Blink Outdoor 2K+ Bundle Drops to $100 With Free Video Doorbell

The Blink Outdoor 2K+ bundle is currently on sale at Amazon for $100, pairing the wireless outdoor camera with a Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ and a Sync Module Core, a saving of $70 off the combined retail price.

At that price, you are effectively getting the Battery Doorbell 2K+, which ordinarily retails for $70, for nothing. The Outdoor 2K+ camera alone typically sells for around $100, so the bundle at $100 represents a 41% discount on the combined package.

The original bundle price sits at roughly $170, and it periodically drops to around $130 during promotions. ZDNET notes the price has dipped below $100 only once before, reaching $55 briefly earlier this summer.

What you get with the Blink Outdoor 2K+ bundle

The Outdoor 2K+ is a fully wireless camera that runs on two AA lithium batteries. Amazon says the long-lasting battery life is enabled by the company’s custom silicon chip technology, and Amazon’s About Amazon newsroom listed the camera’s launch price at $89.99.

Battery life is rated at up to two years before replacement is needed, depending on usage, which removes the need for wiring or solar panels entirely. That flexibility means the camera can go almost anywhere: a front porch, a back gate, a rental property, or further afield.

The camera records at up to 2560×1440 pixels (2K) at 24 frames per second on its Best setting, according to Blink Support’s Outdoor 2K+ FAQ. That requires a minimum 6 Mbps upload speed; 1080p playback requires 3 Mbps. The camera connects over a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network and supports WPA, WPA2, and WPA3 security protocols.

On the hardware side, Blink’s technical specifications show a field of view of 115° horizontal, 62° vertical, and 135° diagonal. The camera carries an IP-65 weather-resistance rating and operates in temperatures from -4°F to 113°F (-20°C to 45°C), making it genuinely suited to outdoor use year-round.

Additional features include 4x digital zoom, enhanced low-light Colour Vision (which defaults to infrared black-and-white mode when ambient light is insufficient), and two-way audio with noise cancellation via a built-in speaker and microphone. The camera is compatible with Alexa, Siri Shortcuts, and IFTTT, but does not support Apple HomeKit or Google Assistant, as noted by both Blink Support and PCMag.

PCMag also points out that certain smart notifications, including person and vehicle detection, require a Blink Subscription Plus Plan rather than coming standard.

Battery Doorbell 2K+: a longer run time than it first appears

The Battery Doorbell 2K+ runs on three AA lithium batteries and captures video at up to 1920×1920 pixels at 24 FPS on its Best setting. According to Blink’s Battery Doorbell 2K+ FAQ, battery life estimates vary by resolution: up to 16 months at Best (1920×1920), 19 months at Standard (1440×1440), and 22 months at the Saver setting (960×960).

The doorbell uses Local Tone Mapping (LTM) to automatically balance bright and dark areas within a single frame, improving dynamic range in tricky lighting conditions such as a sunlit doorstep. It also features person detection to filter out irrelevant motion alerts and a head-to-toe view, which the current model gains over its predecessor alongside enhanced two-way audio.

The Amazon newsroom’s doorbell launch announcement also introduced a Wired Doorbell 2K+ at $49.99, designed for homes that already have doorbell wiring. Both models are available in the US, UK, Canada, France, and further markets.

The Sync Module Core and what it does not do

The Sync Module Core, included in this bundle, plugs into a standard power socket inside your home and acts as a bridge between the cameras and Blink’s servers. It supports up to 10 cameras on a single system and uses low-power connectivity to reduce the drain on each camera’s batteries.

Worth knowing before you buy: the Sync Module Core FAQ confirms the unit does not support local storage or clip backup, and it is not sold separately. If local storage matters to you, Blink’s higher-tier Sync Module 2 is the alternative, though it is not part of this deal.

The chip technology underpinning the Outdoor 2K+’s battery efficiency has roots in Amazon’s 2018 acquisition of Immedia Semiconductor, Blink’s parent company, for approximately $90 million. Business Insider reported that Amazon’s rationale centred on Immedia’s energy-efficient chip designs rather than the camera hardware alone.

The deal is live now at Amazon. Given it has reached the $100 mark only once before, and briefly at that, buyers weighing up the bundle have limited precedent for a lower price.