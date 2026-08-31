AI Agent Ads Spark Brand Safety Debate at Time and Ally Bank

AI agent ads, a format designed to be read by AI crawlers rather than human eyes, are emerging as a genuine marketing channel, with publisher Time and adtech firm Mobian claiming to be the first to serve them commercially, but the experiment is already dividing the industry over transparency, manipulation risk, and whether the major AI platforms will ultimately block them.

Digiday reported that Time began converting its web pages to markdown format in June 2026 as part of its partnership with Mobian, making them easier for AI crawlers to parse. Those stripped-down pages, invisible to human readers, now carry text-block ads formatted like FAQ entries, aimed squarely at the bots that feed chatbots such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

Time’s chief operating officer Mark Howard told Digiday that the publication’s sales team is now pitching agent ads to brands that have also converted their own websites to markdown, treating that conversion as a signal that a brand is serious about reaching AI systems. Time and Mobian have said more campaigns are already being lined up.

What the Ally Bank Ads Actually Say

Brands including Ally Bank and the Project Management Institute (PMI) featured in the pilot. The Register examined the pages and found Ally’s ads include specific brand claims, such as the number of fee-free ATMs associated with the branchless bank, alongside the assertion that Ally is ‘the only bank built for life today,’ positioning it as ‘a category of one.’

Andrea Brimmer, who has served as Ally’s chief marketing and public relations officer since 2015, said the signals were impossible to ignore. Consumers arriving at Ally’s website from AI platforms were 3.5 times more likely to open an account than those from traditional search, and AI-driven traffic was up 9 times year over year.

‘When the way people discover brands is shifting fundamentally that fast, I’d rather be in the room helping shape what comes next than standing outside it,’ Brimmer said.

The strategic rationale goes beyond one campaign. Fortune, citing AI search analytics platform Scrunch, reported that Ally was the most-mentioned bank in response to unbranded banking queries across major AI assistants every month from January 2025 through July 2026. Whether agent ads contributed to that position or simply reflect an existing content strategy is not established by the available data.

AI Agent Ads and the Brand Safety Debate

Mobian chief executive Jonah Goodhart frames the scale of the opportunity in stark terms. ‘When you influence ChatGPT, you’re influencing potentially all of ChatGPT,’ he told Martech.org. ‘If ChatGPT changes what it says about [a brand], it’s massive, and it’s more than any one campaign could ever do. With a human, you influence one person.’

Goodhart, who sold his previous company Moat to Oracle and is also a founding investor in Right Media, the first scaled digital ad-trading platform later acquired by Yahoo, describes what Mobian serves as ‘clearly labeled, brand-verified facts, backed by sources.’ His broader track record spans the WGI Group, an investment vehicle with more than 100 technology investments.

Martech.org draws a distinction between Mobian’s approach and generative engine optimisation (GEO), the more widely discussed practice of structuring a brand’s own content so AI systems are more likely to cite it. Agent ads go a step further: rather than optimising what a brand publishes, they attempt to insert brand-favourable content directly into the pages that AI crawlers read.

That distinction sharpens the ethical questions. Bernard Urban, of consulting firm BSCI, warned of the reputational exposure: ‘When the backlash comes, and it will come fast and furious, do you want to be the poster child for that backlash?’ The industry has precedent to draw on. Bell Pottinger became a cautionary tale in the early 2010s after an investigation found the PR firm had covertly edited clients’ Wikipedia pages.

PMI’s chief marketing officer Menaka Gopinath said the pilot raised familiar questions about transparency and sourcing, but that she appreciated how Time and Mobian approached it. ‘Organizations, publishers, and technology providers all have a role to play in building that trust,’ Gopinath said, adding that sponsored content was clearly labelled in the pilot.

Brimmer, for her part, inverted the safety argument. ‘I think there is a far greater brand safety risk in not paying attention to what LLMs are telling people every day about your company,’ she said. Each ad aimed at AI bots goes through the same legal, brand, and compliance reviews as consumer-facing material, she added.

The outstanding question is whether the major AI platforms see these AI agent ads as a legitimate signal or as manipulation to be filtered out. Their existing policies address ads within their own chatbot interfaces, not ads on third-party sites targeted at their crawlers. How they respond will determine whether this becomes a durable channel or an arms race with a short clock.