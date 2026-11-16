MHRA launches Women’s Health Programme after pregnant women found in 1.1% of trial applications

The MHRA launched a Women’s Health Programme on Monday after finding pregnant women in 1.1 per cent of 4,616 UK trial applications, breastfeeding women in 0.6 per cent.

The regulator announced the programme at the inaugural DIA-MHRA Global Summit in London, held on 16 and 17 November 2026. Its analysis covered every clinical trial application submitted between 2019 and 2023.

The MHRA said women make up 51 per cent of the population but still face gaps in research and treatment across a range of conditions.

Historic under-representation in clinical research, it said, has limited the evidence on medicines and medical devices during pregnancy and across reproductive health.

The programme will bring together patients, researchers, healthcare professionals and industry to strengthen the evidence, while keeping standards of safety, quality and effectiveness. It was shaped by patients, including through the MHRA’s Patient and Public Community and a focus group run by the Patients Association.

Women’s Health Minister Baroness Gillian Merron said women had been “underrepresented in the research that shapes the medicines and devices they rely on”, adding: “That is not good enough, and we are determined to change it.”

MHRA Chief Executive Lawrence Tallon said closing the gaps in understanding how risks and benefits differ for women was “both a challenge and a huge opportunity”.

The programme covers 2026 to 2030 and falls under the MHRA’s Strategy to 2030 priority of proactive regulation to address evidence gaps and reduce inequalities. It is the first part of a wider MHRA initiative on health inequalities.

The MHRA’s 2030 Strategy refers to the same work as a “Women’s Health Plan”, which it committed to launch in the year of its publication.

The MHRA described the programme as its regulatory contribution to the renewed Women’s Health Strategy for England, published by the Department of Health and Social Care in April 2026, and to corresponding work in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The renewed strategy replaced the 2022 strategy, which was withdrawn in May 2026.

Naho Yamazaki, Deputy Director of Policy and Partnerships at the Health Research Authority, welcomed the programme.

She pointed to joint guidance with the MHRA on developing an Inclusion and Diversity Plan, which she described as a practical framework for researchers to consider participant make-up from the earliest stages of study design.

Michelle Riddalls, chief executive of the consumer healthcare association PAGB, said better evidence could help widen access to treatments through reclassification of medicines.

She cited the reclassification of low-dose estradiol vaginal products and estriol cream, which she said had transformed access to hormone replacement therapy for thousands of women.

The MHRA said the programme also aims to help new women’s health products reach patients earlier. It put annual turnover of the UK’s FemTech sector at nearly £300 million, with technologies spanning reproductive health, long-term conditions and healthy ageing.

The MHRA will host a webinar introducing the programme on 9 December 2026, from 11am to 12pm.