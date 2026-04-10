For most of the last two decades, alternative investment capital followed a predictable path. It flowed toward coastal cities, toward gateway markets, toward the assets that institutional allocators knew and understood. The Midwest was largely an afterthought, a region associated with steadiness but not with the kind of returns that attract serious capital.

That perception is outdated. And according to Parker Webb, the investors who recognize that first are likely to be the ones who perform best over the next cycle.

Webb leads FTW Investments, a Kansas City-based investment firm focused on real estate, community development, and alternative asset strategies. With more than $100 million in assets under management and a portfolio concentrated in the Midwest, he has built a practice around identifying value where larger pools of capital have been slow to look.

“The Midwest has always had the fundamentals,” Webb said. “What it hasn’t had is the attention. That’s changing, and the window where you can get in ahead of institutional interest is narrowing.”

Rethinking the Alternative Investment Map

The term “alternative investments” covers a wide range of asset classes and strategies, from private equity and venture capital to real assets, infrastructure, and private credit. What they share is a departure from the publicly traded securities that dominate conventional portfolios.

In real estate, the alternative framing typically refers to asset types or markets that fall outside the standard institutional comfort zone. Secondary markets are one example. Community-focused development is another. So is the kind of mixed-use, attainable-housing work that Webb has built his practice around.

For most of the past generation, the investors pursuing these strategies were smaller operators, family offices, and community development financial institutions. Larger institutional allocators stayed closer to the assets they knew and the markets where liquidity was deepest.

“Big capital is slow to move,” Webb said. “It needs a track record, it needs comparables, it needs to see someone else do it first. That’s not a criticism. That’s just how large pools of capital work. But it means opportunity exists on the front end.”

The Demographic Foundation

The Midwest’s investment thesis rests on a demographic foundation that is strengthening. The region’s largest metros are adding residents at rates that would have seemed improbable a decade ago. Kansas City, Columbus, Indianapolis, and Nashville, while technically in the upper South, are all attracting younger workers drawn by affordability, job market diversification, and quality of life.

That population growth is generating real demand for housing, for neighborhood retail, for healthcare facilities, and for the kind of mixed-use development that Webb specializes in. It’s also putting pressure on infrastructure and creating gaps in the supply of workforce and attainable housing that represent both a challenge and an investment opportunity.

“Demand is outpacing supply in a lot of these markets,” Webb said. “That’s a real estate investor’s fundamental setup. Add in costs that are still manageable and a regulatory environment that’s more collaborative than in coastal markets, and the case starts to make itself.”

Private Credit and Community Lending

Beyond equity real estate, Webb points to private credit and community lending as underutilized alternative strategies in Midwest markets. The contraction of regional bank lending after the 2008 financial crisis created gaps in capital access for small business owners, community developers, and real estate operators working below the scale that attracts traditional institutional lenders.

Those gaps have been only partially filled. Community development financial institutions and some mission-driven private credit vehicles have stepped into parts of the space. But Webb sees continued opportunity for investors willing to structure credit products that serve borrowers in secondary markets.

“There are strong operators in Kansas City and across the Midwest who can’t get a meeting with a coastal lender,” he said. “They have good assets, good track records, and real community relationships. They just don’t fit the template.”

For investors who can perform their own credit analysis and take a more relationship-based approach to underwriting, those borrowers often represent better risk-adjusted returns than the widely-syndicated credits that dominate conventional private credit markets.

The Community Dividend

Webb is careful not to oversell the altruism angle. His interest in community-oriented investment is genuine, but it’s grounded in a belief that community-aligned capital also performs better over time, not just that it should be done for its own sake.

Projects that serve neighborhood needs generate more stable tenancies, face less community resistance, and tend to hold their value better through downturns. Investments that create genuine opportunity for residents of the communities they touch produce the kind of social capital that reduces friction across the investment lifecycle.

“I’m not asking investors to take a haircut for the greater good,” Webb said. “I’m saying the greater good and the financial good are more aligned than people think, especially over long horizons.”

That alignment, he argues, is most visible in secondary markets where the relationship between investment capital and community life is more direct, and where the consequences of getting it wrong are harder to ignore.

“In a major coastal city, you can build something that displaces a neighborhood and move on to the next deal,” he said. “In Kansas City, the community is smaller, the relationships are tighter, and your reputation follows you. That changes how you have to operate. I think it also produces better outcomes.”

A Shifting Capital Landscape

Signs are accumulating that larger pools of capital are beginning to pay more attention to Midwest alternative strategies. Family offices with Midwest roots are reinvesting in their home markets. University endowments and public pension funds are beginning to evaluate secondary market real estate as a diversification play. And a small but growing number of impact-oriented institutional investors are finding that community-aligned Midwest development offers the combination of financial returns and measurable social impact their mandates require.

Webb believes the shift is early but durable.

“This isn’t a moment. It’s a structural change in how capital understands the Midwest,” he said. “The investors who get here now are going to look back on this period the way people look back on early tech investing or early private equity. Not that the returns are guaranteed. But the opportunity is real, and it’s not fully priced in yet.”