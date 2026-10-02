Trump Canada Tariff War Escalates with January Auto and Steel Threat

Trump’s Canada tariff war escalated sharply on Monday when President Donald Trump threatened 50% tariffs on Canadian-made cars, trucks, auto parts, and steel, to take effect on 1 January 2027, piling new pressure onto a trade relationship that had already fractured over the weekend.

In Truth Social posts, Trump accused Canada of creating a $60 billion trade deficit with the United States and of imposing excessive tariffs on American farmers, according to CBS News. ‘Canada has been ripping off the United States of America for years,’ he wrote. ‘Canada will be treated like a State no longer!’

The new threat follows a separate set of 50% US tariffs on roughly $20 billion in Canadian goods that took effect on Saturday, after US-Canada negotiations collapsed on Friday. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has pledged to retaliate ‘dollar-for-dollar’ beginning 8 September, targeting US steel, dairy, appliances, agricultural equipment, pulp, paper, and electronics, ABC News 4 reported.

The January announcement came with an unresolved question at its core. Trump’s post did not clarify whether vehicles compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) would remain exempt. Non-USMCA Canadian vehicles already face a 25% US tariff, and imported Canadian steel already carries a 50% US levy, meaning the auto and parts rate could effectively double while the steel position remains uncertain, NBC News noted, adding that it was unclear whether the steel tariff would rise further still.

Moments before Trump posted, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer had publicly sought to play down the impact of the weekend tariffs, NBC News reported.

What the Trump Canada tariff war means for automakers

The January threat lands at a particularly difficult moment for Ford. The company has committed approximately $3 billion across North American facilities to expand Super Duty truck production, with $2.3 billion of that earmarked for its Oakville Assembly Complex in Ontario, according to Wards Auto. The plant is set to bring 100,000 units of annual Super Duty capacity online in the fourth quarter, securing approximately 1,800 jobs at Oakville and around 150 more at Windsor Engine Complex, which will produce V8 engines for the trucks, Automotive Fleet reported.

The expansion was driven by genuine demand: Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant and Ohio Assembly Plant were already running at full capacity in 2024, together producing more than 200,000 Super Duty trucks in the first half of that year alone.

David Whiston, an auto analyst at Morningstar, told Business Insider that the biggest assembly exposure for Ford and GM is in pickup trucks, the most profitable segment for both companies. GM builds some Chevrolet Silverados in Canada. ‘The math on that just got a lot worse for them,’ Whiston said.

Jennifer Safavian, who leads Autos Drive America, said US vehicle exports to Canada had already fallen 23% over the past year. ‘The US auto industry’s continued success relies upon strong and stable partnerships across North America,’ she wrote in a statement on Saturday.

Economists divided on scale of damage as USMCA hangs in the balance

The Trump Canada tariff war is generating sharply different assessments of who gets hurt most. Michael Froman, president of the Council on Foreign Relations and a former US Trade Representative, told CNBC that the weekend tariff package affects only about 5% of Canadian exports to the US, with the average tariff on Canadian goods now at about 6%, up from roughly 1% at the start of Trump’s second term. ‘It is not terribly meaningful,’ he said economically, while warning that the larger risk is to the USMCA itself.

Trevor Tombe, an economist at the University of Calgary, estimated the new measures would raise the average tariff rate on Canadian exports by about 2.5 percentage points and shave a couple of tenths of a point from GDP growth. The distribution of pain matters, though: Tombe calculated that roughly 87,000 Canadian jobs could be at risk if the 50% duties hold, with Alberta alone potentially losing about 9,000 jobs despite relatively few of its exports being directly targeted.

Frances Donald, chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada, wrote in a Saturday note that more than 80% of Canadian exports remain duty-free, making an immediate derailment of growth unlikely. She added, however, that goods hit with the new rate face a stark outcome: ‘Because the tariff rate is so high and applies only to Canada, purchases of these products from Canada would be prohibitively expensive.’ She also said the renewed uncertainty raises the chance that the Bank of Canada will not raise rates this year.

David Doyle, head of economics at Macquarie Group, quantified the asymmetry plainly. The goods targeted by the latest US tariffs represent about 0.8% of Canadian GDP, with the tariff burden amounting to roughly 0.4% of GDP. For the US, the equivalent figure is just 0.03% of GDP.

Nobel laureate economist Paul Krugman argued in a Substack post that the US will nonetheless feel real pain through specialised Canadian lumber, heavy crude oil used by Midwestern refineries, and hydropower supplying New York and New England. ‘The bottom line is that Trump is going to lose his trade war with Canada,’ he wrote.

Kelly Ann Shaw, a partner at Akin and former deputy assistant to the president for international economics in Trump’s first term, told CNBC she sees no near-term resolution. Carney’s Saturday retaliation pledge, she said, read as a ‘victory lap’ inside the Trump administration. ‘I don’t really see an off-ramp anytime soon,’ she said.

The USMCA backdrop makes the standoff harder to resolve. At the agreement’s July 2026 joint review, the United States declined to extend it in its current form, a decision that keeps the pact alive for another decade under annual review but signals deep dissatisfaction, according to Thompson Hine SmarTrade. The US Trade Representative launched formal bilateral review discussions with Mexico in March 2026; Canada has not been included in those rounds. Froman’s warning that Washington ‘is not yet really engaged with Canada’ on USMCA negotiations now looks less like diplomatic caution and more like the central problem: Canada’s September 8 retaliation deadline arrives with no formal negotiating channel in place to defuse it.