How international breaks affect the Premier League and European football season

Many Premier League and European supporters are frustrated when club football is paused during breaks for international football.

Regular international breaks in football have become firmly established in the modern game, with FIFA eager to ensure national teams have sufficient time together.

The FIFA Council decided in 2023 to change the international calendar, meaning there will only be three international breaks this season.

The September and October breaks have been merged into one longer window, and there will be international fixtures as usual in November and March.

Top-level club football in the United Kingdom and across Europe has been paused until the second weekend in October, which exasperates many fans.

Why international breaks are important

The decision to condense the first international break of the season into a single window undoubtedly has some merit.

There were previously four international breaks, which took place in September, October, November and March. Those breaks lasted nine days and nations would play two matches per break.

The September and October breaks have been merged into one longer window lasting from September 21 until October 6. Countries will play four matches in this period.

The November and March international breaks will remain the same length as before. Each window gives national teams the chance to prepare for major tournaments.

For example, England will have the opportunity to bounce back from their disappointment at the 2026 World Cup when they play four Nations League fixtures.

They are scheduled to face Spain, Czechia (twice) and Croatia, and will be eager to lay down a marker as they start their preparations for the 2028 European Championship.

England players will subsequently return to their clubs until early November – when the familiar two-week international break will return.

Reducing travel for players is a primary reason behind the changes. This is particularly beneficial to players who travel across the world for international fixtures.

Club managers raise concerns about international breaks

Numerous club managers have raised concerns about losing their players to international football so soon after the season has started.

They include Jose Mourinho, who is desperate to spark a revival at Real Madrid in his second stint in charge of the club.

“The international break does concern me,” Mourinho said. “It’s a lot of time.

“Players who will join their national teams to play don’t worry me as much. It’s the ones who join the national teams and are not really involved that concern me.

“We’ll see how we can go about this and work with the rest of the players. But not having players at my disposal for three weeks is a difficult situation.”

“I totally respect the players’ decisions and I don’t want to dramatise too much. However, very often they pick up injuries during those breaks and right after returning from an international break.

“It does worry me, but this is the way these things are and we can’t do much about it.”

Mourinho’s concerns will be shared by many supporters in the UK and Europe, whose priority is the clubs they follow throughout the season.

English fans who religiously follow the latest football news will be hoping that their club’s players steer clear of injuries during the international break.

An injury to a top player can derail a club’s entire season, while a dip in form during the international break may impact a player’s long-term mindset.

Despite this, the breaks are a necessary evil in football, with international fixtures helping to raise the global profile of the sport.