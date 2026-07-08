Where to Find the Best Fourth of July Mattress Sales on Cooling Beds

The Fourth of July mattress sales running this weekend offer some of the steepest discounts of the year on cooling beds, hybrid mattresses, and bedding accessories from brands including Leesa, Saatva, Bear, and Casper.

The strongest Fourth of July mattress sales right now

The Saatva Classic starts at $2,049 and is rated for sleepers up to 250–300 pounds. Its sale pricing scales with order size: buyers save $325 on a Queen mattress alone, rising to $625 off for larger orders. The Classic features a patented spinal zone active wire and a layer of CertiPUR-US-certified high-density memory foam, according to Saatva’s manufacturing overview.

The Saatva HD is the brand’s luxury hybrid designed specifically for plus-size sleepers, with enhanced support at higher weight ranges.

The Leesa Sapira Hybrid is currently listed from $1,009 for a King, marked down from $1,449. Leesa’s Fourth of July sale offers up to 30% off mattresses and more across the range. According to Leesa’s product page, the Sapira Hybrid is designed to last 10 years, and customer surveys show 86% of buyers describe it as medium to medium-firm in feel.

The mattress’s top layer uses GreenFlex Foam, a biobased foam made with renewable plant-based materials from non-food crops grown on marginal land, certified as a USDA Certified Biobased Product. An additional promo code, INSIDER25, takes a further $25 off the purchase price.

The Bear Elite Hybrid rounds out the top three picks for temperature regulation. Its 14-inch profile pairs copper-infused memory foam with 8-inch zoned coils and reinforced edges, according to the Bear Elite Hybrid product page. The Queen size comes in at 80 lb and measures 60 inches wide by 80 inches long. Bear positions the design as a solution for back pain, with the copper infusion aimed at keeping sleep temperatures down.

For heavier sleepers, the Big Fig Mattress offers firm support and a high weight capacity, with a $500 holiday discount applied via code JULY4.

The medium-firm Helix Dusk Luxe is built for back and stomach sleepers. It sleeps exceptionally cool and provides strong support, though edge support was found to be lacking in testing.

Bedding and toppers also on sale this weekend

Those not in need of a new mattress have solid options in the accessories category. The Helix Premium Mattress Topper with GlacioTex layers foam and micro-coils for comfort and pressure relief. The Bear Pro Mattress Topper targets hot sleepers with plush support and active cooling.

Coop Sleep Goods is running a Fourth of July sale on its Original Mattress Topper, which uses the same memory foam and microfibre fill as its cult-favourite pillows. Coop sales appear only during national holidays, making this a short window.

Nolah’s two-inch topper, available in two firmness levels, adds cushioning without the trapped sensation common in dense foam toppers. Brooklinen’s Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set, described as one of the smoothest available and designed to soften further with washing, is also at its lowest price in months through the holiday weekend. Brooklinen discounts, like Coop’s, are rare outside national holidays.

For hot sleepers looking at sheets, the AiryWeight Eucalyptus option is made from Tencel Lyocell and is designed to wick moisture through the night. At the premium end, the Eight Sleep Pod automatically adjusts temperature throughout the night and tracks sleep data.

Most of these Fourth of July mattress sales are live now and likely to close after the holiday weekend, so the buying window is short.