TQQQ Stock Surged 10% in a Single Morning — This Is What That Means for Traders

TQQQ was up more than 10% on the morning of April 8, 2026, before the majority of New York offices were fully booked for the day. Following President Trump’s announcement of a two-week ceasefire with Iran, Nasdaq futures increased 3.4% overnight. That was a wonderful morning for typical stock investors. It mattered far more to TQQQ holders, who owned a fund that was intended to deliver three times the daily change of the Nasdaq-100. TQQQ was trading close to $48.65 by pre-market. $44.15 was the previous close. That one session, which was solely motivated by a post-midnight geopolitical statement, exemplified the purpose of this fund. And why it’s so difficult to hold.

The biggest leveraged ETF in the world, TQQQ, is a ProShares-managed fund that has been in operation since February 2010 and currently has assets far into the billions. Its architecture, which aspires to provide three times the daily return of the Nasdaq-100 Index, is straightforward to declare but really difficult to live with. TQQQ wants to increase by 3% if the Nasdaq increases by 1% in a single day. TQQQ wants to drop 6% if the Nasdaq drops 2% in a single day.

Every day, the leverage is reset. That may seem simple, but many investors don’t realize the consequences of compounding daily leverage over time until much later. TQQQ made a total return of almost 116% over the previous 12 months. The 52-week range increased from $18.55 at its lowest point to $60.69 at its highest point during that time. From bottom to top, that is a swing of over 200%. Right now, the fund is close to $47, which is much above its low but much below its peak.

Key Information: ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Field Details Fund Name ProShares UltraPro QQQ Ticker TQQQ (NASDAQ) Issuer ProShares Launched February 9, 2010 Fund Type 3x Daily Leveraged ETF Objective 3x the daily performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index Current Price (Apr 8–9, 2026) ~$47.35 – $48.75 52-Week Range $18.55 – $60.69 Expense Ratio 0.82% (fee waiver through Sept. 30, 2026) Average Daily Volume ~111–113 million shares 1-Year Total Return +116% (as of April 6, 2026) YTD Return (2026) ~-17.87% Max Historical Drawdown -81.66% (December 28, 2022) — recovery took 486 trading sessions Best Single Day +35.2% (April 9, 2025) Worst Single Day -34.5% (March 16, 2020) Dividend Yield ~0.73% Full Fund Analysis TQQQ at ETF Database

Volatility decay is the word for the phenomenon that makes TQQQ risky to keep over the long run. You don’t break even if the Nasdaq-100 drops 10% one day then rebounds 10% the next. Compounding causes you to finish up below your starting point. The 3x structure amplifies this effect for TQQQ. The daily compounding can actually benefit a holder in a market that is significantly heading upward, occasionally yielding returns that are higher than what would be expected from a straightforward 3x multiplication of the underlying index. However, even if the index ends flat after a few weeks, TQQQ may lose value in a volatile, choppy market, when the index fluctuates up and down without moving somewhere in particular. According to the fund’s own materials, returns could be much greater or lower than the daily target for any holding term other than one day.

That narrative is best illustrated by the year 2022. At the bottom of the tech selloff in December 2022, TQQQ reached its highest historical drop of 81.66%. It took 486 trading sessions to recover from that level. With years of patience and a stomach for witnessing an investment lose four-fifths of its value before returning, investors who persevered through the full collapse and all the way back would have survived.

The majority of individuals were unable to endure that. Even during the 116% return period, the fund has seen net withdrawals of $6 billion over the past year, indicating that more people are leaving it than entering it. That provides insight into the discrepancy between the fund’s success metrics and the real experiences of many of its owners.

In retail trading circles, TQQQ has become such a cultural identifier that it is difficult to ignore. Every time the fund makes a significant move, Reddit investment communities come alive. TQQQ debates dominated cryptocurrency and investing subreddits during the Iran ceasefire rally in April 2026 in a way that seemed almost reflexive.

The fund has a sort of gravitational attraction on traders who are looking for quick, dramatic changes, who examine charts several times a day, and who regard the fund more like a trading instrument than a traditional investment. TQQQ plays a significant role when used in this manner, with defined entry and exit points and disciplined position sizing. April 9, 2025, was the best day in TQQQ history, with a gain of 35.2%. For short-term traders, such a day is not a dream. Sometimes it is reality.

In all honesty, TQQQ stock is a tool, and like most tools, it is not the best option for the majority of hands. The volatility decay and drawdown risk are significant enough to make the fund really risky for long-term buy-and-hold investors. It is one of the most liquid and effective ways for seasoned, active traders with short time horizons, clear risk management, and a perspective on the Nasdaq to communicate that view. The 10% gain that occurred before the majority of participants finished their breakfast and the kind of move that goes just as quickly in the opposite direction on a bad day served as a helpful reminder of both sides of that equation during the ceasefire morning.