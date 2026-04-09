USAR Stock , The U.S. Government Just Bought 10% of This Company — Here’s Why

You will ultimately arrive at the region surrounding Sierra Blanca after traveling approximately 90 miles east of El Paso along a two-lane roadway in extreme West Texas, through the kind of open country where the sky appears wider than it should. This place doesn’t see much activity. However, beneath a desert mountain known as Round Top, there is something that has recently caught the interest of the Pentagon, the Commerce Department, the Trump White House, and an increasing number of investors who are keeping an eye on a small Stillwater, Oklahoma-based company with a lot of ambition and a stock that has experienced one of the wildest rides on the NASDAQ.

Fifteen of the seventeen rare earth elements, including all the heavier rare earths that are most important for sophisticated manufacturing, electric vehicles, and defense technology, are found in Round Top Mountain. Terbium and dysprosium, which are also present in Round Top, are essential for producing the high-performance permanent magnets used in wind turbines, EV motors, missile guidance systems, and fighter aircraft systems. Approximately 90% of the world’s rare earth processing is currently under Chinese control. Every magnet in an F-35 fighter jet and every magnet in the electric motors of a U.S. Navy warship goes through a supply chain in China. The U.S. government has been debating how to solve that issue for years. It began writing checks in January 2026.

Key Information: USA Rare Earth, Inc. (USAR)

Field Details Company Name USA Rare Earth, Inc. Stock Ticker USAR (NASDAQ) Founded 2019 Headquarters Stillwater, Oklahoma CEO Barbara W. Humpton Employees ~132 Core Focus Rare earth magnet manufacturing and heavy rare earth mining Key Asset Round Top Mountain deposit, Sierra Blanca, West Texas — North America’s richest known heavy rare earth deposit Manufacturing Plant Stillwater, Oklahoma — Phase 1A magnet line, commissioning Q1 2026 Current Stock Price (Apr 9, 2026) ~$16.32 52-Week Range $7.25 – $43.98 Market Cap ~$3.66 billion P/E Ratio Negative (pre-revenue stage) Government Investment (Jan 2026) $277 million in federal funding + $1.3 billion senior secured loan — U.S. Commerce Dept. takes 8–16% equity stake Total Capital Raise ~$3.1 billion ($1.6B government + $1.5B private) Mining Start (Planned) Late 2028 at Round Top Key Competitors MP Materials (MP)

For USA Rare Earth and the larger critical minerals policy the Trump administration has been putting together, the agreement announced on January 26, 2026, was a momentous occasion. In a letter of intent, the Department of Commerce offered the company $277 million in federal assistance and $1.3 billion in senior secured loans. Depending on whether warrants are exercised, the Department of Commerce also took an 8% to 16% equity stake in the business.

Along with warrants for an additional 17.6 million shares, the U.S. government issued 16.1 million shares, each valued at about $17. Alongside the government acquisition, a $1.5 billion private investment round closed, providing the firm with approximately $3.1 billion in total capital. That is a significant amount for a business with 132 workers. Following the announcement, the stock surged 20%, briefly reaching a high of about $44 before declining.

The stress that permeates every company at this point is reflected in the price chart of USAR stock over the last year, which ranges from $7.25 at its low to $43.98 at its peak and settles close to $16 presently. The narrative is quite captivating. The mine is genuine. The money from the government is real. There is an urgent and well-documented requirement for the supply chain.

However, it is anticipated that mining operations at Round Top won’t start until late 2028. The Stillwater, Oklahoma, magnet manufacturing facility is currently in the Phase 1A commissioning stage, and customer deliveries are scheduled to start in Q2 2026 at a starting annual capacity of 600 metric tons. To properly implement its plan, the corporation will require approximately $4.1 billion in total capital. That has only been partially committed. Additionally, because there is currently no significant revenue to compare against, the P/E ratio is negative.

The weight of what the U.S. government is attempting to achieve here is difficult to ignore. This investment is not typical for a firm. As part of a larger plan to create a Western supply chain for vital minerals that does not go via Beijing, the Trump government has also acquired ownership shares in MP Materials, Lithium Americas, and Trilogy Metals. The reasoning is straightforward and difficult to refute: if China controls the processing of rare earths, which are crucial for defense systems, electric cars, and semiconductor manufacture, then the United States has a strategic vulnerability that markets alone are unlikely to address in a timely manner. The bridge is government funding.

The key concern for USAR stock is whether that bridge will last long enough for USA Rare Earth to reach commercial production. With a processing facility in Fort Worth and a mine in Mountain Pass, California, that is already producing, MP Materials has an advantage. The Round Top mine by USA Rare Earth and the whole mine-to-magnet integration are still a few years away.

The Stillwater magnet facility’s implementation, customer income, and the supply chain’s step-by-step demonstration are what will determine the company’s worth in the meantime. Given the stock’s extreme volatility during the previous year, it is still questionable if the market will be patient enough to wait for that. Here, a legitimate company is being established with legitimate government support and a legitimate national security justification. The market’s ambiguous response to how long all that takes is the stock price, notwithstanding its recent volatility.