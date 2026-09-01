Terra Drone’s Defence Pivot Takes Shape in Ukraine and Tokyo

Terra Drone’s defence pivot is moving faster than almost anyone in Japan’s traditional military establishment expected. The Tokyo-listed drone company, which had been entirely civilian since its founding in 2016, formally announced its full-scale entry into the defence equipment market on 23 March 2026, and has since acquired stakes in two Ukrainian interceptor drone manufacturers, secured a government training-drone order, and won a place on Japan’s military procurement fast track.

From a Tokyo Office to Ukraine’s Front Line

The decision began with a single meeting. In early May 2025, Toru Tokushige, CEO of Terra Drone, was alone in his Tokyo office during Japan’s Golden Week holiday when Manabu Shimamoto, a retired major general, arrived to make the case that Japan urgently needed cheap, fast, swarm-capable drones. After three hours, Tokushige had decided to become a defence contractor. He just had to figure out how.

Tokushige’s first move was to go where the technology was actually being tested. He flew to Lviv in western Ukraine, attending a defence conference run by Ukraine’s Brave1 startup incubator at the local football stadium. There, setting up a booth alone because none of his staff would enter a war zone, he exchanged business cards with 136 companies.

What he saw reshaped his product thinking. Light attack drones were everywhere, easy to assemble, and already crowded with competitors. Interceptors were different: harder to build, costlier, and evolving rapidly in response to Russian Shahed drones crossing Ukrainian skies. Tokushige identified a gap. Most Ukrainian interceptors still required a human crew to deploy them. Terra Drone’s existing software managed civilian drone traffic. The idea was to supply the autonomous brains that could turn Ukrainian hardware into self-directing swarms. He plans to invest an initial $10 million from his companies to build the code, targeting completion by 2027.

After nine trips into Ukraine, the structure took shape. Terra Drone bought 50% stakes in two Ukrainian interceptor manufacturers: Amazing Drones, with whom it jointly launched the Terra A1 interceptor drone, and WinnyLab, through which the Terra A2 interceptor began operational deployments in Ukraine in May 2026. The European operations are based in Estonia, under a subsidiary called Terra Defense Europe.

Terra Drone’s Defence Pivot Tested by Bureaucracy and Rewarded by Markets

Breaking into Japan’s defence procurement system has proven as slow as Tokushige feared. He estimates more than 50 visits to the defence ministry’s headquarters in Ichigaya over the past year, and the process of waiting for specifications, budget approvals, and contract decisions can stretch over many months. A small first order, 300 general-purpose training drones for the ministry at roughly $732,000, is due for delivery in September.

The bigger prize arrived on 8 July 2026, when Terra Drone was selected for Japan’s ATLA (Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency) Interceptor Drone Rapid Acquisition Programme, according to the company’s news page. That same page records a memorandum of understanding signed on 15 June 2026 with IGG, part of UAE defence prime EDGE Group, covering counter-UAS integration and interceptor drones. On 7 July 2026, the company appointed Keiichiro Iwasaki, a former Mitsubishi Heavy Industries executive, as an advisor, a hire that signals Tokushige is building institutional credibility alongside his startup speed.

Investors have responded. Terra Drone’s shares, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market under stock code 278A since its listing on 29 November 2024, opened at 12,670 yen on the day Business Insider reported the story, a rise of 499% year to date. The company employs 650 people and carries a market capitalisation of $800 million.

Institutional shareholders are already positioned. Mitsui and Co. held a 3.61% stake (351,400 shares) as of 31 January 2025, and Wa’ed LLC held a 3.43% stake (334,000 shares) as of 15 April 2026, according to Investing.com.

Terra Drone’s defence pivot is not unique in its ambition. Across Europe and the US, entrepreneurs from unrelated sectors are reorienting careers around military contracts. Karl Rosander, who previously ran the podcasting company Acast (revenue of $273 million last year), launched Nordic Air Defense in Sweden in March 2024, also starting with a low-cost interceptor. Anastasis Leonidou, a former tea shop owner, now sells portable batteries to the UK military. Joakim Sjöblom, who sold a fintech firm in 2024, is building a TNT manufacturing plant in Sweden, targeting 2028 production. Troy Smothers, a Utah real estate entrepreneur and Marine veteran, is developing a fibre-optic attack drone design tested across nine trips to Ukraine.

What makes Tokushige’s position distinct is the speed at which his bets have converted. The ATLA selection in July means Terra Drone is no longer just pitching: it is on the procurement list. His next stated target is interceptor market leadership, what he calls the minimum goal. Whether Japan’s ministry moves quickly enough to make that ambition viable on his timeline is the question the next contract cycle will answer.