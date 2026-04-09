More and more Brits are choosing stopovers instead of direct flights because it can save them money while also giving them the chance to explore another city along the way, with a recent survey showing that 42% of UK travellers now deliberately pick multi-leg journeys for long haul trips. Rather than rushing straight to their holiday destination, many travellers are seeing the journey itself as part of the adventure.

Saving Money Without Sacrificing Comfort

The most obvious reason people are opting for stopovers is cost. According to the International Air Transport Association, flights with one stop are often around 25% cheaper than direct flights on popular routes. This makes a huge difference for families or solo travellers who want to get more value from their holiday.

Learning how to find cheap flights is becoming an essential skill for anyone trying to make the most of these savings, particularly when you can use the money you save for excursions, meals or unique experiences at your destination.

Discovering A New City On The Way

Stopovers aren’t just about money—they’re about experiences. Imagine flying from London to Sydney with a stop in Singapore and spending a couple of days exploring the city. Suddenly, your journey becomes two trips in one.

Visit Britain reports that 37% of UK travellers feel their holiday is richer when they explore a city during a layover. Many now plan stopovers intentionally, using the time to see something new rather than just waiting at the airport.

More Options And Flexibility

Direct flights can be convenient, but they aren’t always the easiest to book. Flights with a stopover offer more flexibility when it comes to timing and route choices.

This can be particularly useful if you are looking for last minute holiday packages, giving you options that would otherwise be unavailable. Flexibility is a big part of why stopovers are growing in popularity, especially for travellers with busy schedules who want to avoid the stress of rigid departure times.

A Smarter Approach To Long Journeys

Stopovers also make long journeys more manageable. Breaking a 12 hour flight with a stop can reduce travel fatigue and give passengers the chance to stretch, eat and adjust to a new time zone gradually. Rather than arriving exhausted at your final destination, you arrive refreshed and ready to enjoy your holiday. This practical benefit is something many travellers appreciate, even if they initially preferred direct flights.

Environmental Considerations

Some people worry that stopovers are worse for the environment, but in reality, combining passengers from different origins can make flights more efficient. Planes with higher occupancy rates use fuel more effectively per passenger, which can reduce the carbon footprint of the trip. As sustainability becomes a more important consideration, this factor has encouraged some Brits to rethink multi-leg flights in a positive way.

Making The Most Of Your Stopover

The key to a great stopover is planning. Choose a layover long enough to enjoy a city without feeling rushed.

Many airlines now offer guided tours or discounted local transport for passengers with longer stopovers. By making use of these opportunities, travellers can turn what used to be idle hours at the airport into a mini holiday.

Final Thoughts

Stopovers are no longer seen as inconvenient delays. They combine financial benefits, added experiences, flexibility and even environmental advantages, giving travellers more reasons to consider multi-leg flights. For those willing to invest a little extra time, the journey itself becomes part of the adventure.

By turning a pause in the journey into an opportunity for discovery, more Brits are transforming travel into a richer and more fulfilling experience.