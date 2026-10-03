Android Motion Assist Feature Rolls Out to Phones Beyond Pixel

Google’s Android Motion Assist feature has begun a broad rollout, bringing built-in motion sickness relief to Android devices running Android 17, with the expansion now reaching phones outside the Pixel range.

The feature was bundled into Google’s September 2026 Android Drop, announced on 1 September 2026 by Erik Kay, VP of Engineering for Android Core Platform. That update also introduced a Find Hub ‘Remembered’ items list, Guided Vision in Gemini Live, Google Keep note collaboration in Google Messages, and custom chat backgrounds.

Motion Assist had been a long time coming. Mashable notes the feature was first spotted in a beta release in December 2024, nearly two years before it reached users at scale.

How the Android Motion Assist Feature Works

Google officially describes Motion Assist as adding ‘subtle, customisable bubbles to your screen that sync with the vehicle’s movements,’ according to the Google Android Community announcement. The phone’s accelerometer and gyroscope track movement, so if the car turns left, the bubbles drift left; if it accelerates, they move downward.

The idea targets a specific neurological mismatch. When your inner ear registers movement but your eyes are fixed on a static screen, the brain receives conflicting signals, and nausea follows. The animated shapes give the visual system information that matches what the inner ear is already sensing.

Customisation options go beyond basic opacity and colour controls. 9to5Google reports that the Motion Assist menu also includes an option to have the bubble colour and shape cycle and change every few seconds, for users who find variety more effective than a static overlay.

Which Devices Have It, and Why You May Not See It Yet

The rollout has a technical wrinkle. 9to5Google reports that Motion Assist arrives via Google Play Services (version 26.33.32 was observed carrying the feature) and has a server-side component. That means the Play Services version number alone does not guarantee the feature is active on any given handset; Google controls activation remotely and is staging availability gradually.

Pixel 11 and Pixel 10 devices were among the first to receive it. On 21 September 2026, Android Gadget Hacks reported that Google subsequently expanded Motion Assist to non-Pixel Android phones through a further Google Play Services update, broadening access well beyond the flagship Pixel line.

If the feature has not appeared on your device yet, the server-side staging means patience is the only remedy. It should arrive without any manual update on your part.

How to Find and Enable Motion Assist

When the feature is live on your phone, the path to it is the same across Android 17 devices. Open the Settings app, tap your profile picture, then select ‘All services.’ Scroll down to ‘Personal and device safety’ and tap ‘Motion assist.’ That navigation is confirmed on the Google Android Help support page.

Motion Assist sits in the Personal and device safety section alongside Advanced Protection and Theft Protection, placing it within the Google Play Services safety cluster rather than in the display or accessibility settings.

Once inside, you have two activation modes: automatic, where the feature switches on when the phone’s sensors detect vehicle movement, or manual, by adding a Motion Assist tile to your Quick Settings panel so you can toggle it yourself. From the same screen you can adjust the opacity, shape, and colour of the overlay, or enable the option that cycles the bubble colour and shape at intervals.

For users who have not seen the feature appear in their settings yet, checking the ‘Personal and device safety’ path periodically is the most reliable way to confirm when the server-side switch has been flipped for their account. Google has given no precise date for when every eligible device will receive it, but the staged rollout across both Pixel and non-Pixel hardware is already under way.