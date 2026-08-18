More than ever, AI is changing all aspects of business operations, with different teams using tools to enhance their own workflows. This is not only speeding up routine administration. It’s producing outputs completed in a fraction of the time humans would usually take.

Titans like Salesforce and their CEO Marc Benioff have been at the forefront of driving these changes, supported by players like John Margerison at XFactorAI who are building upon this important work in AI through more tailored approaches.

Combined, the work these companies are producing is reshaping business across these five key functions.

HR is changing how companies recruit and train staff.

Throughout hiring departments globally, HR aren’t relying on traditional systems of CV screening and interviewing. Now, AI is embedded at every stage of the recruitment process – from scanning CVs for company-relevant skills to analysing answers in one-way video interviews. This allows HR staff to focus on assessing the holistic factors of job candidates, ensuring that new hires align with the values, mission and competencies required to drive an effective organisation. SHRM’s State of AI in HR 2026 Reportprovides a case study here, finding that 39% of organisations have adopted AI in HR, with 87% of those users reporting efficiency gains.

From the offer letter onwards, AI is changing staff training by providing dynamic, highly personalised learning pathways for every employee. Moving away from standard models of employee development which ignore individual needs, new intelligence tools to analyse the individual skill gaps of everyday workers and create learning documents from internal systems are becoming more common. This can produce not only more efficient workers, but more driven employees who feel better connected to the work they do through the support they receive

Marketing is producing and testing content faster.

In marketing, generative intelligence is speeding up core company marketing functions massively. Through tailored prompts into specialised deep-learning applications like Claude Cowork and XFactorAI’s Marketing Hub, marketing teams are producing better content ideas for campaigns, both tailored to core company values and guidelines. Adoption rates are only growing, with HubSpot’s 2026 State of Marketing report showing that 80% of marketers now use AI for content creation, with 61% of marketers believing that the industry is experiencing its biggest disruption in 20 years due to AI. In doing so, marketing executives can free up their mental capacity to focus on the detail and fit of generative thought to strategic goals, producing more well-rounded marketing content overall.

AI isn’t just useful at the first hurdle either. Execution of content testing has gotten dramatically faster, with multiple variations of copy being produced in minutes instead of weeks. Automated tools can deploy, scale, and analyse test variations quicker than ever before, letting teams refocus their energies on data interpretation and other tasks in their own workstreams.

Sales teams are using AI to research leads and prepare pitches.

There is no better way to illustrate AI impact than in sales. Lead research and pitch preparation used to be a meticulous process taking up a large portion of the sales cycle. Now, artificial intelligence is creating more streamlined workflows for teams to focus on closing deals properly. Importantly, automating routine administrative tasks is allowing sales teams to increase targets and improve pitch quality through continuous model training, so they can focus on the in-person connections that follow.

By generating lead profiles and pitch decks almost instantly, agentic workflows done right are making sales more effective than ever – all with the potential to ultimately boost company revenues at the very same time.

Customer service is automating routine enquiries.

Call centres and large-scale workforce have always been critical for good customer service. Yet those same elements in customer service are incredibly resource-intensive, with the need for expanded offices to support additional representatives and inefficiencies in call times. Today, automation is dismantling these long-held assumptions bit by bit, producing a more standardised service experience for all customers while retaining the positive experience element clients look for.

Digital chatbots can now easily categorise customer queries and fix problems long before they reach another human, lowering operating costs across the board and cutting response times to near-zero. At the same time, this hasn’t come at the cost of complex problem-solving for specialised queries. In fact, these important problems are being doubled down on, with human staff brought more effectively into the foreground for customers with more sensitive issues and away from easier fixes. This ensures that all customers are heard in the most efficient way possible, in both solution and service times.

Finance teams are speeding up reporting and forecasting.

Traditionally, finance teams relied on intense data analysis for routine reporting and forecasting tasks, spending time over ledgers and software systems to categorise data before tracking spending and potential growth. With modern platforms like X, data analysis and entry are simplified and organised into easy-to-read insights in moments. By freeing up the capacity for finance teams to scrutinise numbers with proper attention, generative models are removing the endless administration characteristic of a finance team’s day-to-day work. Already, Gartner predicts that 50% of companies will replace time-consuming, bottom-up forecasting strategies with AI by the year 2028.

In every sense, AI is re-engineering business operations by removing the burden of manual execution across all teams. Moving forward, the real divide won’t be between tech usage and human workflows. Instead, it will be between companies stuck in fragmented, legacy workflows and agile organisations whose teams use automated insights to drive immediate, continuous market value. Adopting these agentic tools will reap the rewards technology is producing, from shaving days off core task cycles to deploying employees towards more fulfilling, pressing workstreams.