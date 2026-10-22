Haddaway and Elissa headline Rixos Hotels Egypt New Year 2027 line-up

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Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: Rixos Hotels Egypt has assembled a far-reaching schedule of live entertainment, international artists, DJs and gala shows to greet 2027 across its landmark resorts in Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, Alamein and Alexandria.

Internationally recognised performers, live bands, DJs and specially curated shows run right through the New Year programme, devised so that guests gather festive memories across some of Egypt’s most sought-after destinations, with celebrations continuing past New Year’s Eve and extending into the first week of January.

Festivities at Rixos Premium Seagate open on 31 December 2026, when Alexandra Stan takes the headline slot alongside JO Squillo, Paris Select Band, DJ Michelle and the Golden Girls Show. DJ Litchi then performs on 5 January, with Aston Band and DJ Karry G closing the programme on 6 January.

Ringing in the New Year at Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh on 31 December will be Aston Band, The Underdog Project and the internationally acclaimed DJ Fedde Le Grand. Sets from the Golden Girls Show, JO Squillo, DJ Michelle and Paris Select Band await guests on 6 January.

New Year’s Eve at Rixos Sharm El Sheikh belongs to the iconic Haddaway, who is joined by DJ Mykris and Côte d’Azur Gala Band. DJ Mykris is back on 1 January as the festivities continue, while DJ Michelle and Paris Select Band appear on 4 January, DJ Karry G on 5 January, and, on 6 January, Claps Band alongside DJ Litchi.

Hurghada hosts the Boney M Experience, DJ Kaka, Claps Show Band and DJ AlexFish for New Year’s Eve at Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas and Rixos Premium Magawish Bay View. Guests can also anticipate DJ Kaka on 1 January, DJ AlexFish on 2 January and DJ KrisMi on 5 January. Closing proceedings on 6 January are Haddaway, DJ KrisMi and Côte d’Azur Gala Band.

Rixos Premium Alamein, on Egypt’s North Coast, welcomes FAYETTE, the legendary Snap feat. Turbo B and Fantomel & Kate Linn on 31 December. DJ Lia Lisse then carries the celebrations onward across both 5 and 6 January.

Meanwhile, at Rixos Montaza Alexandria, 2027 is ushered in by New Year’s Eve sets on 31 December from internationally recognised artist Akcent and renowned Lebanese singer Elissa.

Speaking about the season’s entertainment, Mr. Erkan Yildirim, Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt, said:

“New Year is one of the most anticipated moments of the year for our guests, and at Rixos Hotels Egypt we aim to transform it into an experience that goes far beyond a traditional celebration. This year, we have brought together an exceptional line-up of international artists, live bands, DJs and performers across our resorts, giving guests the opportunity to celebrate in a different way at each destination. From Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada to Alamein and Alexandria, our objective is to combine world-class entertainment with the distinctive hospitality, dining and resort experiences for which Rixos is known. We look forward to welcoming our guests and beginning 2027 together with unforgettable moments.”

Each resort in Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, Alamein and Alexandria will stage the New Year 2027 programme, teaming live entertainment with festive dining and seaside celebrations on the Red Sea and Mediterranean coasts.