Every round of regulatory tightening along the Gulf Coast has done the same thing: widened the gap between builders who understand coastal construction and those who are learning it on the job.

Most conversations about building code changes in Florida’s residential construction industry center on cost. New requirements mean new specifications, new materials, new inspections, and higher price points at closing. From a short-cycle perspective, that framing makes sense.

From a longer view, it misses the more significant effect.

Every major revision to Florida’s building code over the past 40 years, most of them triggered by hurricane damage, has produced the same structural outcome in the market: it raised the floor for everyone, and in doing so, widened the performance gap between builders who were already working above that floor and those who were not.

Kent Pecoy, General Manager of Coastal Homes of Marco Island, has been building in the Gulf Coast market through enough of those revision cycles to have a clear read on how they play out. His view is direct: for builders with genuine coastal expertise, tighter codes are not a compliance cost. They are a moat.

How Code Cycles Actually Work

Florida’s building code does not update on a fixed schedule. It updates in response to failures. The Hurricane Andrew damage surveys of 1992 revealed systemic weaknesses in residential roofing systems and drove sweeping changes to the Florida Building Code framework in the years that followed. The 2004 and 2005 hurricane seasons, which brought Charley, Frances, Jeanne, and Wilma in rapid succession, produced additional rounds of tightening, particularly around wind resistance standards, impact-rated glazing requirements, and roof-to-wall connection specifications.

Each round followed the same pattern. Damage assessments identified which construction practices produced catastrophic failures. Regulatory response translated those findings into updated minimum requirements. And the market discovered, relatively quickly, which builders had been meeting those standards before they were required and which had been doing the minimum the prior code allowed.

Pecoy’s career spans all of those cycles. The competitive significance of that is not about having read the current code. It is about understanding, at an operational level, what each revision was correcting and why.

The Knowledge Gap That New Codes Expose

When a building code revision takes effect, every licensed builder in the state is nominally compliant. They have attended the required continuing education, updated their spec sheets, and adjusted their subcontractor requirements. From a regulatory standpoint, the field is level.

It is not level in practice.

Understanding why a requirement exists, what failure mode it is designed to prevent, and how it interacts with adjacent systems in a coastal construction environment is a different kind of knowledge than knowing what the code says. A builder who has watched poorly anchored roof systems peel back in a Category 3 storm approaches the updated roof-to-wall connection requirements differently than a builder whose understanding of them comes from the updated permit checklist.

That experiential gap takes years to close and cannot be accelerated by reading the regulation. It is the kind of knowledge that only accumulates through building in real conditions, over real time, and through the cycles of construction, storm, assessment, and revision that have defined the Gulf Coast regulatory environment.

What This Means for Buyers

In the luxury residential market along Florida’s Gulf Coast, the relevant question for a buyer is not whether a home was built to current code. It almost certainly was. The question is whether the builder who built it understood why the code requires what it requires, and whether they made decisions accordingly at the points where the code gave them latitude.

Building codes are minimum standards. They are written to protect life safety, not to optimize long-term property performance. Every home contains hundreds of decisions that fall between the floor the code establishes and the ceiling of what a well-executed coastal build would include. How roofing systems are detailed at penetrations. How drainage planes are managed at window installations. How structural redundancy is built into a framing system that technically meets the span tables.

Those decisions, accumulated across the full scope of a custom or semi-custom build, are what separate a home that holds its value and remains insurable for 20 years from one that begins presenting problems earlier than it should.

The Moat in Practice

The competitive advantage that experienced Gulf Coast builders carry is not simply that they have built more homes. It is that they have built through enough regulatory cycles to understand the arc of what the code has been correcting and where the current version is likely to fall short under conditions it has not yet been tested against.

Pecoy frames it this way: the builders who were already meeting the standards before they were required are the ones who understood the underlying risk. The updated code confirmed their approach. It did not create it.

In a market where buyers are increasingly asking construction-quality questions that would have been unusual three years ago, and where insurance carriers are effectively conducting their own audits of how homes were built, that orientation is not an abstraction. It is showing up in which projects move and which ones sit.

Tighter building codes raise everyone’s costs. They raise the floor for the entire market. But the builders who were already building above the floor before the code caught up to them are the ones who benefit most when the market starts paying attention to the difference.

About Kent Pecoy

Kent Pecoy is the General Manager of Coastal Homes of Marco Island. With more than 45 years of experience in residential construction across New England and Southwest Florida, he is recognized for his commitment to craftsmanship, innovative design, and reliable project management.