Dell Stock Price , The AI Bet That Turned a Hardware Giant Into a Wall Street Darling

A little over a year ago, Dell Technologies was still the kind of stock that serious growth investors skipped past without lingering. A mature PC and server maker, heavily dependent on corporate procurement cycles, trading in the mid-seventies. Useful, perhaps, in a portfolio that wanted exposure to enterprise hardware, but not exactly the company you called when you wanted a conversation about the future of computing. That perception has since changed in ways that would have seemed implausible in early 2025, and the Dell stock price chart tells the story more bluntly than any analyst note.

Shares closed Wednesday near $184, according to data from Yahoo Finance — a price that represents roughly a 140% increase from the stock’s 52-week low of $75.94. The all-time closing high of $185.47 was set just two days earlier, on April 8. For a company that had spent years being dismissed as infrastructure furniture — necessary but unglamorous — this is a meaningful moment. It’s possible that Wall Street is still catching up to what Dell’s own order books have been saying for several quarters.

Category Details Company Dell Technologies Inc. — NYSE: DELL, Round Rock, Texas Current Stock Price (Apr 10, 2026) Approximately $181 – $184 (trading near 52-week highs) 52-Week Range $75.94 — $189.75 — a 150%+ swing from low to high Market Capitalization Approximately $117 billion P/E Ratio ~20.9x trailing earnings BofA Price Target (April 2026) $205 — raised from $172, with a Buy rating maintained AI Server Revenue Forecast (FY2027) ~$50 billion — up from $25 billion in FY2026 Key Growth Driver Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) — AI-optimized server revenue up 342% YoY in Q4 FY2026

The engine driving all of this is AI server demand, and the numbers involved have started to feel almost difficult to process. Dell reported that its AI-optimized server revenue grew 342% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, reaching $9 billion in a single quarter. The company exited that quarter with $43 billion in AI backlog — orders received but not yet shipped — which suggests the demand is not a one-time surge but something with real duration. Management is now guiding for AI server revenue of roughly $50 billion in fiscal 2027, up from $25 billion the year before. Michael Dell, speaking this week at a Bank of America CEO series call, described the expansion in his own terms: growth “from $2 billion to $10 billion to $25 billion,” now heading toward $50 billion. More than 4,000 customers are currently deploying what Dell calls “AI factories.”

Bank of America responded to those comments by raising its price target on DELL to $205 from $172, maintaining a Buy rating and citing increased confidence in Dell’s ability to gain market share while managing supply chain risk. Analyst Wamsi Mohan, who has covered the stock through most of this run, noted that smaller, open AI models are widening the customer base and increasing the number of deployments that require Dell’s infrastructure. It’s worth noting that BofA’s target revisions have generally been conservative relative to the stock’s actual movement — every time they’ve raised it, the shares have tended to catch up and then push further.

The Infrastructure Solutions Group, known internally as ISG, is where most of this plays out. ISG revenue came in at $19.6 billion in the most recent quarter, up 73% year-over-year. That growth rate is unusual for a segment that sells physical servers — the kind of equipment that historically moved in slow, predictable procurement cycles tied to corporate IT budgets. What has changed is the nature of the buyer. The hyperscalers — the large cloud providers and AI companies building out massive compute clusters — are ordering at a pace and scale that the traditional enterprise sales motion was never built to anticipate. Dell, which has manufacturing scale and long-standing relationships with both suppliers and large customers, has ended up in a position it didn’t fully occupy five years ago: a critical node in the infrastructure buildout for AI.

Dell Stock

It’s hard not to notice a pattern here that has appeared before in tech cycles. In the mid-2000s, as internet infrastructure was being built out rapidly, companies like Cisco and EMC — both, incidentally, now part of the Dell orbit in various forms — saw their order books swell before the broader market fully priced in the structural demand. There was skepticism then too, questions about whether the spending was sustainable or whether it would cycle down once the initial buildout was complete. Some of that skepticism is present in Dell’s story now. The P/E ratio of roughly 21x is not demanding for a company growing at this rate, but the question of what happens when AI server demand normalizes is one that analysts are not uniformly comfortable answering.

For now, the momentum is tangible. The stock has held up well even during periods of broader market softness, suggesting that investors are making a deliberate bet on Dell specifically rather than just riding a general tech rally. Year-to-date, shares have gained roughly 46% — a move that would have seemed aggressive to forecast at the start of January. There’s a feeling that the next meaningful test comes with the Q1 FY2027 earnings report, where management has guided for $34.7 billion to $35.7 billion in revenue, supported by approximately $13 billion in AI server deliveries. If that number comes in at the top end or higher, the conversation about Dell’s stock price will take on a different character entirely.