The Rare Earth Squeeze , China’s Quiet Monopoly on the Green Energy Transition

It’s easy to forget how much of what’s whirling above you comes from a single nation when you stand outside a wind farm in Texas at twilight and watch the blades catch the final light. The tiny precise motors buzzing inside the consumer goods stacked in Best Buy aisles or the EVs gliding past a Tesla showroom in Berlin are examples of this.

Nearly all of them rely on rare earth elements, and nearly all of those rare earths travel through China at some crucial point in their route. Once you sit with the numbers, they are startling. Beijing controls more than 90% of the processing and mines between 60 and 70 percent of the world’s rare earths. The true grip is found in the processing phase.

Rare Earths and the Green Transition — Key Facts Details China’s Share of Mining Roughly 60–70% of global rare earth extraction China’s Share of Processing Over 90% of global separation and refining Permanent Magnet Production Over 90% manufactured in China Critical Applications EV motors, wind turbines, defense systems, consumer electronics Major Chinese Beneficiaries BYD, NIO, domestic magnet manufacturers US Counter-Effort MP Materials, Mountain Pass mine, California Canadian Project REalloys (Saskatchewan mining, Ohio manufacturing) EU Policy Response Critical Raw Materials Act US Defense Rule 2027 DFARS ban on Chinese-origin rare earths Recent Export Curbs Gallium, germanium, specific REEs Industry Reference S&P Global 2026 supply chain report Current Recycling Rate Less than 5% of rare earths recycled

The easiest part is mining the ore. The tougher, dirtier, and more chemically complex task is breaking it down into the seventeen elements that the green transition actually requires. China spent two decades quietly building a head start that no one tried to dispute. Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Western businesses that had previously held the technology—including the well-known Mountain Pass plant in California—gradually offshored or shut it down, in part due to environmental concerns and in part because Chinese costs were too high. Looking back, it seems as though the West outsourced something it didn’t fully realize it was outsourcing.

Quiet domination has given way to open leverage in 2026. Beijing started considering its rare earth status as a strategic asset in 2025 and early this year, imposing export restrictions on elements like germanium and gallium and tightening regulations on processing-related technological know-how. This spring, the S&P Global report bluntly stated it as a hard demand for non-Chinese material in specific industries. Ten years ago, this would have sounded paranoid, but now it sounds like a standard supply chain letter. While they wait for confirmation on whether permit applies to which chemical, automakers in Detroit and Stuttgart have been rushing, occasionally stopping production lines.

Here, the political context is important. China’s controls have been used as a reminder during EU regulatory issues and as a countermeasure against US tariffs. It has a tactical grace that is difficult to overlook. You can debate shipping channels and semiconductors for years without stopping a Western factory floor. By Friday, a wind turbine line stops and one shipment of neodymium-based magnets is blocked. It’s the type of leverage that doesn’t call for yelling.

The Rare Earth Squeeze , China’s Quiet Monopoly on the Green Energy Transition

The response from the West is genuine but sluggish. Projects like MP Materials in California and REalloys in Saskatchewan and Ohio, the US Critical Raw Materials Act, and the impending 2027 DFARS regulations excluding Chinese-origin rare earths in defense systems are all encouraging. This decade, none of them will meaningfully attain scale. It takes years to build a separation plant. It takes longer to train the chemists.

Less than 5% of rare earths in circulation are now captured by recycling, the obvious long-term answer. There is innovation in rare-earth-free magnets, but it generally takes the form of lab demonstrations rather than commercially available vehicles. The West’s ability to maintain the political patience necessary to see any of this through is still questioned, particularly in light of the ongoing political controversy over power costs and EV affordability.

It’s difficult to ignore how weird the situation is. The goal of the decarbonization narrative was to liberate society from their reliance on fossil fuels. Rather than oil reserves in the Gulf, it has created a distinct type of dependency that is based on processing facilities in Inner Mongolia.

The decisions made today in Brussels, Washington, Ottawa, and Tokyo, as well as industrial timeframes that do not reward impatience, will determine whether the green transition can be transformed without disruption. At least for the remainder of this decade, Beijing’s imprint can be found in every solar panel, electric vehicle motor, and wind blade. It’s not a catchphrase. It’s simply the location of the supply chain.