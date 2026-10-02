Labor Day Laptop Deals Arrive Early: MacBook Air M5, Surface and Samsung Discounted

The best Labor Day laptop deals are already live, with price cuts across Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, Lenovo, and HP arriving ahead of the 7 September holiday. Savings range from $120 to more than $1,100, covering everything from ultraportable MacBooks to capable gaming machines.

The Best Labor Day Laptop Deals Right Now

The headline Apple offer is the MacBook Air M5 (13-inch) for $1,399, down $200 from its regular $1,599 price. Apple introduced the M5 Air on 3 March 2026, with shipping beginning 11 March 2026. The discounted configuration carries 16GB of unified memory, 1TB of storage, and up to 18 hours of battery life. According to Apple’s tech specs page, it weighs just 2.7 pounds (1.23 kg), making it the lightest MacBook currently on sale. One spec upgrade worth knowing: the M5 generation doubled the starting storage to 512GB over its predecessor, so the 1TB model on sale here sits comfortably above the base configuration.

The MacBook Pro M5 (14-inch) is $1,849, cutting $150 from the standard $1,999 asking price. This model includes 16GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD, with the 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display suited to creative and professional work. Apple is expected to introduce a new processor generation later this autumn, which may explain the current discount.

Samsung’s Galaxy Book6 (2026) carries the deepest cut on this list: $1,100 off, bringing it to $1,399 from a regular $2,499. The Galaxy Book6 was unveiled at CES 2026 on 6 January and became available in the US on 11 March 2026, according to the Samsung Global Newsroom. The discounted model pairs an Intel Core Ultra 7 355 processor with 16GB of memory, a 1TB SSD, and a 120Hz touch display. Battery life is quoted at over 20 hours, and the Samsung US Newsroom confirms the Book6 line supports up to 24 hours of video playback, with Super Fast Charging 2.0 restoring around one-third of battery capacity in approximately 30 minutes. At 44% off, this is the largest percentage discount among the premium picks tracked here.

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop (2026) is listed at $1,599, down $400 from $1,999. The 2026 Surface Laptop, which Notebookcheck reports launched on 16 June 2026, runs on a Snapdragon X2 Elite processor with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Yahoo Finance reports that the Snapdragon X2 Elite delivers up to 31% faster CPU performance at the same power draw and up to 43% lower power consumption compared to the previous-generation Snapdragon X Elite, according to Yahoo Finance’s chip analysis. Microsoft’s own product page lists battery life of up to 22.5 hours on the 13-inch variant and up to 20 hours on the 13.8-inch and 15-inch models, per the Surface Laptop product page.

HP’s OmniBook 5 (16-inch) comes in at $869, representing a $600 reduction from the original $1,469. The mid-range hardware is balanced by battery life consistently quoted at over 20 hours, which the reviewer describes as the standout feature at this price point.

Gaming and Business Laptop Deals Worth Considering

Two gaming laptops round out the stronger picks. The MSI Cyborg is $1,049 (down $200 from $1,249), pairing 16GB of RAM with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 in a chassis suited to both gaming and everyday work. The Lenovo LOQ 15 sits at $1,529, a $120 reduction from $1,649, with an AMD Ryzen 7 250 processor, GeForce RTX 5060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 15.3-inch 165Hz display.

At the premium end, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (14th Gen) Aura Edition is $2,513, saving $270 from the standard $2,785. Its modular, repairable design drew attention at CES, with the ability to replace individual components a practical advantage given current elevated memory prices.

Several more budget-conscious options are also live. The Lenovo IdeaPad (16-inch) is $749 after a $940 reduction, the Alienware 15 is $1,499 (save $500), the Dell 14 Plus is $1,619 (save $150), and the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is $499 after a $400 cut.

Labor Day falls on Monday 7 September this year. Retailers tend to concentrate discounts in the final week of August and the opening days of September, as the holiday represents a natural clearing point for current-generation stock ahead of autumn refresh cycles and the Black Friday season. The Apple MacBook Air M5 deal, given the model only began shipping in March 2026, is among the sharper reductions on a current-generation machine, and worth prioritising before stock at that price moves.