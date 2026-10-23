More Homeowners Are Building Instead of Moving, and They’re Reading Quotes More Closely Than Ever

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The case for staying put and extending has rarely been stronger. Research published by Churchill home insurance found that around 1.74 million homes in England and Wales, roughly one in 15, now carry an official "improvement indicator", the marker added to a property’s record after substantial work such as an extension or loft conversion. Valuation Office Agency figures show 103,043 homes were added to the register in 2023/24 alone.

The reasons are easy to see. The HomeOwners Alliance puts the combined cost of moving home, including stamp duty, estate agent and legal fees, surveys and removals, at around £13,000 in 2026, and £20,000 or more on higher-value moves. Since stamp duty thresholds reverted in April 2025, someone moving to a £350,000 home faces a £7,500 tax bill before they have packed a box. Mortgage rates remain well above the levels of a few years ago, and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors reported in the spring that new buyer enquiries had fallen to their weakest reading in years.

Money isn’t the only factor. When Churchill asked homeowners why they weren’t moving, the most common answer, given by 40%, was the stress of the process itself: viewings, packing and property chains. Attachment to the home and to the local community also ranked above removal costs and legal fees.

Demand is there, but decisions are slower

For builders, that sounds like a steady stream of extensions and conversions. The reality is more cautious. The Office for National Statistics reported that private housing repair and maintenance output fell by 1.7% in the three months to July, and the Construction Products Association expects that part of the market to shrink by 8% across 2026.

In other words, plenty of homeowners want more space, but many are taking longer to commit. Building costs have risen, with the government’s materials price index for repair and maintenance work up 5.9% in the year to August. Households paying higher mortgage rates are stretching their budgets further, and many are collecting three, four or five quotes and comparing them closely before making a decision.

That changes what wins the job. When a homeowner lays several quotes side by side, the cheapest headline figure is not always the one they choose. A single total with a short list of inclusions gives them nothing to compare. A detailed price that sets out exactly what they are paying for gives them a reason to trust it.

What homeowners want to see

Disputes between homeowners and builders rarely start on site. They usually start with a quote that leaves too much unsaid. Homeowners comparing prices are looking for answers to a fairly consistent set of questions:

What is included, and what is excluded? Who is responsible for skips, scaffolding, making good, decorating and building control fees?

How has the price been calculated? Is there a breakdown of materials and labour, or just a total?

Which items are allowances? If the kitchen units or bathroom fittings haven’t been chosen yet, how much has been allowed for them?

How long will the work take, and in what order?

When are payments due, and what are they linked to?

What happens if something unexpected is found, or if material prices rise before the job starts?

A builder who answers those questions in the quote, before the homeowner has to ask, starts the relationship on a much better footing. It also protects the builder. A clear scope makes it far easier to agree to a variation when the client changes their mind halfway through, because both sides can see what was in the original price.

What a winning estimate looks like

The most effective quotes in today’s market tend to share the same features. They are priced from the drawings rather than from a rough rate per square metre. They break the job into its parts, showing materials, labour, plant and preliminaries separately, and they list exclusions and provisional sums in plain language. They state how long the price is valid for, and they set out a payment schedule linked to clear stages of work.

Producing that level of detail takes time, and time is the one thing small builders are shortest of. It is also time spent before any money has changed hands, often on jobs that won’t go ahead. That is why a growing number of contractors now work with specialists who produce detailed builders estimates from their drawings, priced at current regional rates and formatted so they can be shared with the client. The builder keeps control of the margin and the relationship, but the homeowner receives a document that answers their questions, not a single figure.

Trust is what wins the work

Homeowners who choose to improve rather than move are making a large financial decision, often the biggest they will make that isn’t buying a house. Many are nervous about choosing the wrong builder, and with good reason. A detailed, honest estimate is one of the clearest signals a builder can give that they have thought the job through properly.

The demand for extra space isn’t going away. Moving costs remain high, family needs keep changing and home working is now part of everyday life for millions of people. With homeowners shopping around and reading quotes line by line, the builders who explain their prices clearly are likely to win a bigger share of that work.