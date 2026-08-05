Gianni Infantino Private Jet Tour Covers 70,000 Miles Across 39 Days

Gianni Infantino’s private jet tour of the 2026 World Cup will end at Sunday’s final having taken in more than 40 games across 39 days and covered roughly 70,000 miles, almost three times the Earth’s circumference. The jet in question is a Gulfstream G650ER supplied by Qatar Executive, the private-aviation arm of Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways Sponsorship Funds the Flights

The Guardian first reported that the jet was being provided as part of Qatar Airways’ sponsorship arrangement with FIFA. That partnership, which Qatar Airways confirms began in May 2017, runs through the FIFA World Cup 2030 and covers every senior and youth men’s and women’s tournament in between.

GlobalData Sport put a total value of $487.5 million on the tie-up when the extended deal was unveiled in late 2023, according to Sportcal. Under the arrangement, Qatar Airways holds exclusive international flight rights for the 2026 tournament. American Airlines, which serves as the official North American airline supplier for domestic connectivity, handles the shorter hops, the two carriers are oneworld partners, as confirmed in a FIFA announcement.

FIFA and Qatar Airways did not respond to requests for comment.

The Gianni Infantino Private Jet: What Qatar Executive Provides

The aircraft Infantino used is drawn from a fleet of 15 Gulfstream G650ERs that Qatar Executive makes available for worldwide charter. The jet costs around $65 million to buy new, cruises at up to 610 mph at 43,000 feet, and its cabin pressure is calibrated to feel no higher than 4,850 feet, roughly half the altitude passengers experience on a commercial airliner, which reduces jet lag and dehydration. Online charter listings for the Qatar Executive version show it seats 13 passengers and has a rear couch that converts into a double bed.

The Qatar Executive fleet page lists the G650ER’s maximum range at 7,500 nautical miles (13,890 km), which explains how the aircraft managed the tournament’s most gruelling stretch: a four-leg detour Infantino made between the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Fox Sports reported that Infantino flew to Doha to attend the funeral of Qatar’s former emir before returning to the United States in time for the semifinals. The report had described the trip as a visit to offer condolences to the current emir; Fox Sports’ account specifies it was attendance at the funeral itself. Either way, the round-trip covered some 11,500 miles, departing Miami, stopping in Madrid to refuel, and returning to Dallas.

The Itinerary: Tight Timings and a Red-Eye

Business Insider tracked Infantino’s movements using photographs, TV broadcasts, and Instagram posts, matching them against Flightradar24 data for the G650ER. The plane logged more than 50 flights from the opening game to the final. ESPN reported that the itinerary included Brazil vs. Japan in Houston, a 1-1 draw between Qatar and Switzerland in San Francisco, and Australia vs. Türkiye in north-west Canada, among others.

Infantino’s busiest day in the air was 26 June, when the G650ER covered 5,500 miles: Miami to Dallas, then Seattle for Egypt vs. Iran, then a red-eye back to Miami in time for the following day’s game. The shortest journey on record, excluding repositioning flights, was a 27-minute hop from Seattle to Vancouver on 6 July, two stadia roughly three hours apart by road.

The schedule produced some genuinely tight margins. On 22 June, a thunderstorm delayed the second half of France vs. Iraq in Philadelphia by two hours. The jet still made it to Teterboro Airport and touched down one hour and 23 minutes after Norway vs. Senegal had kicked off at the nearby MetLife Stadium. TV cameras caught Infantino in the stands with four minutes to play.

\p>In all, Infantino appeared to spend more than 140 hours aboard the aircraft over the five-and-a-half-week tournament. He attended at least one game in all 16 host cities and saw England play five times, more than any other team. The only two of the 48 competing nations he never watched were Jordan and Germany.

Infantino also used the jet for a FIFA summit in Miami, an appearance on Fox & Friends in New York, and a media visit to New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. Seats with the best view of the pitch for Sunday’s final were priced at $10,990 in the first general-admission sale in April. Whether Infantino’s aerial odyssey continues beyond 2026 may depend on whether Qatar Airways’ deal, valued at nearly half a billion dollars and locked in until 2030, remains the template for how FIFA travels the world.