Costco Automatic Renewal Lawsuit , The $65 Charge That Started a Class Action — and What It Means for Every Subscriber in California

The charge appeared on Russel George’s credit card statement in January 2026: $65, from Costco, for another year of his Gold Star membership. By that point, George had already been thinking about whether to keep the membership at all. He hadn’t been shopping at Costco much. The value proposition, for him, had quietly faded. But the email reminding him that renewal was coming had arrived sixty days earlier — and by the time January came, the charge had already gone through, the window to act had passed, and he had paid for a year of membership he had no intention of using.

That sequence of events — the early email, the missed window, the automatic charge — is now the basis of a federal class action lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The case, George II v. Costco Wholesale Corp., claims that the company violated California’s Automatic Renewal Law by sending its membership renewal notice outside the legally permitted window. The state’s ARL requires businesses to notify subscribers no earlier than 45 days and no later than 15 days before a renewal charge is processed. Sixty days, the lawsuit argues, is too early by a meaningful margin — and that gap between when the notice arrives and when the charge actually hits is precisely the kind of gray zone that leaves consumers without a practical opportunity to cancel.

Category Details Case Name & Court George II v. Costco Wholesale Corp. — Case No. 3:26-cv-02369, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California Lead Plaintiff Russel George, California resident — Gold Star membership auto-renewed in January 2026 Charge at Issue $65 annual membership fee (Gold Star tier); executive membership fee is $130/year The Alleged Violation Costco sent renewal notice 60 days in advance — California’s Automatic Renewal Law requires notice no earlier than 45 days and no later than 15 days before renewal Laws Cited California Automatic Renewal Law (ARL), False Advertising Law (FAL), Consumers’ Legal Remedies Act (CLRA), Unfair Competition Law (UCL) Missing Notice Elements Plaintiff alleges notice omitted renewal terms, amount to be charged, and clear cancellation instructions Preliminary Hearing Scheduled for June 2026 How to Cancel Auto-Renewal Via Costco.com account settings, by calling the toll-free number, or in person at any warehouse service desk

The complaint goes further than timing alone. According to court filings, the renewal notice George received also failed to include information that California law explicitly requires: the length and terms of the renewal period, the exact amount that would be charged, and clear instructions on how to cancel. That last detail is worth pausing on. Costco’s standard practice allows members to cancel by calling a toll-free number or visiting a warehouse in person — but the lawsuit raises the question of whether those options satisfy California’s requirement that cancellation methods be at least as accessible as enrollment. Most people sign up for Costco online or at the door. The law’s logic, at least in part, is that canceling should be comparably easy. It’s still unclear how a court will weigh those competing interpretations of the statute.

The broader context here is a regulatory environment that has been tightening around subscription businesses for several years. California’s Automatic Renewal Law is among the stricter consumer protection statutes in the country, and it has generated a steady stream of litigation against companies that operate on recurring billing models — gyms, streaming services, software platforms, and membership clubs of all kinds. In 2024, federal regulators attempted to introduce nationwide rules that would have required subscription cancellations to be as simple as enrollment, though those rules faced legal and political headwinds before taking full effect. California, characteristically, moved ahead with its own framework regardless. The Costco lawsuit is a direct product of that environment: a state law written to protect consumers from the specific friction of subscription inertia, now being tested against one of the country’s most recognizable membership businesses.

Costco, for its part, has not publicly responded to the lawsuit beyond the case docket, and Scripps News reported that the company had not provided comment as of publication. That’s standard practice for early-stage litigation. But it is worth noting that this case arrives during a period of unusual legal activity for the company. A separate lawsuit filed in March 2026 alleged that Costco was improperly passing tariff costs on to customers — a claim that has attracted attention amid wider anxieties about retail pricing and supply chain pressures. The auto-renewal suit lands on top of that, and together they paint a picture of a company currently fielding challenges on multiple consumer protection fronts at once, even as it remains one of the most profitable and beloved retailers in the country.

Costco Automatic Renewal Lawsuit

Watching this kind of lawsuit unfold, there’s a feeling that the underlying behavior it targets is genuinely common — and that most consumers who have been caught by it simply didn’t know they had legal recourse. The auto-renewal model is built, at least in part, on inertia: the assumption that many subscribers will forget, or miss a notice, or find cancellation just inconvenient enough to skip. California’s ARL exists specifically to interrupt that mechanism by requiring timely, complete, actionable notice. Whether Costco’s 60-day email meets that bar is now a question for a federal judge, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for June.

For the moment, members who want to avoid a similar situation can turn off auto-renewal through the account settings on Costco’s website, by phone, or at the membership desk inside any warehouse — a counter that tends to have a short line in the early morning hours, just after the store opens, before the cart traffic picks up. The opt-out is not complicated. The question the lawsuit is really asking is whether Costco made it easy enough to find in the first place, and at the right moment to actually use.