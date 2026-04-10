Angel Reese Traded , The Chicago Sky Moved Their Best Player to Atlanta — and the League Is Taking Notice

The announcement came on the opening day of WNBA free agency, which felt appropriate. Angel Reese traded — two words that rippled through the league on April 6th with a speed that suggested people had been half-expecting it even while the official line from Chicago was that everything was fine. The Chicago Sky sent their best player to the Atlanta Dream in exchange for two first-round draft picks and a second-round swap. Reese posted three words on social media shortly after: “An Angel’s DREAM.” The pun landed. So did the feeling that something significant had shifted in the league’s balance of power.

To understand the trade, it helps to understand the season that preceded it. The Sky went 10 wins and 34 losses in 2025, tied for the worst record in the WNBA. More telling: they went 1-13 in games without Reese, who missed the team’s final four games of the season amid a swirl of suspension, injury, and whatever that particular combination produces when a franchise is visibly falling apart. Reese had led the league in rebounding for a second consecutive season, averaging 12.6 per game — a number that has no precedent in WNBA history. She also led the Sky in scoring, assists, and double-doubles. The team around her simply wasn’t good enough, and she said so publicly.

Category Details Player Angel Reese — Forward, born May 6, 2002; age 23 Trade Announced Monday, April 6, 2026 — opening day of 2026 WNBA free agency From / To Chicago Sky → Atlanta Dream Trade Return (Chicago) Atlanta’s 2027 and 2028 first-round picks, plus 2028 second-round swap rights Career Stats (Chicago) 64 games — 14.1 pts, 12.9 reb, 2.7 ast per game; two-time All-Star WNBA Records Only player in WNBA history to average 12.0+ rebounds per game in a season — did it twice (2024 & 2025) Atlanta Roster Context Joins Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard; Dream went 30-14 in 2025 (3rd-best record in WNBA) Contract Status Rookie deal runs through 2026 with a team option for 2027

In September, she told the Chicago Tribune she was “not settling for the same” after another disappointing campaign, adding that getting great players was “nonnegotiable.” The Sky deemed those comments detrimental to the team and suspended her for half a game. She later apologized. But the damage to the relationship — fraying well before that interview — had been accumulating for months. What made the eventual trade feel almost inevitable in retrospect was the quiet consistency of the underlying problem: Reese was operating at a genuinely elite level while the franchise around her was rebuilding in slow motion, and neither side had the patience for the other’s timeline.

It’s worth noting that Reese did not formally request a trade. ESPN reported that her representatives worked with the Sky to find a suitable destination, and that there was no serious contention between the two parties by the time the deal was completed. That distinction matters, partly because it affects how the story gets told and partly because it suggests the Sky were managing the situation more deliberately than the chaos of last September implied. They are now left holding five first-round picks over the next three draft cycles, which gives them material to rebuild with. Whether that rebuilding produces anything worth watching in the near term is a separate and somewhat doubtful question.

Atlanta, meanwhile, received something that looks considerably better on paper. The Dream went 30-14 last season — the third-best record in the WNBA — before losing to the Indiana Fever in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight year. That pattern, winning in the regular season and then stalling when it matters, is exactly the kind of problem that an elite frontcourt presence might solve, or at least complicate for opponents. Reese joins Allisha Gray, who finished fourth in MVP voting in 2025, and Rhyne Howard, an All-Defensive Second Team honoree. The core is young, athletic, and deep, and Reese’s relentlessness on the glass is the piece the roster has been missing.

Angel Reese

There is a symmetry in Reese’s situation that she acknowledged herself when speaking to reporters earlier this week. She described the move as “déjà vu” — the same word she used when she transferred from Maryland to LSU before the 2022-23 season. That transfer, famously, ended in a national championship. The Tigers beat a Caitlin Clark-led Iowa team in the title game, a moment that launched Reese into a level of public visibility few college athletes achieve, and which has only grown more complicated and interesting since the two of them ended up in the same professional league. Now Reese is in Atlanta, and Clark’s Indiana Fever — the team that ended Atlanta’s 2025 playoff run — are waiting somewhere down the calendar.

It’s still unclear whether this Dream roster is constructed to win a championship in 2026, or whether the pieces need another season to develop into something truly dangerous. What’s less unclear is that the trade changes the conversation around Atlanta in a way that two first-round picks, however useful, simply don’t do for Chicago. The Sky are betting on the future. The Dream are betting on now. Watching Reese play with real playoff infrastructure around her for the first time in her professional career — that, at minimum, is going to be worth paying close attention to.