Nissan Returns to Profit Just as U.S. Auto Tariffs Threaten to Erase Every Gain It Just Made

A specific type of company financial report appears to be a recovery tale on the surface, but a closer examination reveals something more nuanced. That’s precisely what Nissan’s most recent numbers for the fiscal year that concluded in March 2026 are. The number in the headline is positive. An operating profit of 58 billion yen, or about $375 million, ended a run of operating deficits that had threatened to last for a third year in a row. The restoration to operating profitability is a true accomplishment for a company that has spent the last few years undergoing agonizing reorganization while witnessing its position in the global market decline.

The problem is that a much bigger issue is shown by the same financial statements. Nissan would have declared operational earnings of 344 billion yen, which is almost six times what the business really made, if it hadn’t been subject to the U.S. tax burden on its imported cars. In simple terms, the difference between what Nissan could have produced and what it actually produced is the price of doing business in the present U.S. trade environment.

Nearly all of Nissan’s strategy choices over the following eighteen months can be explained by the fundamental mathematics of the tariff impact. About 40% of the cars that Nissan sells in the US are imported, mostly from factories in Japan and Mexico. These imports were subject to much higher tariffs under the Trump administration’s revamped auto tariff regime, which went into force gradually through 2025, than the prior trade framework had anticipated.

The total cost of such tariffs for Nissan for the most recent fiscal year was 286 billion yen, or about $1.85 billion at the current currency rate. What would have been a strong recovery year was turned into a near-breakeven operating performance by just one line item, necessitating significant asset sales and staff reductions in order to avoid reporting losses for the third consecutive year.

The remainder of the tale is revealed by the net loss figure. Nissan reported a net loss of 533 billion yen for the year despite the modest operating profit. This was caused by restructuring charges, asset writedowns, and the cumulative effect of inventory adjustments at U.S. dealerships that have been having difficulty selling more expensive cars in a softening consumer environment. The business projects a net profit of 20 billion yen for the 2026–2027 fiscal year.

This would be a true return to profitability, but only on a far smaller scale than Nissan was producing prior to the tax regime changing its U.S. economy. The trajectory of U.S. trade policy, the dollar-yen exchange rate, and the overall direction of the American auto market are just a few of the variables that are largely beyond the company’s control and will determine whether or not that goal can be met.

The scope of the Re:Nissan restructuring plan, which has served as the operational framework guiding the company’s decisions during this challenging time, indicates how seriously the leadership team views the situation. The business’s operations are eliminating up to 20,000 jobs worldwide, a staff decrease that, only a few years ago, would have been unthinkable for a company with Nissan’s history. The global production footprint is being reduced from 17 locations to 10, and the impacted workforces are still being informed about the precise choices regarding which plants will be kept.

The selling of the company’s landmark Yokohama Global Headquarters for 97 billion yen, with a leaseback arrangement that permits Nissan to continue using the building, is the type of asset disposal that businesses only engage in when they are in dire need of money and have run out of less symbolic options. Instead of being viewed as a strategic landmark, the Yokohama skyscraper, which was built and inaugurated with considerable corporate ceremony, is now being handled as a balance sheet asset.

Because it reflects one of the more agonizing strategic ironies in the current trade situation, the Mexican production piece is worth lingering on. The original purpose of Nissan’s Mexican facilities in Aguascalientes and Cuernavaca was to effectively serve the U.S. market by utilizing the free trade agreements made possible by NAFTA and later the USMCA. The exact trade policy framework that first promoted those investments, which totaled billions of dollars and were developed over decades, is now penalizing them.

The factories are still in operation. They still sell their automobiles in the US. However, a tariff cost that did not exist when the manufacturing decisions were made is now part of the unit economics of every Nissan constructed in Mexico. Reshoring those production lines to the United States is neither a quick fix nor an affordable one. The planning, construction, and ramp-up to full output of new facilities take years. No matter how politically appealing that schedule may be to the administration enforcing the tariffs, the labor force, supplier networks, and logistics infrastructure needed to produce cars at scale cannot be duplicated in a year.

Nissan’s rivals are keeping a close eye on the company’s circumstances with the same level of caution that business leaders save for case studies. Although their particular vulnerability varies according to their U.S. manufacturing capacity, Honda, Toyota, and Mazda are all subject to identical U.S. tariffs on Mexican and Japanese output. Toyota has been comparatively less impacted by the tariff regime than Nissan, despite having significant American production at facilities in Kentucky, Texas, and other states.

Nissan Returns to Profit Just as U.S. Auto Tariffs Threaten

Honda has also been better positioned to absorb the impact of the levy due to its substantial American manufacturing capabilities. Despite having a somewhat stronger overall financial situation, Mazda, which is smaller than its Japanese competitors and has less U.S. production capability, is in a position more akin to Nissan’s.

From this point on, it appears most likely that Nissan will carry out the Re:Nissan strategy while pursuing diplomatic means to achieve a reduction in the tariff burden. Increased respite from the most extreme tariff clauses has been disclosed on a regular basis, and the Japanese government has been actively negotiating trade concerns with the Trump administration. The course of U.S.-Japan diplomatic relations, the political calculations surrounding the 2026 midterm elections, and the larger trade policy framework that will influence the following few years of bilateral economic engagement are some of the factors that will determine if a more comprehensive settlement is reached. The corporation is likely to keep investing in U.S. production capacity, but it will take years rather than quarters for such expenditures to start offsetting the tariff cost.

The practical challenge for investors assessing Nissan’s recovery narrative is whether persistent tariff pressure will gradually erode the modest operational improvements seen in the most recent results or if they will be sustained over the coming years. Although not certain, the anticipated 20 billion yen net profit for the 2026–2027 fiscal year is feasible.

Every revelation of trade policy uncertainty has put pressure on the market, which can be explained by the 344 billion yen operating profit that the company could have made without tariff pressure. It will be helpful to observe how this develops over the course of the next 12 months to determine whether globally diversified manufacturing can withstand the new American trade environment or whether the cost of importing into the US has increased to the point where it will significantly alter how Japanese automakers compete in the biggest auto market in the world.