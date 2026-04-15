This 14-Year-Old’s App Just Got Acquired by JP Morgan

The court records from the JPMorgan-Epstein case contain a passage that is worth considering. In an internal email, a bank compliance manager called Jeffrey Epstein a “sleazy PB client” (PB stands for private banking) and questioned coworkers if the bank would “cave” in keeping him on. Years before to Epstein’s 2019 arrest on federal sex-trafficking charges, the email was sent. He was retained by the bank. Additionally, the court record indicates that the compliance manager’s use of the appropriate inquiry at the appropriate moment was a recurring trend over a period of more than ten years.

From 1998 until 2013, JPMorgan Chase kept Epstein as a client. The bank handled about 55 accounts for him during that time, with a total transaction volume of more than $1.1 billion. Court records from the ensuing legal dispute describe how compliance issues were brought up and then essentially dismissed. Up to 40 JPMorgan workers reported suspicious activities connected to Epstein’s accounts, citing worries that the accounts were being utilized in conjunction with sex trafficking, excessive cash activity, and unfavorable media coverage of his illegal behavior. The relationship was maintained each time.

Important Information

Field Details Institution JPMorgan Chase & Co. — largest U.S. bank by assets; headquartered at 383 Madison Avenue, New York City CEO Jamie Dimon — has led JPMorgan since 2005; testified under oath that he was unaware of Epstein until news reports in 2019 Epstein Banking Period 1998–2013 — 15 years; approximately 55 accounts; total transaction volume exceeding $1.1 billion Compliance Flags As many as four dozen JPMorgan employees flagged suspicious Epstein transactions; compliance manager Maryanne Ryan called him a “sleazy PB [private banking] client” in internal email; accounts flagged for excessive cash activity and human-trafficking concerns Key Executive: Jes Staley Former JPMorgan head of private banking and asset management CEO; managed Epstein relationship; visited Epstein’s properties including his private island; exchanged hundreds of emails with Epstein; testified under oath that he alerted Dimon to Epstein’s 2008 guilty plea Key Executive: Mary Erdoes Head of JPMorgan asset and wealth management; Senate Finance Committee investigation found Erdoes “kept close tabs” on Epstein; Epstein contacted Erdoes so frequently that Staley had to tell him to “stop pushing”; currently a top contender for JPMorgan CEO Settlements Paid $290 million to class-action victims (June 2023); $75 million to U.S. Virgin Islands (September 2023); total approximately $365 million Retroactive SAR Filing After Epstein’s 2019 death, JPMorgan filed Suspicious Activity Reports retroactively flagging approximately 4,700 suspicious transactions; value flagged was “nearly 300 times greater” than what was reported while Epstein was alive and a client Senate Investigation Senator Ron Wyden, Senate Finance Committee, launched investigation in 2025; JPMorgan’s response failed to provide evidence countering emails labeled “for Jamie” and “pending Dimon review” Criminal Accountability No senior JPMorgan executive has faced criminal charges in connection with the Epstein relationship

Jes Staley, a senior executive who oversaw JPMorgan’s private banking activities and subsequently its asset management division, was at the center of that connection. Staley and Epstein had a personal relationship that went beyond the typical banker-client dynamic, according to court documents and Senate Finance Committee findings. Staley visited Epstein’s properties, including his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and exchanged hundreds of emails.

In prosecution documents, Staley is charged with continually impeding compliance efforts to cut links with Epstein as they gained momentum. Later on, he departed JPMorgan to take over as CEO of Barclays. Following the settlements, JPMorgan filed a lawsuit against him, claiming he had concealed or downplayed Epstein’s actions in order to protect the account. A private judicial settlement was struck between the two parties.

An alternative explanation of the bank’s internal knowledge was presented in Jamie Dimon’s testimony. He said under oath that, prior to seeing news reports about Epstein’s 2019 arrest, his name had no significance to him. He claimed he had never met Epstein, had never contacted him, could not remember talking to any bank employees about his accounts, and had not participated in any account-related decisions.

In statements endorsing that narrative, JPMorgan pointed out that millions of documents had been generated, but none of them demonstrated Dimon’s involvement. A subsequent Senate Finance Committee probe headed by Senator Ron Wyden muddled that picture by revealing internal communications pertaining to Epstein’s accounts that were labeled “for Jamie” and “pending Dimon review.” In a separate under oath testimony, Staley claimed to have informed Dimon of Epstein’s 2008 guilty plea to soliciting sex from a minor. In its official response to Wyden’s committee, the bank refused to provide the emails that were requested and provided no proof that directly addressed the inconsistencies brought up.

After Epstein passed away in federal custody in August 2019, JPMorgan conducted an internal review and then filed Suspicious Activity Reports retroactively flagging about 4,700 suspicious transactions from the more than ten years Epstein was a client. This figure more succinctly sums up the core of the compliance failure than most summaries.

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The Senate Finance Committee’s study revealed that the amount of the transactions highlighted in those retroactive reports was about 300 times more than the value of the suspicious activity the bank had reported to regulators throughout Epstein’s actual life and banking there. That is not a small difference. It explains a reporting pattern that followed a different formula while the customer relationship was profitable.

In June 2023, JPMorgan reached a $290 million settlement in the class-action lawsuit filed by Epstein victims, which at the time was the highest payout of its kind. It reached a second $75 million settlement in September 2023 with the U.S. Virgin Islands, whose government had sued the bank for facilitating the trafficking business Epstein operated off of the island he owned there. In both settlements, the bank denied any responsibility.

A total of about $365 million was paid to claimants in both settlements. The bank still employs senior executives who were involved in the Epstein relationship. According to recent reports, Mary Erdoes is a strong candidate for JPMorgan’s CEO post. The Senate Finance Committee discovered that she and Epstein had a tight personal relationship, with Epstein contacting her so often that Staley had to ask him to slow down.

It’s difficult to ignore the significant discrepancy between the information in the public accountability record and the internal compliance record. Investigations, letters, and settlements have been produced by the organizations that could bridge that gap, including Congress, prosecutors, and regulatory bodies. Nobody at the bank’s senior level has been charged with a crime.