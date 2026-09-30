UK Firms Face a Near One-in-Three Chance of Suffering Crime This Year

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The manager of a Midlands warehouse lately raised concerns about a back fire door that would no longer close fully. The security engineer sent to examine it was less troubled by the door than by the weeks it had gone unnoticed. The hinge had dropped slightly, creating a gap. Staff had repeatedly left the door open to air the building, and nobody had checked the alarm sensor on that entry point since the system was fitted three years before.

Nothing actually happened. No intruder got in, no property vanished and no report was filed. Such a lapse nonetheless hands an opportunist an easy target, and business owners greatly underestimate how often it occurs.

Data from the Home Office’s Commercial Victimisation Survey indicates that almost a third of all UK businesses will experience crime of some description this year. That estimate spans many incident types, covering customer theft as well as assaults on workers. Burglary and vandalism, precisely the offences good security aims to prevent, still form a substantial slice: 8% of businesses record a burglary or burglary attempt each year, and a further 8% record vandalism. The ONS, meanwhile, counted 78,707 burglaries of non-domestic premises across England and Wales during the twelve months ending March 2025. Such a total is hardly minor, nor is it spread uniformly. Some buildings are plainly easier to target, and the distinction tends to rest on several small physical and procedural shortcomings that gather slowly, rather than on any single obvious lapse.

Security consultants surveying commercial premises, whether a lone shop unit or a warehouse site spanning several buildings, report an identical set of five warning signs time and again. Each sign looks minor in isolation. Combined, they paint a vivid picture of a site’s true exposure.

1. Where Cameras Leave Blind Spots

Cameras are standard in most businesses. Well-placed cameras that genuinely watch the routes an intruder would use are much rarer.

A typical story runs like this: a commercial CCTV system goes in years ago, gains extra units piecemeal as the building alters, and never properly takes in extensions, storage spaces or extra parking areas. Installers often discover analogue equipment with resolution too poor to identify faces or plates at a sensible distance, recorders that wipe footage after only a few days, and cameras covering the entrance to the car park while the loading bay at the side sits unobserved.

The remedy is not necessarily to “install more cameras.” Relocating two current units may cure a blind spot, or upgrading a tired DVR to an IP-based NVR system can deliver adequate storage of footage, remote access and motion-based alerts. The key question is whether coverage truly tracks the building’s actual weak spots, rather than the positions someone picked for mounting a decade ago.

2. External Lighting That Falls Short

Lighting ranks among the cheapest problems to put right, yet it is routinely missed. Untrimmed hedges can mask a dusk-to-dawn sensor. A motion-activated floodlight may sit broken for months, unreported because nobody is on the premises at night to see it. Fittings chosen when the building was new are rarely reassessed as planting thickens or extensions go up.

Weak lighting hampers more than visual checks. It also cuts the performance of CCTV, because a decent camera still struggles in darkness without enough light, or infrared matched to the distances involved. Engineers gain surprising insight from five minutes spent circling the perimeter at night: it reveals which zones are properly lit, which are lit at a poor angle, and which have slipped into darkness unseen.

3. Alarm Systems Missing Tests and Servicing

Installers with long experience now barely mention it when they find an intruder alarm more than a year overdue for a service. Many systems are installed and commissioned, then largely neglected unless an unwanted activation forces someone to look.

Two factors make this important. Sensors, first of all, wear down. Calibration on PIR detectors can wander, backup batteries pass the end of their working life, and dual-technology detectors, which mix microwave with infrared detection, require recalibrating at intervals to behave as intended. Compliance, second, is frequently the weightier issue. A system maintained to BS EN 50131, with monitoring through an NSI or SSAIB accredited alarm receiving centre, can receive a police response according to present national policy. When maintenance lapses and false alarms mount up, police can drop that response priority completely, and the business must then fall back on a keyholder or third-party responder alone.

Servicing on a schedule is not bureaucratic box-ticking. It keeps the equipment carrying out the purpose behind its installation.

4. Stale or Unmanaged Access Rights

Owners tend to find this area the most surprising, since it seldom seems a security concern until the details are written down. Master keys survive unchanged through repeated rounds of staff turnover. Alarm codes circulated among colleagues years back have never been altered. Fobs belonging to ex-employees stay live because nobody cancelled them.

Consultants regularly arrive at sites whose manager truly cannot state how many people could still let themselves in. This reflects no failing on the manager’s part. Years of staff changes naturally produce this outcome when no access control is in place to log arrivals, departures and their timings.

Modern access control, using swipe cards, key fobs or biometric readers, delivers two benefits that shared keys cannot match: it confines entry to set times and zones, and it generates an audit trail. That record, if an incident happens, often marks the line between certainty and guesswork.

5. Detection With Nobody Set to Respond

A siren that wails continuously with nobody answering is, in real terms, as useless as having nothing fitted. Some premises still depend on a standalone intruder alarm never wired into remote monitoring, counting purely on its own racket to frighten off an intruder or draw a passer-by’s notice.

Remote monitoring shuts that loophole: the alarm reports to a dedicated alarm receiving centre, supported by an accurate, current keyholder list. The ARC, once a signal comes through, can verify it, phone keyholders in the proper order and, if the installation qualifies, call for police attendance. Response speed without that link comes down to pure chance: whether anyone hears the alarm, whether that person knows who to ring, and whether the contact actually answers.

Keyholder lists merit scrutiny on their own account as well. Engineers frequently turn up disconnected numbers, staff who have already left, and a contact sequence that no longer mirrors who could attend quickly.

Seeing How the Gaps Connect

Each of the five issues, viewed alone, falls short of catastrophe. A floodlight losing brightness or an out-of-date keyholder list cannot bring a company down unaided. The difficulty lies in their tendency to cluster. Sites with weak lighting frequently also run an elderly CCTV system never upgraded to compensate. Businesses careless about cancelling old fobs are usually just as careless with alarm servicing. The weaknesses reinforce each other.

Site reviews prove their worth by exposing the pattern spanning all five areas and showing how they interact, not by unearthing one headline defect. A warehouse with first-rate cameras but no monitored connection for its alarm retains a serious vulnerability. A retail unit whose alarm is well kept but whose cameras leave blind spots remains exposed to opportunistic theft the alarm cannot detect on its own.

Owners who recognise a couple of these problems at their own sites should take a simple next step: have a qualified professional walk the entire site, rather than wait for an incident to force the question. The warehouse manager in the opening story was lucky. The fault surfaced before anybody could exploit it. Most firms cannot rely on such fortune arriving by accident, and chance, given where commercial burglary rates stand today, is a weak foundation for any security plan.