Brandy Weatherly is a Mississippi-based business leader whose career in biotechnology and women’s health includes leadership roles at Hologic and ongoing engagement with national medical associations. As director of customer engagement for Hologic’s surgical division, Brandy Weatherly works with physicians, hospital systems, and professional societies while supporting customer engagement strategies tied to gynecologic surgery. Her background spans product management, commercialization, regional sales leadership, and national market development, supported by a degree in cellular biology from the University of Georgia. The topic of AAGL’s role in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery aligns with her longstanding involvement in surgical products and her participation in annual meetings hosted by major obstetrics and gynecology organizations, including AAGL and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

AAGL’s Role in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery

AAGL (American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists) plays a defined role in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery through education, skills assessment, clinical guidance, meetings, and the professional community. In this context, minimally invasive gynecologic surgery refers to procedures performed with less invasive techniques than traditional open surgery when the clinical situation supports that approach. The organization’s role is practical because its programs help clinicians build knowledge, assess skills, review evidence, and stay connected within this surgical field.

That role is clear in training. AAGL offers educational programming in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, including courses and other learning opportunities for clinicians who want to strengthen or expand their operative knowledge. The organization provides surgeons with structured ways to continue developing specialty-specific skills.

AAGL also supports continuing education through webinars and year-round events. Those offerings give clinicians additional ways to engage with procedural topics and professional learning outside the annual congress. As a result, AAGL sustains specialty education year-round rather than limiting it to a single major meeting.

AAGL also contributes to skills assessment through EMIGS, short for Essentials in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery. This program provides a standardized system for learning, practice, and assessment in this surgical area, with didactic and examination components rather than relying solely on informal self-review. That structure gives the specialty a more formal framework for evaluating essentials. The annual global congress shows how AAGL brings the field together in one place. The meeting includes scientific sessions, hands-on training, research-focused programming, community exchange, and an exhibit hall. The hall highlights current technologies and services. This combination gives the congress value as both an educational event and a specialty gathering point.

AAGL’s congress structure also supports the presentation of new work. Its call-for-courses pathway creates a formal route for educational content to enter the meeting program. That structure helps explain why Congress is not just a networking event, but also a venue for organized professional exchange. AAGL maintains formal relationships with industry partners in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery. Sponsors and exhibitors participate in the congress, complementing the meeting’s educational and scientific programming. By including new technologies, products, and services, the event creates a defined specialty setting.

Clinical guidance forms another clear part of AAGL’s role. The organization publishes practice guidelines and related materials that offer evidence-based recommendations for recurring issues in gynecologic care. Those resources provide clinicians with specialty-specific support when weighing clinical decisions and standards of care.

Membership adds a more direct professional benefit. AAGL describes member access in terms of educational content, tools, community, and experiences connected to minimally invasive gynecologic surgery. That means the organization supports individual clinicians not only with information but also with committee and recognition pathways, which add another layer of support. Research committee participation gives members an organized way to contribute to specialty work beyond attending events. The AAGL pathway provides a formal professional designation within the organization. Together, these features show that AAGL offers routes for involvement, contribution, and professional recognition within the organization. recognition within the organization.

In summary, in a field shaped by technical training, evolving procedures, and ongoing clinical review, surgeons need more than isolated information. They need a specialty structure that supports professional development by advancing new knowledge through organized education, assessment, and professional exchange. AAGL provides this support for minimally invasive gynecologic surgery by fostering skill improvement, sharing best practices, and connecting members with leading research. This ongoing support defines the organization’s unique value in the specialty.

About Brandy Weatherly

Brandy Weatherly is the director of customer engagement at Hologic and the president and owner of Ratliff Brothers, LLC. Her experience includes biotechnology product management, gynecologic surgical sales leadership, and national customer engagement strategy. Based in Pass Christian, Mississippi, she has attended annual meetings hosted by AAGL and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and holds a bachelor’s degree in cellular biology from the University of Georgia.