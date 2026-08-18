Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Proves Directors Are Hollywood’s New Stars

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has made the case more forcefully than any recent film that directors are Hollywood’s new stars: PostTrak data cited by Variety found that a majority of ticket buyers named Nolan himself as their primary reason for seeing the film, not its cast of Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, and Robert Pattinson.

The film has grossed $639 million since its 17 July release. Scalpers are charging up to $600 a ticket, figures with no recent precedent for an R-rated, non-superhero film.

The Numbers Behind Nolan’s Dominance

According to NBCUniversal’s official newsroom, The Odyssey opened to $263.8 million globally in its first weekend, Nolan’s biggest global opening ever. That surpasses The Dark Knight Rises ($249 million, not adjusted for inflation), The Dark Knight ($198 million, not adjusted for inflation), and Oppenheimer ($180 million). The film is also the first commercial feature shot entirely in IMAX, according to NBCUniversal.

Universal spent $250 million to produce the film and a further $125 million on marketing, a combined outlay of $375 million, per Variety. The second weekend showed the investment holding: Box Office Pro reported an $87 million second-weekend gross from 3,942 locations, a per-screen average of $22,070, with a drop of only 30% from opening weekend.

After two weekends, the domestic total stands at $286 million. Box Office Pro notes the film is now Nolan’s fifth-biggest domestic grosser and is on pace to overtake Inception ($292.58 million) for fourth place on that list.

The context matters for understanding the shift: Nolan has not directed a film that grossed less than $550 million since 2006, setting aside Tenet, which opened during the pandemic and still collected $366 million worldwide. He is not merely a reliable performer; he is, as Vulture recently ranked him, Hollywood’s most powerful director.

His casts, though stacked, are not what sell the tickets. Matt Damon last led a genuine blockbuster more than a decade ago with The Martian. Matthew McConaughey starred in Interstellar, released at the peak of the McConaissance, which made $774 million, yet McConaughey has not come close to that level of box-office performance since.

From Coogler to Anderson: The Director-as-Brand Era

The pattern extends well beyond Nolan, confirming that directors are Hollywood’s new stars in a structural, not incidental, sense.

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners opened to $48 million from 3,308 North American theatres in its first weekend, the biggest debut for an original film since Jordan Peele’s Us opened to $71 million in 2019, according to Variety. The film went on to gross $370 million in total. Warner Bros. spent $90 million on production before global marketing, per Variety. Much of the pre-release momentum came from Coogler’s own impassioned video making the case for IMAX; commenters credited it with driving premium-format ticket purchases.

Coogler’s arc as a filmmaker is worth dwelling on. CNBC has reported that he was $200,000 in debt when he made Creed, which opened to $42.6 million; his Black Panther netted $1.3 billion and made him, at the time, the youngest director to lead a billion-dollar film. The brand was being built long before Sinners.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another presents a more complicated picture. The report credited the film with grossing $231 million; Awards Daily reports the worldwide total as $213.1 million ($72.9 million domestic, $140.2 million international), a figure that fell short of the film’s estimated $300 million break-even point, given a production budget of $130–$150 million, according to Awards Daily. The $213.1 million figure is used here as the more authoritative report.

Whatever its commercial performance, the film swept the 98th Academy Awards with six wins, including Best Picture and Best Director for Anderson, per IndieWire. The Oscar success underlines that Anderson’s name carries prestige value, the kind studios can build a campaign around even when the box-office arithmetic is tight.

Greta Gerwig’s trajectory is the clearest illustration of directorial bankability. Her three solo features (Lady Bird, Little Women, and Barbie) each grossed more than the last, with Barbie reaching $1.4 billion. Margot Robbie starred in it; Robbie’s two prior films, Babylon and Amsterdam, were widely considered flops. The film was marketed as a Gerwig film. Gerwig has since negotiated an unprecedented 48-day theatrical window from Netflix for her Chronicles of Narnia reboot, leverage that reflects her standing, not a star’s.

The broader market is moving in the same direction. Domestic ticket sales for summer 2026 are running roughly 10% above 2025 levels, according to Rentrak data cited by Variety, and the summer season is on pace to surpass $4 billion for only the second time since the pandemic.

Studios built their business on franchises and familiar IP. The evidence from the past two years is that audiences will turn out for filmmakers with a distinct vision and a reputation for delivering on it. The question now is whether studios will invest in developing the next generation of director-brands before the current cohort of Nolan, Gerwig, Coogler, and Peele reaches its own ceiling.