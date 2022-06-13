Suits may be out of the ONS’ basket, but we’re selling more than ever

Savile Row Company has been selling hand-tailored suits for eight decades and has never been doing better. The Mayfair-located business has seen a 60% rise in suit sales over the past year, a figure that challenges the recent removal of suits from the ONS basket of goods inflation calculator. Alongside that rise, formal shirt sales are up 48% for the company and matching parent and child suits – as seen on Prince William and Prince George at the Jubilee celebrations – remain on-trend and in request. The family-owned retailer is keen to ensure that suits aren’t dismissed too soon.

As we learn to live with Covid-19, employees have returned to their city offices and the tube lines are crowded once again. Big weddings are back on the agenda, as are dress-code events such as Ascot. But during the pandemic, retailers were hit hard and there were many casualties. One prestige retailer that has stood its ground, thriving online and carefully managing its costs to also remain a bricks and mortar success, is Savile Row Company.

Having taken the bold step away from the iconic Savile Row and then expanding the company’s own building in Coach & Horses Yard, just around the corner, the brand recently opened the doors on a new purpose-built showroom housing both its tailoring service and ready-to-wear range. For the first time ever in the brand’s history, customers are now able to try on pieces from its online range.

“We had to make some sensible decisions and put ourselves in a place to ensure growth”, says Jeffrey Doltis, Managing Director. “In our self-owned space, we are in control of our rent and we can continue to provide the world-class customer service and quality garments that we’ve become known for. Selling online-only, like we did during the pandemic lockdowns, can make it hard to really appreciate fabrics and build relationships, it’s great to be able to put our products in customers’ hands before they make a purchase.”

Year-to-date sales for the retailer dispute the Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) decision to switch the suit for a “formal jacket or blazer” in its cost of living measurements. In fact, the 84-year-old company has proudly experienced financial growth year after year. Those currently at the helm, the third generation Doltis family, have their own big ambitions for the business; becoming the most sustainable menswear brand for one.

The new, carefully-designed space at Savile House provides an appointment-based, try-on service, alongside bespoke apparel fittings and the opportunity to purchase short-run garments on the spot. The same team continue to measure and fit custom-made formalwear with the friendly yet exceptional level of service that customers have come to expect from the famed clothing company as it keeps suits firmly on the radar.