SOUN Stock: Revenue Up 59%, Share Price Down 41% — What Is the Market Seeing That You’re Not?

Somewhere in Europe, a driver is requesting instructions via the infotainment system of a Stellantis DS-brand car. There is no need to touch a button; the car responds in natural language. SoundHound AI software, which combines speech recognition, natural language comprehension, and an agent layer that stitches the response together in real time, powers that exchange. The technology functions effectively. The business that created it was founded in 2005, has relationships with Honda, Hyundai, and other restaurant chains, handles billions of chats every year, and recently reported its highest-ever revenue quarter. The shares of SOUN has dropped 70% from its 52-week peak.

The main conflict facing anyone attempting to comprehend SoundHound in April 2026 is the discrepancy between the company’s performance and the stock price. The company generated $55.06 million in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025, exceeding analyst projections by 59.4% year over year. Revenue for the entire year of 2025 was $168.9 million, almost twice as much as the previous year. The company projected sales of between $225 million and $260 million in 2026.

Its contracted future work backlog is $1.2 billion. Built on NVIDIA’s DRIVE AGX Orin processor, SoundHound showcased what it claimed to be the world’s first multimodal, multilingual agentic AI platform operating fully on-device in a car at NVIDIA GTC 2026. This platform combines voice and vision without requiring a cloud connection. According to most accounts, the automobile engineers in the room were truly amazed. In any case, the stock dropped.

Key Information: SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN)

Field Details Company Name SoundHound AI, Inc. Stock Ticker SOUN (NASDAQ) Founded 2005 Headquarters Santa Clara, California CEO Keyvan Mohajer (co-founder) Core Business Voice and conversational AI — automotive, restaurants, healthcare, enterprise Current Stock Price (Apr 9, 2026) ~$6.75 – $6.96 52-Week Range $5.83 – $22.17 Market Cap ~$2.87 – $2.9 billion TTM Revenue (2025) $168.9 million (+99% year-over-year) Q4 2025 Revenue $55.06 million (+59.4% YoY) 2026 Revenue Guidance $225 million – $260 million Revenue Backlog $1.2 billion Operating Cash Burn (FY2025) -$98.2 million Stock-Based Compensation $80.6 million (nearly half of total 2025 revenue) CFO Status CFO Nitesh Sharan departed April 3, 2026 — interim CFO is co-founder James Hom Key Analyst View HC Wainwright: Buy, price target $20 (lowered from $26)

Finding the causes is not difficult. The $208 million in equity issuances that diluted current shareholders provided the majority of the funding for the $98.2 million operating cash burn in fiscal 2025. The company’s real cost of doing business is significantly higher than its revenue figures indicate because stock-based compensation was $80.6 million, or over half of its yearly revenue. Early in April 2026, CFO Nitesh Sharan left, and co-founder James Hom took over temporarily.

Changes in CFO leadership typically don’t improve sentiment during a growth era when financial discipline is being constantly monitored. The company is not anticipated to achieve free cash flow profitability until at least 2027, according to Seeking Alpha analysts, and stock-based compensation was 47.7% of revenue. The P/S multiple, which is about sixteen times forward revenue, is significantly higher than the sector median, which is less than three times.

Observing the pattern here gives the impression that SoundHound is caught between two distinct investor groups that are speaking over one another. Growth investors perceive a company that is truly succeeding in a significant niche when they look at the sales trajectory, which nearly doubled in a year, with $1.2 billion in backlog and guidance pointing to another 50+ percent year. Value and quality investors perceive a company spending significantly more than it makes to maintain that growth when they evaluate the cash burn, stock compensation, CFO departure, and a stock selling at more than 16 times projected revenue. They are both considering the same business. They are coming to rather different conclusions.

SOUN Stock

There is true competition in the speech AI sector. With voice and conversational AI capabilities, OpenAI, Google, Amazon, and Apple are all moving forward. Rather than creating general-purpose consumer assistants, SoundHound makes the legitimate claim that it develops specialized, customized, privacy-focused speech AI for particular businesses. No single customer accounts for more than 10% of the total revenue, indicating a diverse clientele that is not too reliant on any one transaction succeeding.

The industries where it has advanced the most, the automobile and restaurant sectors, both need extremely dependable, low-latency voice processing, which general-purpose cloud assistants don’t always provide. For twenty years, SoundHound has been developing that particular capacity. When negotiating with Honda or a major restaurant chain, that counts for something.

Whether the stock at $6.75 represents a true value at a multi-year low or a warning that the growth costs are too high to justify is still up for debate. With $248 million in cash and no debt at the end of 2025, the company has a genuine runway. Bengaluru, India’s new innovation hub increases engineering capability. If the 2026 guidance is fulfilled, it would signify yet another year of robust top-line growth. The next year or two will determine if SoundHound can eventually turn that expansion into something akin to sustainable profitability—without issuing so many shares that early investors see their positions decimated.