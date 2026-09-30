Istanbul plastics fair courts European buyers ahead of its 35th edition

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This December, Istanbul welcomes Plast Eurasia for a 35th edition staged by Tüyap. Raw materials, production technologies and plastics machinery will share a single venue, with organisers stepping up their professional visitor outreach in key European markets before opening.

İstanbul – The Tüyap Fair and Congress Center venue in Istanbul will host Plast Eurasia on 2-5 December 2026, with Tüyap Fairs and Exhibitions Organization Inc. as organiser, PAGEV as cooperation partner and support from the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Trade. Purchasing professionals, distributors, raw material producers, technology providers and manufacturers will be brought together there to build commercial links throughout the plastics sector.

“For 35 years, Plast Eurasia supports the growth and development of the industry by bringing companies and professionals together and helping turn those connections into commercial relationships,” according to İlhan Ersözlü, General Manager at Tüyap Fairs Production Inc. “This year, we want to carry that experience forward by creating focused opportunities for buyers, suppliers and technology companies to meet around the needs of today’s plastics industry.”

Recruitment of European visitors accelerates

With roughly 3 months remaining before the doors open, 90% of the exhibition area is already sold. Organisers anticipate 80,000 visitors from home and abroad, and professional visitor campaigns are concentrating on Germany, Belgium, Greece, Romania, France, Italy and Poland, plus markets in North Africa and the Middle East.

For trade professionals from Europe, December brings machinery suppliers, materials companies and other plastics firms into the same exhibition halls in Istanbul. New commercial contacts are the aim of the international visitor programme, which is also built to help companies strengthen existing trading ties.

Equipment, materials and manufacturing technology fill the programme

Raw materials and chemicals, together with plastic production machinery, make up two central elements of the show. Machinery solutions and next-generation production technologies are also covered, while innovation, efficiency and value-added production rank among the themes driving the commercial agenda.

Thanks to that product scope, buyers and technical specialists can assess materials, equipment and production methods in a single visit, while exhibitors showcase technologies, new products and sector solutions for an international audience.

Anniversary strand revisits 35 years of sector change

A Milestones Map forms part of the 35th-anniversary programme, setting out significant moments from the fair’s past alongside developments in plastics through a chronological display. An exhibition of historic plastics production machinery will additionally demonstrate the way manufacturing technologies have shifted over the decades.

At the opening ceremony, plaques will go to Kontel Elektronik, Enformak Plastik Teknolojileri and Almak Ateş Makine, firms present throughout the event’s 35-year journey, in recognition of their enduring commitment.

Under The Stage is Yours! programme, exhibitors receive 30-minute presentation slots for sharing success stories, value-added products, technologies and industry solutions with visitors.

Guided routes await hosted buyers

International purchasing delegations will be steered through the exhibitors and product groups that matter to them more efficiently by the Hosted Buyer Guided Tour programme. Guided routes, trips to demo and event areas, use of the Hosted Buyer Lounge and dedicated support services await participating buyers.

Plast Eurasia’s Official Airline, Turkish Airlines, is offering reductions on eligible international return flights into Istanbul taken between 25 November and 12 December 2026, with Economy Class fares cut by 10% and Business Class by 15%.