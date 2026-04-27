Why the Next Big Fintech Company Will Come From Africa — and the Investors Who Already Know It

Early in 2025, construction workers started erecting a structure on a piece of industrial land outside of Johannesburg that will eventually house 3,000 GPUs, the same type of computer gear that Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic use to train massive language models. The structure is the initial stage of what its owners refer to as an AI factory. Strive Masiyiwa, the Zimbabwean tycoon who turned Econet Wireless into one of Africa’s biggest telecom companies before focusing on data centers and digital infrastructure, formed Cassava Technologies, the firm constructing it.

The American chipmaker NVIDIA, whose semiconductors are now the most strategically significant portion of contemporary computing, is the capital partner. When all is said and done, the total investment will come to about $720 million. Over the following four years, such facilities are planned for Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, and Nigeria. This is what real-time construction of meaningful tech infrastructure looks like, and it’s taking place on a continent that most Silicon Valley conferences still refer to as an emerging market.

Category Detail Cassava Technologies / NVIDIA AI Factory Founded by Zimbabwean telecom billionaire Strive Masiyiwa; CEO Hardy Pemhiwa; up to $720 million committed to Africa’s first AI factory in partnership with NVIDIA; ground broken in South Africa June/July 2025 with 3,000 GPUs; expansion planned for Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and Morocco over four years; operates across 94 countries Cassava Investor Base Includes NVIDIA (October 2025 strategic investment), Google, Econet Group, British International Investment, Finnfund, IFC, Public Investment Corporation, Royal Bafokeng Holdings, FEDA (Afreximbank); $310 million additional package in 2024 ($90M equity + $220M debt refinancing through Standard Bank, RMB, Nedbank, IFC) Major African Fintech Players Flutterwave (~$3B valuation, Nigerian payments); Moniepoint (Series C raised 2025, online banking); Opay (Chinese-backed, Nigerian); Wave (Senegal-based payments); LemFi (cross-border remittances now serving Asian and Western migrant markets); MoneyFellows (Egyptian Series C 2025); Moove (mobility fintech, 40,000-vehicle global fleet, rolling out Waymo autonomous vehicles in Phoenix, Miami, London) Leading Africa-Focused VCs (2025–2026) Partech Africa ($300M fund, Dakar HQ); Norrsken22 ($205M growth fund backed by Spotify, Klarna, and Skype founders); Silverbacks Holdings (cheques up to $30M); Ventures Platform (Abuja-based early stage); MDR (infrastructure and deep tech) Big Tech Direct Infrastructure Investment Google’s $310M co-investment in Cassava including DFC and Finnfund; Microsoft partnered with NVIDIA to accelerate African AI startup development in 2024; Meta investing in submarine and terrestrial fiber-optic cables across the continent; tech giants increasingly pursuing direct infrastructure rather than equity-only stakes Sectoral Concentration Approximately half of African startup deals tracked in 2025 were fintech; Nigerian fintech raised $162.8 million in disclosed rounds H1 2025; insurance startups in South Africa are scaling (Naked Insurance raised $38M in 2025 B+ round); healthtech and last-mile logistics growing rapidly via Omniretail, Freezelink, Yobante Express, Remedial Health Funding Reality vs Hype African tech funding has declined from its 2021–2022 peaks of over $1 billion annually; current focus has shifted to established companies with proven revenue rather than seed-stage hype; Western VC pullback has been partially filled by Gulf, Asian, and increasingly Chinese investor capital Further Reference Comprehensive coverage at TechCabal and African Business; PitchBook’s “VC Funding for African Fintech” reporting (2026); Global Venturing’s CVC Investment Africa 2025 analysis

For more than ten years, there has been a narrative that African technology is about to take off, but for the most part, it has been more of an ideal than a reality. The structure of the capital flows has evolved over the last two years. Western VCs seeing Africa as a yield bet during a low-interest-rate environment were a major factor in the 2021–2022 boom, which saw yearly venture capital surpass $1 billion for the first time. That capital quickly declined when the rate environment changed in 2023.

Strategic infrastructure investment from multinational tech companies that require African data centers, Asian sovereign capital, Gulf investors establishing long-term positions, and a small but expanding class of pan-African venture capitalists writing bigger checks to fewer companies have all filled the void. From Dakar, Partech Africa manages a $300 million fund. The creators of Skype, Klarna, and Spotify supported Norrsken22’s $205 million growth fund. For the top achievers in its portfolio, Silverbacks Holdings is writing checks totaling up to $30 million.

The businesses that receive this funding explain why the next big thing won’t resemble Silicon Valley. The payment infrastructure that other African fintechs rely on was created by Flutterwave, which is estimated to be worth $3 billion. Moove, a mobility fintech that began with Uber in Nigeria, currently oversees a fleet of almost 40,000 cars in 29 cities on five continents, including the introduction of Waymo’s driverless cars in Phoenix, Miami, and London. After growing organically and via acquisitions to serve Indian, Chinese, and other migrant populations in the UK and US, LemFi, which started out as a Nigerian remittance service, now makes most of its money from Western and Asian markets.

In 2025, both Moniepoint and Opay raised substantial sums of money. Moniepoint raised a Series C, while Opay’s Chinese billionaire owner Zhou Yahui continued to support the company. These businesses exhibit what venture capitalists refer to as “leapfrogging,” which is the process of resolving infrastructure issues that arise because conventional Western-style banking and logistics systems either never made it to the continent or were insufficient when they did.

Why the Next Big Tech Company Will Come From Africa

The next stage will most likely come from the logistics, agritech, and healthtech layers. Remedial Health and other companies are transforming African medication delivery into data-driven, predictable processes. In hospitals without specialized radiologists, Envisionit Deep AI uses machine learning for medical imaging. The last-mile supply chains that informal traders have long used are being digitized by Omniretail, Freezelink, and Yobante Express.

In San Francisco, none of these businesses are well-known. If they were headquartered in Silicon Valley, a number of them now operate at a size that would draw late-stage Western capital rounds. The dynamic is beginning to reverse. Silicon Valley is no longer waiting to find Africa. Some of Silicon Valley’s most replicable concepts were initially imported from Africa, as the city is beginning to realize.

Observing the capital flows over the last 18 months, it is possible that 2026 will be regarded as the year when the question of which African business would arrive first will take precedence over whether the next big tech company would come from Africa. The genuine limitations still exist. Later-stage finance is still a challenge for African entrepreneurs; in 2025, only Moniepoint and MoneyFellows raised significant Series C deals.

Execution is complicated in ways that Silicon Valley founders seldom encounter because to infrastructural shortages, regulatory unpredictability, and currency volatility. However, the indications are specific enough to be taken seriously. NVIDIA is constructing data centers. Microsoft and Google are making fiber investments. The void left by cautious American VCs is being filled by sovereign wealth funds from the Gulf and Asia.

Additionally, the foundation for a structure that will contain the kind of AI computer infrastructure that will power the next generation of African-made software products in a few years is being laid on a plot of land outside of Johannesburg. The future is not anticipated by the investors who have already made commitments. They are purchasing it.