CMA seeks views on MARI Overture’s planned acquisition of ATG Entertainment until 1 December

The Competition and Markets Authority said on Monday it is seeking views on the anticipated acquisition by MARI Overture Holdings LLC of IE Investments S.à r.l. (ATG Entertainment).

The invitation to comment runs from 16 November 2026 to 1 December 2026 and is open to any interested party.

The CMA said it issued the invitation so that interested parties can submit any initial views on the impact the transaction could have on competition in the UK.

It described the step as the first part of its information-gathering process. Written representations about any competition issues should reach the CMA by the closing date.

The CMA has not yet launched its formal investigation into the transaction. The launch of the merger inquiry and the deadline for the phase 1 decision are both still to be confirmed.

Pre-notification has begun, the CMA said, after it received the necessary information from the parties to start that stage.

The case page will be updated when the CMA formally commences its phase 1 investigation.

Because the deal is anticipated, it has not yet taken place. The CMA’s published merger guidance says the Enterprise Act 2002 covers both completed and anticipated mergers.

To fall within the regime, a merger must involve enterprises ceasing to be distinct.

It must also meet a turnover test or a share of supply test, under which the businesses together supply or acquire at least 25 per cent of the goods or services concerned in the UK.

Phase 1 and phase 2 are the two principal stages of a CMA merger investigation.

At phase 1, the duty to refer is met if the CMA has a reasonable belief, objectively justified by relevant facts, that there is a realistic prospect the merger may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition in a UK market.

A reference sends the case to an in-depth phase 2 investigation. There, an Inquiry Group must decide whether the merger may be expected to result, with a more than 50 per cent chance, in such a lessening of competition.

The guidance says the CMA may decide not to make a reference in certain circumstances. Where it finds it must refer a case, it can instead accept undertakings in lieu of a reference.

The CMA also routinely consults sectoral regulators about mergers in their sectors. The Secretary of State has a role only in certain public interest cases, and the decision on competitive effects rests solely with the CMA.

Anyone wishing to respond must send written representations before the invitation to comment closes on 1 December 2026.

The CMA said names and contact details are personal data, used so it can make contact again if it needs further help or information for its merger work under Part 3 of the Enterprise Act 2002.