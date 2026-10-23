Built for Summers, Not Seasons: Why a Wooden Sun Lounger Outlasts the Cheap Alternatives

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There is a quiet ritual in many British gardens each September. The sun lounger that looked so bright in May is wrestled back into the shed, its fabric sun-bleached, one hinge sticking and a faint smell of damp coming from the cushion. By the following June it is either limping on or heading to the tip, and a replacement is being added to the online basket. The price is low enough that nobody thinks much about it. That, arguably, is the problem.

The garden furniture market has become very good at selling things that are cheap to buy and quietly expensive to own. A wooden sun lounger goes against that logic. It costs more on the day, but it is built for a different relationship with the garden: one where the furniture stays put, ages well and does not need replacing every other year.

The hidden cost of the disposable lounger

Most budget loungers share the same weak points. Thin metal or plastic frames flex and crack, folding joints loosen with use, and stretched fabric slings fade and tear under strong sunlight. Many are not designed to stay outdoors in the rain, which means they have to be stored every autumn. That is fine if you have a large shed. It is less fine if you live in a flat with a balcony or a terraced house with a courtyard.

Replace a lounger every two or three summers and the maths changes quickly. A cheap product that needs buying four or five times in a decade is not cheap at all, and each replacement leaves a bulky item of mixed materials that is difficult to recycle. The cheapest option on the shelf is rarely the least expensive one in the long run.

What teak does differently

Teak is a dense tropical hardwood that has been trusted for outdoor use for generations, from ship decks to park benches. It produces its own natural oils, which protect it against moisture, rot and pests. It does not need paint or varnish, and it can stay outside through frost, downpours and heatwaves.

The grade matters. Sloane & Sons, a Staffordshire supplier with more than 30 years of experience, uses Grade A teak from the dense heartwood of the tree, which is the most stable and durable grade. The company sources its timber sustainably, and says its priority is quality over quantity. That is a sensible principle for anything that is going to live outdoors.

Teak also changes colour in a way that many people come to prefer. New wood is a warm honey brown. Left alone, it gradually weathers to a soft silver-grey, a cosmetic change that does not affect strength. Anyone who prefers the original tone can apply teak protector once or twice a year. Either way, it is far less work than repainting or restaining softwood.

Comfort is in the details

A good lounger is not just about the frame. The features that make the difference are usually small ones. An adjustable backrest lets you move between reading upright and reclining for a nap. Rubber wheels turn a heavy frame into something you can move around the garden to follow the sun. A pull-out table keeps a drink or a book within reach, and optional cushions add softness while remaining easy to take indoors when it rains.

The classic steamer chair, inspired by the deck chairs of ocean liners, is a good example. Its long, sloping frame is made for stretching out, and its shape has barely changed in a century because it works. Reclining loungers offer a more contemporary alternative, and a double model suits couples who prefer to share.

In defence of a heavier lounger

The usual objection to wooden furniture is weight. Aluminium is easy to lift, and wood is not. But weight is also what makes a lounger feel secure. A solid teak frame does not slide across the patio in a gust of wind, and it does not wobble when you get up. Wheels are the sensible compromise, giving stability when you want it and mobility when you do not.

There is a practical benefit too. Because a teak lounger can live outside all year, it does not need clearing away each autumn. It is simply there on the first warm afternoon of spring, which in Britain is often the best reason to own one. The window for lying in the sun is short and unpredictable, and furniture that is already out and ready makes it far more likely that people will use it.

Looking after it

Care is minimal. Brush off leaves and dirt, wash the frame with mild soapy water once or twice a year, and leave it to dry naturally. Avoid pressure washers, which can roughen the surface. If you want to keep the golden colour, apply a teak protector. If you are happy for it to turn silver, there is nothing else to do.

Questions worth asking before you buy

A few simple checks will help avoid disappointment. Is the timber a durable hardwood, and does the supplier state the grade? Is the backrest adjustable, and does it hold securely at each angle? Are there wheels, and are they robust enough for your surface? What are the delivery arrangements and what warranty is offered? Sloane & Sons, for example, offers free next-day delivery on selected items ordered before 2pm and a 12-month warranty. Finally, are cushions, covers or side tables available if you want to extend the set later?

An argument for buying once

The case for a wooden lounger is not really about luxury. It is about declining to take part in a yearly cycle of buying, cursing and discarding. Spread the price across ten or more summers and a well-made teak lounger can compare very favourably with the cheaper options. It also looks better as it ages, which is more than can be said for most of the alternatives.

Britain does not always supply long, reliable summers. When the sun does appear, there is something to be said for a lounger that is ready, comfortable and built to be there the next time.