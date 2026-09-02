Quant Hedge Funds July Outperformance Laid Bare as Rivals Stumble

While multistrategy funds bled in July, quant hedge funds delivered some of their best monthly returns of the year, with algorithm-driven managers at Renaissance Technologies, Two Sigma, and Graham Capital all posting gains as their human-run peers struggled.

How Quant Hedge Funds Navigated July

At Renaissance Technologies, the Renaissance Institutional Equities fund gained 9.2% in July, more than recovering from losses over the previous six months and lifting its 2026 return to 4.5%, according to a person close to the New York-based manager. The firm’s smaller Institutional Diversified Alpha fund added 4.1% in the month, bringing its year-to-date return to 14%, the same person said.

Two Sigma’s Absolute Return Enhanced fund gained 0.6% in July and is up 9% for the year, a person close to the firm said.

Paris-based Capital Fund Management’s Stratus fund returned 1.9% in July, putting its 2026 gains at 5.4%, a person close to the manager said. The fund carries an AUM figure of $12.4 billion, though Private Fund Data, citing regulatory filings, puts its gross assets at $11.2 billion, a difference that may reflect the timing of measurement or a gross-versus-net distinction.

At $22 billion Graham Capital, the Tactical Trend strategy gained 1.8% in July and is now up 23.7% for 2026.

London-based Qube, which now manages $50 billion, posted a small loss in its Torus strategy, down 0.7% in July, leaving that fund’s year-to-date return at roughly 18%. Qube’s longest-running strategy edged up 0.1% in the month; its year-to-date return was not available.

All funds declined to comment.

The contrast with the broader industry is pointed. Even multistrategy funds, which are built to generate returns across geographies and asset classes in almost any market environment, struggled in July, with the vast majority of that subsector suffering losses.

Situational Awareness Collapse and the SEC Inquiry

The month’s defining drama came from outside the quant world. Leopold Aschenbrenner’s Situational Awareness, a tech-focused fund that had grown to $45 billion, finished July down 67% and was forced to sell the bulk of its public equity holdings to repay bank lenders. CNBC reported that assets under management collapsed to around $10 billion, driven by falling semiconductor stocks and margin calls on leverage that reportedly reached 400%.

Before the fire sale, roughly two-thirds of the fund’s holdings were in long and short public equity positions, with most of the remainder in private company stakes, dominated by a multibillion-dollar investment in Anthropic, CNBC reported. The portfolio sold to Citadel included leveraged positions in hard-hit names such as SK Hynix and CoreWeave, offloaded at a discount.

Aschenbrenner founded Situational Awareness after earning a following in Silicon Valley with a 2024 AI manifesto, and he has past ties to FTX, CNBC reported. A 13F filing submitted on 14 August 2026 showed Situational Awareness LP had disclosed 26 US-listed positions with a total reported holdings value of approximately $20.24 billion, with top positions in SanDisk (SNDK), Micron Technology (MU), Bloom Energy (BE), and Taiwan Semiconductor ADR (TSM).

The fund’s near-collapse has since drawn regulatory scrutiny. The Wall Street Journal reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sought information from banks that provided financing to Situational Awareness as part of an investigation into its trading.

On the other side of the transaction sat Ken Griffin’s $71 billion Citadel, which had a record-setting July: its equities fund gained 14.2%, and its flagship multistrategy fund returned 5.9% for the month, easily outpacing peers in that space.

For the quant community, July served as a reminder of the conditions that tend to favour systematic strategies: dislocated markets, rapid sector rotation, and the kind of volatility that trips up discretionary managers while giving algorithms clear signals to trade. Whether August delivers the same setup is the question the quant funds will now be running their models to answer.