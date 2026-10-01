Garmin Labor Day Deals Cut Up to 35% Off Top Running Watches

Garmin Labor Day deals are live ahead of the 7 September 2026 holiday, with six running and fitness watches now discounted by as much as 35% at Amazon, covering models from the flagship fēnix 8 Pro down to the entry-level Forerunner 165.

The timing is deliberate. Roughly one million runners enter marathons each year, and training blocks for autumn races are already underway. Prices on popular Garmin models tend to firm up as race season draws closer, making now a reasonable window to buy.

Garmin Labor Day Deals: The Six Watches on Sale

The Garmin fēnix 8 Pro is $950 (saving $150 on its $1,100 list price, or 21% off). It is ZDNET’s pick for the best Garmin watch available right now, and reviewer Matt Miller called it ‘an essential tool in my collection’, citing the built-in LED flashlight. According to the Garmin fēnix 8 Pro press release, the watch is available in 47mm and 51mm cases, gets up to 27 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, and carries titanium bezels, leakproof metal buttons, and a dive-rated rating. A distinguishing feature over the standard fēnix 8 is built-in inReach technology; according to the fēnix 8 Series Owner’s Manual, this enables LTE and communication satellite connectivity including two-way messaging and SOS, though an active inReach service plan is required to use those features.

The Garmin Forerunner 165 is $199 (saving $51, or 20% off its $250 list price). ZDNET’s reviewer Matt Miller notes it offers an AMOLED touchscreen at an accessible price point, competing visually with Samsung and Apple smartwatch displays. It is the site’s pick for casual runners and pickleball players.

The Garmin Instinct 3 is $299 (saving $151 on a $450 list price, or 34% off), making it the deepest percentage discount among the rugged models on this list. The Instinct 3 packs 18 days of battery life, a vibrant AMOLED display, and a multi-intensity LED flashlight suited to night running. The Garmin blog notes the watch also features a metal-reinforced bezel and a fibre-reinforced polymer case with a scratch-resistant display, plus a solar option capable of extending battery life further still.

The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition is $690 (saving $310 on a $1,000 list price, or 31% off). Reviewer Matt Miller spent weeks running, swimming, biking, and sleeping with the Epix Pro (Gen 2) before calling it ‘a near-perfect sports watch’. It features a bright AMOLED display, detailed mapping, and an LED flashlight for evening workouts.

The Garmin Venu 4 is $500 (saving $50 on a $550 list price, or 9% off). It is the most lifestyle-oriented watch on this list. The Garmin blog notes the Venu 4 includes an ECG app, a built-in speaker and microphone for calls when paired to a smartphone, skin temperature tracking, and a built-in LED flashlight, alongside Garmin Coach and dozens of sports apps. With 10 days of battery life and a neutral design that pairs with everyday clothing, it suits people who want health tracking beyond the track.

The Garmin Venu 3S is $294 (saving $156 on a $450 list price, or 35% off), offering a smaller case size than the Venu 4 for those who prefer a lighter wrist presence. Being a slightly older model also keeps the price lower.

Why Garmin Is Pushing Discounts Now

The deals arrive against a backdrop of strong commercial momentum for Garmin. The company’s fitness segment posted 25% revenue growth in the second quarter of 2026, with gross and operating margins of 64% and 37% respectively, generating $277 million in operating income, according to the Garmin Q2 2026 earnings release. The company also launched the Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170 GPS running smartwatches during that same quarter.

Following those results, Garmin raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $8.05 billion, with pro forma earnings per share guidance of $10.00. The company also announced the acquisition of TrainingPeaks and TrainHeroic, described as endurance and strength training platforms connecting coaches to athletes, a move that extends Garmin’s reach from hardware into the coaching software market.

Retailers typically hold or recover prices on in-demand running watches once autumn race registrations peak and training urgency rises. The current Labor Day Garmin deals window closes on 7 September; after that, stock levels and pricing will depend on how quickly remaining inventory moves heading into the heaviest weeks of marathon preparation.