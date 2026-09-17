Product Teams Should Run These Checks Before Integrating a Public-Record API

A public-record API spares a product team the work of gathering data one by one from hundreds of government sites. Access to an endpoint, however, does not by itself mean the underlying data fits the workflow being planned.

The technical connection can function perfectly while the product still cannot answer simple questions. Does the API reach every jurisdiction that matters? Does a single result stand for a person, a property, a filing or an event? What is the update date actually measuring? Can a returned record be traced back to where it came from?

These questions carry over into many categories of public data: court files, property records, company registrations, professional licences, permits, contracts awarded by government and person-level registries. The answers change from one set to another, though the evaluation method should stay the same.

Begin with the record itself and the workflow

Teams should define what the product must do with the data before they compare providers.

A property platform might pull tax assessments using an address or an assessor’s parcel number. A legal product might track court dockets by case number. A marketplace might verify that a contractor’s professional licence remains active. A civic-data application might analyse federal awards drawn from SAM.gov by recipient, agency or Unique Entity Identifier.

Every workflow calls for its own search and delivery model. A lookup of one record may be served well by a synchronous API request. Monitoring thousands of business filings might call for a change feed. Analysis covering several years of permits or court cases may sit better with a bulk file.

The output expected matters as well. A product showing a licence’s current status carries different needs from one examining how licence statuses shifted over time.

Teams should note down the queries intended, the volume, the response time and the storage needs before they review API features. A lengthy feature list can otherwise draw attention away from a fundamental mismatch between the API and the product.

Describe coverage using the source system’s own terms

“Nationwide coverage” reads plainly enough until a team attempts to measure it.

Property data coverage may hinge on counties, since county assessors and recorders hold many property records. Court-data coverage may hinge on particular courts, types of case and the years on hand. Professional-licence coverage differs by state board and by profession. Permit data may be organised around municipality, department or permit category.

A coverage statement that is genuinely useful should therefore name the units that apply:

Included jurisdictions and agencies

Types of record gathered

Historical periods on offer

Gaps already known

Variations in available fields

Sources currently unavailable

Teams ought to ask, too, whether coverage means current records, historical records or both. A business-registration API might list live companies in every state yet hold thin detail on dissolved entities. A court API might take in civil matters in one jurisdiction while covering both civil and criminal dockets elsewhere.

A provider publishing its data collection and processing methodology hands buyers a firmer basis for weighing up these differences.

Work out what a single API record stands for

The sense of a “record” shifts between datasets.

In a corporate registry, one company may carry amendments, formation documents, annual reports and filings under the Uniform Commercial Code. In property data, one parcel can hold multiple owners, deeds and tax assessments. A court case may contain many parties, hearings and docket entries. A professional might hold more than one licence.

Record counts on their own tell you little in the absence of a data model.

Teams should establish, before integration, whether the API returns:

One row for each entity

One row for each event or filing

A current profile built from several records

A past version of an entity

A link between several entities

Identifiers merit careful thought. Parcel numbers, docket numbers, permit IDs, licence numbers and business entity IDs can be stable inside a single source system. They can clash across jurisdictions unless they are paired with a state, county, court or agency code.

The same problem arises with deduplication. Person-level data may call for name and identity resolution. Property data may call for address and parcel matching. Company data may have to separate branches, legal entities and trade names. Buyers should ask what the provider merges, what it holds apart and which identifiers underpin that choice.

Look past the refresh frequency that is advertised

A provider might label its data daily, monthly or real time. That label says nothing about what occurs during an update.

Public-record APIs may rely on several collection models. Some of them query an official source at the moment a request arrives. Others pull complete snapshots on a fixed schedule. Some handle incremental updates or change feeds. Each model sets up different expectations about freshness, history and short-lived source failures.

Dates need clear definitions as well. A response might carry:

The date of the event

The date of filing

The date a status took effect

The date the source refreshed the page

The date of provider collection

The date the provider released its dataset

Those dates cannot be swapped for one another.

Product teams should ask as well how the provider deals with corrections, lapsed licences, withdrawn filings, amended contracts and records that vanish from a later collection. Confirm whether earlier versions are kept or overwritten if the product depends on history.

Examine normalisation without losing the source’s meaning

Government systems seldom share a single schema. Dates, addresses, codes for agencies and status labels can differ even where the records describe comparable events.

Normalisation can make such records simpler to query, yet teams need to know exactly what has been altered. Turning state names into two-letter codes is simple. Folding licence statuses or a range of court dispositions into a single simplified bucket demands far more interpretation.

A sound schema review should take in:

Field definitions and types

Standardised formats

Absent and partial values

Fields specific to a source

Controlled vocabularies

Durable record identifiers

Changes of schema version

Handling of conflicting values

Teams should watch for normalised labels that mask meaningful distinctions. “Inactive” might signify expired, suspended, administratively closed or voluntarily surrendered, and the meaning depends on the source. The original value should stay available beside the normalised one where those differences matter to the product.

Test how search really behaves

Documentation can set out the parameters on offer without explaining fully how they interact.

A name query may run exact, prefix or fuzzy matching. An address search may hunt for coordinates, a parcel or a formatted street address. Several parameters together could apply AND logic, OR logic, or a relevance score with weighting. Results may arrive sorted by match confidence, by filing date or by an undocumented default.

Teams should test realistic searches before they design the user experience around them:

Common names and spelling variants

Records with absent fields

Addresses in varied formats

Case, permit or licence numbers

Multiple filters in combination

Results across several pages

Queries returning nothing

Invalid or partial requests

Pagination, response size ceilings, rate limits and batch support deserve inspection too. The team may need bulk delivery or a scheduled data pipeline instead if the API cannot handle the volume planned.

Insist on provenance with every result

Public-record data grows easier to review where the response keeps its link to the source it came from.

Provenance fields worth having include the source agency, the jurisdiction, the original record ID, the source URL, the filing or event date and the provider’s collection date. Such fields let teams chase down a surprising result, account for differences between sources and spot records hit by a problem during an update.

The Nannostomus sex offender API, as one example, supplies structured data from U.S. sex offender registries, with the source jurisdiction, download details and public profile links where these exist. The wider point holds for every category of public record: a normalised response ought to keep enough context for a reader to see where the information originated.

A source link aids review. It offers no guarantee that the original agency page is complete, reachable or up to date when the user opens it.

Check the operational terms and the limits on use

The last stage of review should address the conditions that surround the data.

Teams should confirm authentication, rate limits, response speed, service monitoring, support channels and notification of changes. The total cost at the monthly volume expected should be calculated, since per-request rates can shift between pricing tiers. Checks should also cover whether failed requests attract a charge and whether test access runs under the same limits as production.

Storage, caching, redistribution and attribution should then be reviewed, along with derived-data rights.

Person-level records demand extra care. Public availability does not in itself make criminal or registry data appropriate for decisions about employment, housing, credit or other forms of eligibility. The provider’s stated use, the consumer-reporting rules that apply and the product’s own legal review ought to line up before launch.

Carry out a representative test before spending development time

Teams should pick known examples spread across several jurisdictions, agencies or types of record. Test historical and current records, partial inputs, altered statuses and the failure cases expected. Compare the fields returned against the original public source and log every limitation the product will have to cope with.

The aim is to uncover those limitations before they harden into product assumptions.

Conclusion

A public-record API worth choosing should make plain its coverage, its model of a record, its update process, its schema, query logic, provenance and terms of use. The engineering team can then build around the data with far fewer surprises once those foundations are clear.