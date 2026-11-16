Ofgem proposes national unidentified gas allowance in price cap, adding about £2 a year

Ofgem proposed on Monday a long-term method for the price cap’s unidentified gas allowance, which it estimates would add about £2 a year to gas bills.

Unidentified gas, or UiG, is gas that cannot be attributed to an individual supply point, such as losses between gas entering the system and reaching customers. The default tariff cap includes an allowance for it, set as a single percentage uplift.

The regulator proposes a new input data source for domestic UiG, calculated by Xoserve, and wants the updated approach to apply from the October 2027 price cap. Until then it will keep using the temporary approach.

Under the plan there would be one national UiG allowance across Great Britain, updated annually each April. Ofgem said it does not propose a regional allowance because the effect on suppliers is small.

The calculation would include both Product Class 3 and Product Class 4 customers.

Ofgem said it expects the allowance to rise slightly at the October 2027 update, adding approximately £2 per year for gas customers. It said the exact effect in any cap period would depend on prevailing wholesale gas prices.

The regulator also proposes a phased start from October 2027, which would defer a small amount of cost recovery.

The figure compares with the interim change in August 2025, when Ofgem raised the allowance from 1.88 per cent to 3.17 per cent. It estimated that rise at circa £5.40 per year for gas customers.

Ofgem described that change as a temporary measure and said the approach “may not be viable for the long-term”.

The temporary allowance used data from the most recent two Gas Years, or 24 months. In the new proposals Ofgem said it observes a consistent upward bias in reconciliation, the process by which gas demand is adjusted over time as more data becomes available.

Ofgem asked Xoserve to calculate historic levels of post-reconciled domestic UiG and held a workshop with Xoserve and domestic suppliers on 16 April 2026. A call for input on a long-lasting approach closed on 10 October 2025.

The price cap protects people on standard variable tariffs, where the unit rate can move with the energy market. It does not cover people on fixed tariffs or business energy contracts, or those who get heat from a heat network or use heating oil.

Ofgem sets the cap level every three months, and it is the maximum a supplier can charge for a unit of energy and standing charge together.

Ofgem wants views from energy suppliers, industry bodies, consumer groups and charities. Responses should be sent by email to the regulator’s price protection policy team by 14 December 2026.

A separate consultation on the Contracts for Difference allowance is not part of this proposal and closes on 20 November 2026.