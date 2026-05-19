Cannabis Markets in Legal States Are Collapsing Under Tax Burdens , The Black Market Is the Only Winner

The slow-motion collapse of state-regulated cannabis markets is one type of policy failure that does not generate national headlines because the underlying mechanism is too boring to fit into a fast-paced news cycle. One story is revealed by the numbers. In 2024, total legal sales hit a record $4.4 billion, and industry projections indicate that if the regulatory landscape improves, the market may surpass $91 billion by 2033. A distinct story is revealed by the numbers on the ground.

For the past two years, the trade press has been recording waves of licensed cannabis firms nationwide going out of business. Delinquencies in taxes are at all-time highs. The number of storefront closures is rising. The most unsettling reality, which policy reformers first refused to accept but are now unable to ignore, is that the illegal market is not declining in developed legal states like California. It’s winning.

The policy failure is most apparent in the tax burden section. One of the consumer goods in the US economy that is subject to the highest taxes is legal cannabis. The overall tax burden at the register frequently surpasses 40% in places like California, Illinois, and Washington. Nearly $30 of the $100 that a customer pays for an ounce of cannabis at a registered dispensary goes toward different excise, sales, and local taxes.

If the identical item is bought via an unauthorized delivery business that operates out of a residential flat, it can cost $60 with no taxes. It’s not a marginal pricing difference. Customer loyalty to legal items cannot realistically absorb this kind of disparity. Regardless of the benefits that legal products provide in terms of safety, quality, or testing, it is the kind of differential that gradually pushes price-conscious consumers back into the unregulated market.

The federal component exacerbates the state-level issue in ways that legislators in states that have legalized it have not yet figured out how to deal with. Any business that deals in controlled substances is subject to Section 280E of the Internal Revenue Code, which was first implemented in the 1980s to prohibit drug traffickers from deducting business expenses on their federal tax returns. Cannabis is still classified as a Schedule I restricted substance under federal law, even though it is legal in almost forty states for either medical or recreational reasons.

As a result, unlike all other legal businesses in the nation, registered cannabis enterprises are unable to deduct regular company expenses like rent, wages, or utilities from their federal taxes. For cannabis operators, effective federal tax rates often range from 60 to 70 percent. This calculation, along with the burden at the state level, creates a business environment where legal cannabis companies are essentially fighting for their lives while their illegal rivals are not subject to the same kind of pressure.

Other states are now citing California’s plan to increase its cannabis excise tax from 15% to 19% in July 2025 as a case study to support the opposite strategy. State financial deficits and the political reasoning that cannabis is a politically acceptable source of extra money were used to justify the rise. Every industry watcher at the time projected that the real outcome would be to accelerate the legal market’s downfall and drive more consumers toward the illegal alternative. Forecasts of tax income that promised increased receipts from the higher rate have not come to pass. As of early 2025, almost 15% of California cannabis companies have fallen behind on their taxes. This is concerning for any sector and indicates that the core business model has failed in ways that will only get worse with more tax rises.

The aspect of the narrative that proponents of legalization dislike discussing is the illicit market. Legalization was first justified politically on the grounds that it would reduce the criminal market, increase tax income, and enhance consumer safety by requiring testing and labeling. In developed legal nations, the reality has significantly failed to live up to that promise. California’s illicit market is estimated to still account for roughly 60 percent of total cannabis sales, more than a decade after the state moved toward full legalization. Illinois, Washington, and Massachusetts have all struggled with persistent illicit market share. Newer legal states have started with cleaner markets but are watching the California precedent with concern as their own tax structures begin producing similar pressures.

There are other factors besides taxes that give illegal vendors a competitive edge. Licensed cannabis businesses must pay for mandatory laboratory testing of their products, child-resistant packaging that meets state requirements, security infrastructure mandated by local ordinances, and licensing fees that can run into hundreds of thousands of dollars depending on the jurisdiction. None of these costs apply to unlicensed sellers, who can deliver products to consumers at substantially lower prices precisely because they bypass the entire regulatory apparatus that licensed operators must navigate. The cumulative effect is that a licensed dispensary in Los Angeles is competing not just against an illicit seller’s lower tax burden but also against an entire cost structure that is fundamentally different from what the licensed business has to absorb.

Cannabis Markets in Legal States Are Collapsing Under Tax Burdens

The federal reform piece offers some hope for relief, although the timing and shape of that reform remain uncertain. The Drug Enforcement Administration’s plan to reschedule cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III, which has been working its way through the federal regulatory process, would eliminate the 280E tax penalty that has been the single most damaging federal burden on licensed cannabis operators. A Schedule III classification would allow cannabis businesses to deduct ordinary business expenses, dramatically improving cash flow and operational viability. The timeline for the rescheduling has slipped several times, with the most recent expectations pointing toward late 2025 or 2026 for finalization. The cannabis industry has been watching the process with the kind of patient desperation that any business waiting for regulatory relief eventually develops.

The state-level amnesty programs that some cities have introduced represent the closest thing to a coherent policy response. Los Angeles, watching its licensed cannabis operators struggle, has offered tax amnesty programs that allow businesses to pay off millions in back taxes without the additional late fees that would otherwise compound the problem. These programs do not solve the underlying issue, but they do extend the runway for operators who might otherwise fail. Other municipalities have introduced similar programs with varying degrees of success. The patchwork approach reflects the difficulty of addressing what is fundamentally a state-level tax structure problem through city-level relief.

What seems most likely from here is that the legal cannabis industry will continue to consolidate, with smaller operators failing and larger multi-state operators absorbing market share where they can. Federal rescheduling, when it eventually happens, will provide meaningful relief but will not fully resolve the state-level tax burden problems that continue to push consumers toward illicit sellers.

The states that adjust their tax structures downward will probably see their legal markets recover faster than those that maintain or increase rates. The states that have already learned the lesson the hard way, including California, will probably move toward reform in the next several years. The black market, meanwhile, will continue to operate exactly as it always has, neither paying taxes nor following regulations, profiting from a policy environment that was supposed to put it out of business but has instead handed it the larger share of one of America’s fastest-growing consumer markets.