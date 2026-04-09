Bitcoin Price USD Jumps Past $71,000 — One Tweet From Trump Changed Everything

Bitcoin opened at $71,926 on the morning of April 8, 2026, up 4.5% from the previous day. For the first time since late March, it had surpassed $70,000. Watching their displays, cryptocurrency dealers understood why. President Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran in a message broadcast on Truth Social the previous evening. Oil fell by over 16%. Futures on stocks soared. Additionally, Bitcoin saw its strongest tailwind in weeks after being trapped in a grinding range between $62,000 and $75,000 for almost two months. The explanation was straightforward: Bitcoin is a risky asset. Money flows into the world when it seems more stable. A portion of that money leaves again when things seem less steady.

Throughout the first few months of 2026, that pattern has characterized Bitcoin’s price in USD in a way that is almost textbook-like. Since the start of the Iran conflict in late February, oil prices have increased by more than 70% from their pre-war levels, placing pressure on all riskier assets. As investors withdrew from anything that seemed risky, Bitcoin fell from the low $70,000s to $62,000. The stock market fluctuated. Crypto faltered more. By then, the October 6, 2025, all-time high of $126,198 had faded into the past. Even by the standards of an asset known for sharp fluctuations, Bitcoin was trading about 44% below that top by early April.

Field Details Asset Name Bitcoin (BTC) Created By Satoshi Nakamoto (anonymous creator/group) Launch Year 2009 Network Type Decentralized, peer-to-peer, proof-of-work Current Price (Apr 8–9, 2026) ~$70,924 – $71,906 USD All-Time High $126,198 (October 6, 2025) All-Time Low $0.04865 (July 14, 2010) 52-Week Price Range ~$62,000 – $126,198 Market Cap ~$1.33 – $1.42 trillion USD Circulating Supply ~20.01 million BTC Maximum Supply 21 million BTC (hard cap) Price April 3, 2026 ~$66,650 Price April 8, 2026 ~$71,906 — up 4.5% in one day ETF Inflows (recent) U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs net +$471 million; Morgan Stanley launched new NYSE Arca BTC ETF Live Price Reference TradingView BTC/USD

Here, there is a historical analogy worth considering. Bitcoin has had several cycles similar to this one: a steep increase, a peak that even its supporters are surprised by, followed by a protracted decline that challenges the faith of those who purchased close to the top. It reached a peak of over $68,000 in 2021, dropped below $20,000 the following year, and then surged back over $100,000 by late 2024. With every cycle, the infrastructure surrounding the asset has become more serious and the justification for its importance has become more complex.

Institutional inflows have become a regular part of the market, and Bitcoin ETFs, including a recently created fund from Morgan Stanley, are now traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Around the news of the ceasefire, spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States experienced net inflows of $471 million in a single day. Five years ago, that kind of number would have been practically unimaginable.

However, observing the price fluctuate between $62,000 and $75,000 for two consecutive months also provides insight into the current state of Bitcoin. It’s not erupting. It’s not crumbling. It is in a range, reacting to headlines, rising when the news improves and falling when it deteriorates. CoinDesk analysts saw that institutional conviction remained cautious, funding rates shifted into a neutral area, and bitcoin open interest stabilized at $16.7 billion—the key players were not yet preparing for a significant move in either way. After a significant peak, that type of sideways movement may foreshadow a more severe collapse or a new surge higher. The market is truly unsure of its future direction.

It’s difficult to ignore how much global developments unrelated to cryptocurrencies have influenced the daily price of Bitcoin. On news about Iran, the price fluctuates. It responds to messages from the Federal Reserve. It is influenced by the price of oil. This makes sense in certain respects because institutions now hold Bitcoin alongside gold, treasuries, and stocks as a macro asset.

In other respects, it begs the issue of whether the initial concept—a currency unaffected by the clamor of conventional markets and beyond the control of governments and central banks—has subtly changed into something entirely different. Bitcoin was created by Satoshi Nakamoto with no central authority and a fixed supply of 21 million coins. These days, the price fluctuates just like anything else in the market. There has never been a complete resolution to the tension.

Whether the ceasefire bounce in April 2026 is a true recovery or merely a stopgap before the next leg down is still up in the air. According to certain technical analysts, the $75,000 goal would indicate a more compelling change in momentum, while the $72,000 level is a significant resistance test.

Others caution that a fall below $62,000 is still probable, citing the well-known two-month consolidation trend. The current price of Bitcoin indicates a significant loss for regular investors who purchased it close to its October 2025 peak. The viewpoint is different for individuals who persevered through earlier rounds. At almost $71,000, Bitcoin has increased by more than 15,000% in the last ten years. The long-term story and the short-term story continue to be two very distinct things.