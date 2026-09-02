Hurghada Takes Centre Stage as Rixos Hotels Egypt Lands Seven World Travel Awards

HURGHADA, Egypt. The Red Sea resort city of Hurghada has plenty to celebrate this week, with two of its flagship properties leading a sweep of honours for Rixos Hotels Egypt at the 2026 World Travel Awards Africa Gala Ceremony. The brand collected seven awards across its Egyptian portfolio at the event, held on 28 August 2026 in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

While the wins span the country, Hurghada emerged as the standout destination on the night. Properties operated by Rixos Egypt in the city claimed multiple titles, underscoring the resort town’s growing reputation as one of the Red Sea’s most sought-after holiday bases for families, couples and adventure seekers alike.

Hurghada leads the honours

Rixos Premium Seagate, a landmark of the Hurghada coastline, was named Egypt’s Leading Family Resort 2026, while its Aqua Park took the title of Africa’s Leading Water Park 2026. Nearby, Rixos Premium Magawish Suites and Villas enjoyed a double success, recognised as both Egypt’s Leading Beach Resort 2026 and Egypt’s Leading Resort 2026. The results place Hurghada firmly at the heart of the brand’s award-winning offer in the region.

The company, which operates properties in Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada and Alexandria, also secured recognition beyond the Red Sea, with wins in the adults-only, luxury villa and heritage categories.

The full list of 2026 wins

Africa’s Leading Water Park 2026, Aqua Park, Rixos Premium Seagate, Egypt

Egypt’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2026, Rixos Sharm El Sheikh Adults Only 18+

Egypt’s Leading Beach Resort 2026, Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas

Egypt’s Leading Family Resort 2026, Rixos Premium Seagate

Egypt’s Leading Heritage Hotel 2026, Rixos Montaza Alexandria

Egypt’s Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2026, Premium Villa @ Club Prive by Rixos Sharm El Sheikh

Egypt’s Leading Resort 2026, Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas

Reflecting on the results, Mr. Erkan Yildirim, Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt, said:

“We are extremely proud to receive seven World Travel Awards. This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams and our continued commitment to delivering exceptional and memorable guest experiences. We sincerely thank our guests and partners for their trust and support.”

The clean sweep caps a strong period for the brand across Egypt’s key leisure destinations, from the beaches of Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh to the historic waterfront of Alexandria. For Hurghada in particular, the recognition serves as a further boost to a city that continues to draw international visitors in growing numbers.

The awards were presented at the Africa Gala Ceremony, one of the regional heats of the World Travel Awards, the long-running programme that celebrates excellence across the global travel and tourism industry.