Garnet Trade Forex Brokerage, a firm active across the international financial markets, is preparing to stage a charity run in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia. The initiative forms part of the company’s broader corporate social responsibility programme, which places a particular focus on supporting children. More information about the brokerage can be found at Garnet Trade.

Organised and led by the brokerage, the event is designed to pair the unifying spirit of sport with tangible social benefit. Funds raised through the run are earmarked for projects that work to improve living conditions for children who are in need of care and protection.

Sport and Solidarity Unite for a Common Cause

The Skopje run is intended to draw participants from a wide range of age groups, all gathering behind a single social cause. Beyond the financial support it generates, the event also aims to raise wider public awareness of the needs facing children today. As it continues its work in the international financial sector, Garnet Trade says it wants to back projects that bring sport and social impact together, consistent with its approach to corporate social responsibility.

“We Want to Grow Success Together with Social Impact”

Commenting on the plans, Garnet Trade said: “We believe that a company’s success should not be measured solely by financial results. It is important for us to contribute to the communities in which we operate and, in particular, to support the future of children. Through this event in Skopje, we aim to combine the unifying power of sport with solidarity.”

Further details covering how to take part, the route the race will follow, and the organisations set to receive support are expected to be confirmed over the coming weeks. Anyone interested in joining the run can register their interest through www.garnettrade.com.