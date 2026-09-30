Texas Data Center Backlash Is Deserved, Governor Abbott Says as Permit Freeze Bites

The Texas data center backlash is well-earned, Governor Greg Abbott said on Sunday, as a sweeping freeze on state permits and a mandatory grid audit leave the industry facing some of its stiffest regulatory obstacles anywhere in the country.

‘They basically dug their own grave for the problem that’s been caused for them, and that’s why they got the backlash they deserve,’ Abbott told ABC’s This Week.

The governor pointed to two root causes: the breakneck pace at which facilities are being constructed, and developers’ failure to secure the goodwill of local communities before breaking ground. ‘Gaining the support of people in local communities is essential,’ he said.

Texas Data Center Backlash Meets a Regulatory Shutdown

Abbott’s remarks followed a series of executive actions that have effectively stalled the industry across the state. On 3 August 2026, he issued a directive to the Public Utility Commission of Texas and grid operator ERCOT ordering a comprehensive audit of every data centre advancing through ERCOT’s interconnection process, according to analysis by DLA Piper. No project could proceed until the audit was complete; noncompliant projects were to be denied grid access.

That directive followed an earlier one issued on 10 June 2026 requiring data centres to fully fund the costs of electric infrastructure, according to Greenberg Traurig.

The scale of the grid pressure makes the urgency plain. ERCOT is currently weighing approximately 474 gigawatts of connection requests, more than five times the state’s record peak electricity demand, with roughly 90 per cent of those new power requests coming from data centres, DLA Piper reported.

On 21 September 2026, Abbott went further. He directed the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to halt all permits sought by data centre projects until the ERCOT audit is finished. No state agency may grant regulatory approvals related to data centre development in the interim. TCEQ must report compliance to the governor’s office by 19 October 2026.

The scope of the pause is wide. According to Troutman Pepper Locke, it extends to all TCEQ permit applications for data centre projects, including those involving non-grid-connected or island-mode generation, and has no fixed end date beyond that October deadline. Some observers have noted the pause is unlikely to conclude before the midterm elections.

Under the ERCOT audit timetable, affected developers must submit complete State and Community Impact RFI responses, supporting documentation, and a notarised attestation by 5 p.m. Central Time on 12 October 2026, according to Beveridge and Diamond. ERCOT plans to publish the resulting audit report by 10 December 2026.

Abbott also announced plans to work with the Texas Legislature at its next session to eliminate all financial incentives currently available to data centres.

Not everyone has resisted. The governor’s office announced on 18 August 2026 that Power House Data Centers, CoreWeave, and Emergent Data Centers had committed to comply with his standards. One unnamed data centre that could not comply chose to end operations before beginning construction.

A Grid Overwhelmed and a Political Calculation

Abbott was initially a vocal supporter of data centre development in Texas, citing the jobs and tax revenues the sector generates. His reversal tracks the mood of his voters with some precision.

A Gallup survey conducted by telephone with 1,000 US adults between 2 and 18 March 2026 found that seven in 10 Americans oppose constructing AI data centres in their local area, with nearly half, 48%, strongly opposed. The margin of sampling error was ±4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. A separate University of Massachusetts Amherst poll of 1,000 adults, published on 14 September 2026, put support for local data centre construction at just 11%, with 65% opposed.

That resistance has not slowed construction spending nationally. ConstructConnect’s May 2026 data centre report found that US data centre construction starts reached $9.5 billion in March 2026 alone, pushing year-to-date 2026 starts to $46.5 billion, compared with $7.3 billion over the same period in 2025, according to ConstructConnect.

The political tension is acute. The Trump administration has backed AI infrastructure aggressively, including the $500 billion Stargate project, an OpenAI- and Oracle-led plan to build hyperscale data centres across the country. Abbott must navigate that federal alignment while responding to Texans from Abilene to Sulphur Springs who have crowded planning meetings, launched petitions, and threatened legal action against projects proposed in their communities.

With the ERCOT audit report due in December and TCEQ’s compliance deadline landing in October, the industry faces a clear binary: meet Abbott’s documentation requirements in full or lose access to permits and the grid in one of the country’s most active data centre markets.