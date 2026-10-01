Rushing to take tax-free pension cash can backfire in later years

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Pensions have taken an unusually large share of the financial headlines in the last two years or so. Tax reforms, pre-Budget speculation and the inheritance tax rules still to come have each given savers reason to examine money that, in many cases, had simply been left untouched.

Behaviour, it seems, is shifting as a result.

Savers took £22 billion out of pensions tax free in 2025-26, according to Financial Conduct Authority figures reported in the Financial Times. The comparable total for 2023-24 was £11.2 billion, taking the tax-free total across the two years to almost £40 billion.

Those withdrawals admit of many explanations. For some, the moment they always had in mind has simply arrived. Others are clearing mortgages, giving children a start on the property ladder or funding retirement.

Something else is at work too. Uncertainty about future tax rules has prompted some savers to move earlier than they otherwise would.

That poses an awkward question. With the rules in flux, does withdrawing early buy real certainty, or simply swap one problem for another?

No Pension Decision Exists in a Vacuum

It is tempting to treat a withdrawal as a simple binary: leave the pot invested, or take the cash.

Anyone with sizeable retirement savings will usually find the reality less tidy than that.

A pension may sit beside ISAs, investment portfolios, cash savings, property and further assets. Draw heavily on one part of that picture and the rest may need managing differently.

Then there is what happens to the cash afterwards. A tax-free lump sum does not become more useful simply by being taken. If it travels from a pension into a bank account and no further, the saver has changed the shape of their wealth without changing their plans for it.

That difference is not trivial.

Cash offers reassurance and room to manoeuvre, especially when a known cost is approaching. Holding far more than is needed is another matter, particularly across a retirement that may run for decades.

Tax Alone Is a Thin Reason to Act

Pension tax reform merits close attention, yet tax is only one strand of a retirement plan.

Under the Government’s planned reforms, most unused pension funds, as well as death benefits, are due to fall inside inheritance tax’s scope from April 2027. Families who had treated pensions as handy estate-planning vehicles are, understandably, revisiting their arrangements.

Responding to a liability that lies in the future by taking out large sums now, though, brings considerations of its own.

Tax treatment alters the moment money leaves a pension. What is then done with the capital may carry consequences for income tax, capital gains tax and inheritance tax. Future tax-sheltered growth on whatever has been removed is lost as well.

It is precisely here that viewing one pension in isolation can mislead.

Anyone near retirement may hold a number of potential sources of income and capital. Which assets to spend first, which to leave invested and which should ultimately pass down the family is a broader planning exercise. Sound financial advice will therefore weigh pensions against investments, savings, income needs and estate plans, rather than treating a shift in the tax rules as grounds for one immediate transaction.

None of that argues for leaving pension arrangements untouched. It argues for knowing what a withdrawal is meant to achieve before it is made.

Supporting Younger Relatives Alters the Sums

Some families dip into retirement savings sooner because the money may do more for children or grandchildren now than it would as an inheritance years hence.

Help with a house deposit is the obvious case. Education costs, or capital to launch a business, count too.

For somebody who has sufficient resources to fund their own retirement, gifting during life can form part of a sensible long-term plan, with the bonus of seeing what their money achieves.

The crucial phrase, though, is “sufficient resources”.

Retirement plans rest on assumptions about spending, investment returns, inflation and longevity. Care costs can also alter the picture considerably. Giving capital away, or drawing more than planned, must therefore be set against what may be needed in later life.

What feels comfortable at 65 may look quite different by 85.

Political Guesswork Makes for Poor Timing

Decisions taken in expectation of what a government might announce are among the hardest of all.

Talk of changes to pensions, tax relief and allowances often circulates for months before a Budget. Some of it becomes policy. The rest vanishes, or arrives in a markedly different form.

A withdrawal, once made, cannot always be unwound neatly.

The rise in withdrawals illustrates how powerfully uncertainty shapes financial behaviour. Few people relish the prospect that an allowance available now may be less generous later.

Yet certainty has value in the other direction. Knowing why capital is coming out, and where it goes next, is usually worth more than acting because the rules might move.

Retirement Now Runs as a Far Longer Exercise

Retirement planning was once reasonably simple. Work stopped, the salary stopped, a pension began paying an income and little else changed much afterwards.

For plenty of households, that no longer describes life at all.

Work of some kind may continue after pensions are accessed. There may be several pots built up with different employers, portfolios held outside pensions and property wealth that enters later-life planning. Adult children, meanwhile, may need help long before an inheritance would normally arrive.

Retirement is therefore less a single financial event than a stretch of years demanding decisions.

Withdrawals form part of that process; they should not drive it.

The Real Question Goes Beyond Whether to Take It

For anybody studying their pension today, the more valuable question is probably not “Should I take the tax-free cash?”

It is more likely to be “What am I trying to achieve by taking it?”

Drawing money for a planned cost, reorganising finances within an estate plan and taking cash out of worry about a future government are three quite different things.

The figures show that more pension money is being accessed. They say nothing about whether each withdrawal was necessary, well timed or beneficial in the end.

Only time will make that clear.

And with decisions of this kind, that is exactly why a plan ought to come before the money moves.