of hope for the Nasdaq during the dot-com boom. As children in 2008, they witnessed parents lose their jobs, homes, and retirement funds due to a financial system that appeared to collapse in ways that no one could fully foresee or penalize.

Then came unmanageable student loans. Then a pandemic that completely upended all presumptions regarding stability. Trust in traditional institutions had already been severely damaged by the time the majority of them earned enough money to invest.

A 2022 Bank of America study found that 75% of Millennial and Gen Z investors think that using stocks and bonds alone to generate above-average returns is no longer feasible. That is more than twice as skeptical as previous generations. Additionally, they are acting on it rather than just thinking about it.

Compared to investors over 44, who typically allocate 75% of their portfolios to traditional stocks and bonds, younger investors typically only allocate roughly 47%. The remainder is dispersed among early-stage startups, commodities, fractional real estate, and cryptocurrency. A generation that has grown up with disruption might simply anticipate it, even from their own portfolios.

They are drawn to startups in particular for reasons that are difficult to measure but simple to sense. Startups are not as abstract as stocks. On YouTube, a ticker symbol doesn’t present its vision to you at two in the morning. Its founder did not grow up in the same city, deal with the same dysfunctional systems, and strive to create something better.

Someone with a few hundred dollars can now support a pre-seed climate tech company or a mental health app thanks to platforms like Republic, WeFunder, and StartEngine. This cohort values directness and choice greatly. Of course, it’s dangerous. The majority of startups fail. On a personal timescale, however, the upside can be the kind of transformative return that index funds seldom provide.

Traditional finance has continuously undervalued this aspect of values. According to over half of Gen Z and Millennial investors, they will only put money into businesses that have a strong public position on social or environmental issues. For the right cause, more than 80% of respondents say they would accept lower returns.

That is a real filter that determines where capital flows, not merely idealism. A dull dividend stock from a business that engages in dubious labor practices? hard pass. A wellness startup founded by women that focuses on mental health access? You’re speaking their language now.

What many financial advisors are silently noticing is confirmed by the World Economic Forum’s 2024 Global Retail Investor Outlook: At an average age of 19, Gen Z is 45% more likely than Millennials to begin investing before the age of 21. In addition, they are beginning with much more complicated products.

For example, 71% of Gen Z investors own cryptocurrency, which accounts for more than one-third of their portfolio. That sounds concerning to older generations who are observing from the sidelines. It sounds like Tuesday to a 24-year-old who has been following the real-time movements of Bitcoin since high school.

Naturally, the phone in their pocket is changing everything. Nearly half of Gen Z investors say social media is their main source of financial information, and about 65% of them use apps to manage their finances. Not on CNBC. not an authorized broker.

Instagram. TikTok. midnight Reddit threads. Finfluencers, or financial influencers, provide explanations that feel personal and instantaneous, which is precisely what a generation accustomed to short-form video is looking for. It seems that because these young investors are learning from a variety of sources, they aren’t making worse choices. They simply learn in different ways.

As all of this is happening, it’s difficult to ignore how slowly the financial sector is reacting. For someone who learned about ETFs from a 90-second video and made their first trade at the age of 19, the tools of trust that worked for Baby Boomers—white-glove advisors, thick prospectuses, and cable news commentary—mean nearly nothing.

According to the Forum’s research, word-of-mouth from friends and family, transparent fee structures, and data security are the most crucial trust signals for Generation Z. basic things. human beings. When this generation demands honesty, the industry continues to offer complexity.

All of this does not imply that stocks are finished. They’re not. Many young investors still own some stocks as part of a larger mix, and traditional markets will continue to operate. However, they are no longer the focal point, and this change has significant effects on institutional flows, market participation, and how financial firms attract new customers.

If there is a panic on Wall Street, it has nothing to do with Gen Z giving up on stocks. It’s the realization that the old pitch is no longer effective. Furthermore, creating a new one that is based on openness, accessibility, and true alignment will require much more than just a rebrand.