Jamie Laing Net Worth: From Made in Chelsea to a £7.5 Million Fortune Built on Sweets, Radio, and a Very Smart Pivot

There is a particular kind of skepticism that follows reality television personalities around for years after their first appearance. The assumption — not entirely unreasonable — is that the attention is temporary, the income conditional on continued screen time, and the career arc a gentle downward slope once the cameras move on. Jamie Laing has spent the better part of a decade quietly dismantling that assumption, doing it not through dramatic reinvention but through a series of moves that, taken together, now add up to something considerably more substantial than his starting point suggested.

His net worth is currently estimated at around $10 million — approximately £7.5 million — according to multiple sources including Celebrity Net Worth. That figure places him comfortably in the upper tier of Made in Chelsea alumni, below Spencer Matthews but well ahead of most of the show’s cast, and it has been built across three distinct income streams that don’t have much to do with each other: a confectionery brand, a broadcasting career, and the kind of brand partnership work that flows naturally to someone with a loyal social following and an instinct for staying visible without becoming overexposed.

Category Details Full Name James Laing — born July 27, 1988, in England Estimated Net Worth Approximately $10 million (£7.5 million) as of 2025–2026 Education Summer Fields School; Radley College; University of Leeds (Theatre and Performance) Main Business Candy Kittens — co-founded 2012 with Ed Williams; vegan premium sweets brand sold in major UK supermarkets Major 2026 Development Candy Kittens Group acquiring Graze from Unilever, backed by German firm Katjes International Broadcasting BBC Radio 1 presenter (Going Home show); podcasts include Private Parts and Newly Weds Television Made in Chelsea (2011–present); Strictly Come Dancing finalist; Celebrity Hunted; numerous panel shows Personal Married Sophie Habboo in April 2023; first child, Ziggy, born December 2025; lives between London and Gloucestershire

The confectionery side of the story starts in 2012, when Laing co-founded Candy Kittens with his friend Ed Williams. The brand launched on King’s Road in Chelsea — fitting geography for a cast member of a show about affluent South West London — and the opening night reportedly brought in around £25,000 in turnover. What followed was slower and more methodical than that launch-night figure might imply. The brand expanded into major UK supermarkets, built a following around its vegan-friendly positioning and vivid packaging, and established itself in a market that had plenty of established players but limited premium options with genuine ethical credentials. Laing’s media presence served as the brand’s most cost-effective marketing channel. Every television appearance, podcast episode, and Instagram post was also, in a secondary sense, an advertisement.

The biggest single development in the Candy Kittens story arrived late in 2025, when it was announced that the brand — operating through Laing’s parent company and backed by German confectionery group Katjes International — would acquire Graze from Unilever. Graze, which Unilever had bought for around £150 million in 2019, had underperformed within the consumer goods giant’s portfolio as the company shifted focus toward personal care and beauty products. For Laing, the acquisition gave Candy Kittens access to an established distribution network, a loyal subscription customer base, and shelf space across the UK retail market that would have taken years to build organically. The deal is expected to complete in the first half of 2026. It’s still unclear exactly what it will add to Laing’s personal equity, but analysts following the snack market have suggested his stake value could rise meaningfully if the integration goes well.

The broadcasting career developed in parallel, and it has done more for his long-term relevance than the television appearances alone. Laing became a regular presenter on BBC Radio 1, eventually taking over Jordan North’s Going Home show in March 2024 — a slot that carries genuine reach and the kind of institutional credibility that reality television, for all its cultural weight, doesn’t quite provide. The Radio 1 role is believed to pay around £100,000 annually. His podcast work, including the long-running Private Parts co-hosted with Francis Boulle and the newer Newly Weds show with his wife Sophie Habboo, adds further income through advertising and sponsorship, while keeping him in front of an audience that tracks him personally rather than just professionally.

Jamie Laing

It’s hard not to notice how deliberately all of this has been managed. Laing’s public persona — warm, self-deprecating, genuinely funny rather than performed-funny — has aged well in a media landscape that tends to curdle celebrity quickly. He has talked openly about mental health on his podcasts, discussed the pressures of public relationships with enough honesty to seem real, and avoided the kind of controversies that derail visibility at crucial moments. Whether that reflects careful image management or just his actual personality is something only people close to him would know. Probably both.

His personal life has added another layer to the picture. He married Sophie Habboo — another Made in Chelsea cast member, now co-presenter on Radio 1’s Going Home show — in April 2023. The couple had a second wedding celebration in Marbella a month later and welcomed their first child, a son named Ziggy, in December 2025. Their combined net worth is estimated at roughly £11.3 million, making them one of the more financially solid pairings to emerge from the reality television world. There’s a feeling that Laing’s story isn’t close to finished — the Graze acquisition, the Radio 1 platform, and a growing family all suggest a second chapter that may ultimately dwarf the first.