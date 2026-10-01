Istanbul hosts the 31st Eurasia Packaging fair in October 2026

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Istanbul, Türkiye – For its 31st edition, Eurasia Packaging Istanbul, ranked with the Eurasian area’s leading exhibitions dedicated to the packaging industry, returns to Tüyap Fair and Congress Center from 13 to 16 October 2026.

Reed Tüyap Fairs Inc. organises the fair in partnership with the Turkish Packaging Manufacturers Association (ASD) and further sector bodies, backed by the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Trade, bringing together packaging producers, technology suppliers, buyers, investors and professionals from Türkiye and overseas markets. The far-reaching business platform the event provides once more takes in packaging products, production technologies, printing and converting, and processing solutions.

A milestone came with the 30th edition in 2025, which welcomed 77,165 visitors from 141 countries, among them 14,017 international arrivals, plus more than 1,200 exhibiting companies representing 40 countries. With that outcome as a base, Eurasia Packaging Istanbul aims to stretch its global reach and trade impact even wider in 2026.

A Strategic Meeting Point for the Packaging Sector

Growth spanning three decades has made Eurasia Packaging Istanbul a recognised international marketplace where buyers and suppliers meet across North Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Central Asia and the CIS region, and further afield.

Positioned between major production and consumption markets, Türkiye gives Istanbul extra standing as an organic junction point for cross-border commerce. Against that backdrop, companies exhibiting can treat the fair as a way to build new commercial ties, explore export markets, meet distributors and procurement specialists, and display their latest products and technologies to a worldwide audience.

The whole packaging value chain comes into view once more in 2026, covering packaging products and materials, complementary solutions, printing and converting systems, production technologies and packaging machinery, together with equipment for food and beverage processing.

With these complementary segments gathered under one roof, those attending Eurasia Packaging Istanbul 2026 can survey a wide range of technologies, compare options directly and assess what their production and investment plans demand, all in a single business environment.

B2B Prospects Widen Through the International Hosted Buyer Program

Drawing overseas buyers remains a central priority for Eurasia Packaging Istanbul 2026. Through its Hosted Buyer Program the fair will host purchasing professionals and decision-makers chosen from key international markets, particularly companies with active investment, procurement and sourcing requirements.

The programme rests on pre-arranged B2B meetings and direct networking at the fair, aiming to create stronger commercial openings between exhibitors and screened buyers from overseas.

By connecting suppliers with buyers genuinely shopping for packaging machinery, processing technologies and related solutions, the initiative aims to build new trading partnerships, strengthen export opportunities and raise the quality of cross-border dealings throughout the event.

Technology, Fresh Thinking and Sustainable Production

As packaging needs keep shifting, manufacturers are paying ever more attention to automation, efficiency, sustainability, material optimisation and smarter production processes.

Eurasia Packaging Istanbul 2026 gives exhibitors a platform for showcasing technologies and solutions that respond to these evolving industry priorities. Innovations visitors can see will range from machinery, automation and packaging design to recyclable, resource-efficient materials, production technologies and applications aimed at circular economy targets.

The fair therefore serves as more than a procurement stop, allowing professionals to track emerging technologies and weigh solutions able to raise competitiveness and production performance.

Food Processing Technologies Broaden What Is on Show

Food and beverage processing technologies will equally form a major part of the 2026 edition.

The Food-Tech Eurasia Special Section lets food and beverage producers explore processing, production and packaging technologies within a single exhibition ecosystem.

That combination brings extra value for visitors seeking end-to-end solutions along the production line, covering preparation and processing through to filling, packaging and how the finished product is presented.

Fresh Routes to International Trade

Eurasia Packaging Istanbul offers exhibitors and visitors a commercially focused environment for striking partnerships, considering investment choices and strengthening international trading ties.

For exhibitors, there is direct access to buyers, distributors, manufacturers and decision-makers from a wide geography. Visitors, meanwhile, can compare technologies, find alternative suppliers, evaluate new solutions and speak face to face with manufacturers, all in one venue.

As the 31st edition draws nearer, the fair remains firmly focused on generating valuable business connections and supporting the ongoing growth of the food processing and packaging industries.

The venue is Tüyap Fair and Congress Center, and Eurasia Packaging Istanbul 2026 runs in Istanbul, Türkiye from 13 to 16 October 2026. Over its four days, the event draws suppliers, buyers and packaging industry professionals from world markets, creating a concentrated setting for developing business, sourcing technology and forming new alliances. Additional details about the event, together with the full 2026 exhibitor list, are available at packagingfair.com.