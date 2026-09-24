LG C6 OLED Deal Drops to $1,800 with Free Wall Mounting

The LG C6 OLED deal on LG.com brings the 65-inch model to $1,800, a saving of $900 on a TV that earned both an Editors’ Choice award and a Lab Award for Most Accurate SDR Colour Reproduction in ZDNET’s testing this year.

The promotion bundles several offers: a $200 Fanatics gift card, free professional wall mounting, a free matching TV wall mount bracket (both through 30 August), and a 10% purchase-price refund available through 23 August. The wall mounting service is provided through LG’s partner store via Angi and covers installation of the mounting bracket, physically mounting the TV, and load-testing the hardware, with a stated value of up to $164.99.

According to Yahoo Finance’s reporting on LG’s 2026 pricing announcement, the 65-inch C6 launched at $2,699, making the current price one of the steeper reductions the line has seen since release. The $200 gift card offer has since been updated: LG’s OLED landing page now lists a $200 NFL Shop eGift Card promotion running until 4 October 2026, replacing the Fanatics card described in the original offer.

What You Get for $1,800

The C6 is built around a WOLED panel in the 42-inch to 65-inch sizes, with the 77-inch and 83-inch versions using an RGB Tandem OLED panel, according to PC Guide’s specification breakdown. The LG USA product page notes that Perfect Black technology, verified by UL Solutions, delivers black levels of 0.24 nit or better up to 500 lux, while Perfect Colour technology achieves colour consistency of more than 99% up to 500 lux.

In practice, that translates to deep contrast and colour that supports Dolby Vision HDR without washing out shadow detail. Pixel-precision dimming handles the panel-level work; Dolby Vision handles the metadata layer above it.

The panel runs at a native 120Hz, with a dedicated gaming mode that engages Nvidia G-Sync variable refresh rate technology to push that ceiling to 165Hz and bring input lag below 0.1ms. The 65-inch model also supports AMD FreeSync Premium, according to the LG Australia specification sheet, giving it compatibility with both major graphics-card ecosystems.

Audio is handled by a 40W, 2.2-channel speaker system with Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound, a dialogue-boosting mode, and both Bluetooth and HDMI eARC connectivity. Four HDMI 2.1 ports handle high-bandwidth sources, and the set runs on webOS 26 as its operating system, per PC Guide’s specifications.

According to LG’s official 2026 OLED lineup press release, the C6 range starts at $1,399 for the 42-inch model and stretches to an 83-inch panel. Business Insider also noted LG introduced a C6H submodel for 2026, limited to 77-inch and 83-inch sizes, which uses the brighter panel technology normally reserved for LG’s higher-end G series.

LG C6 OLED Deal Terms and Claiming the Gift Card

To claim the gift card, buyers must complete their purchase of a qualifying TV and take a screenshot of the receipt. That screenshot needs to be submitted, along with personal details, through the LG website within 30 days of purchase. Once verified and accepted, the digital gift card arrives within 45 days.

ZDNET gave the deal a 4/5 Editor’s rating, citing the combination of the $900 price reduction, the gift card, the free wall mounting (valued at up to $164.99), and the 10% refund window. The free mount offer and the 10% refund both close on or before 30 August, so those add-ons carry the tighter deadline.

With the NFL Shop eGift Card promotion now running through 4 October, buyers who missed the original Fanatics window still have time to capture the $200 incentive alongside any remaining price-reduction offers, with the wall mounting and refund deadlines the more pressing clock to watch.